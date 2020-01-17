Home » Cartoons

Corrupted by the One Ring

GOPUSA StaffGary Varvel Posted On 6:30 am January 17, 2020
—-

Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:41 am January 17, 2020 at 8:41 am

The traitorous dishonorable, unethical, corrupt Liberal Democrats ARE NOT trying to make the U.S. a great country and to improve the life of our citizens. They are trying to destroy our great country and turn it into a socialist dictatorship controlled by this traitorous dishonorable, unethical, corrupt Liberal Democrat Party. 🙁 🙁 👿

Richard Weber
10:42 am January 17, 2020 at 10:42 am

You got that part right Scruffy!

ltuser
11:48 am January 17, 2020 at 11:48 am

This pic could easily apply to piglosi, nadler or AOC..

sbLnOnsCnpO
9:52 pm January 17, 2020 at 9:52 pm

GEEEZZ! An impeachment ring to go along with their impeachment pens. What level will these seditionist morons stoop to? All to glorify this mockery of a very important part of our Constitution. All in order to overthrow a national election.

