Cornel West: It’s time to ‘go to jail’ fighting ‘vanilla brother’ Trump in ‘the streets’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am October 25, 2019
17

Cornel West issued a clarion call on CNN this week for Americans to rise up and go “to jail” resisting “vanilla brother” President Trump.

The Harvard professor told a panel headed by Don Lemon that Americans have been left with little choice but to emulate Hong Kong protestors.

“We black folk have never looked white supremacy in the eye and didn’t come out fighting at our best,” he said Wednesday evening. “The question becomes how do we come out fighting now? We’ve got fascism running afoot. You’ve got disregard of rule of law. You’ve got the balkanization of the populace. You’ve got the devaluing and scapegoating of the weak, especially the Mexicans and Muslims and poor and black and brown. So the democracy is being imploded as it were.”

The author said it was time for a moral and spiritual “awakening” that would ultimately end with Americans behind bars.

“This is why if things don’t work the way the system is we got to hit the streets, we’ve got to go to jail,” he said. “That’s exactly what #Out Now is all about. Next Saturday, every Saturday it’s going to be like Puerto Rico. It’s going to like Hong Kong.”

Mr. West also lambasted Mr. Trump for likening impeachment supporters to a political lynch mob.

“The difference [between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ claims] and people who are beautifully black like him have been the victims disproportionately as opposed to a vanilla brother or a vanilla sister,” he told Mr. Lemon. “But he’s still wrong. He’s still wrong. Because it allows the use of the term to become so normalized that you act as if it was not tied to crimes against humanity, forms of American terrorism and linked to slavery in that way.”

Mr. Trump outraged critics on Tuesday by tweeting: “So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!”

17 Comments

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:17 am October 25, 2019 at 8:17 am

I agree with West, the faster we can get political pests like West in jail, the safer our country will be. You can only exterminate a cockroach when they boldly come out of the woodwork. The hidden destruction of Their creeping but patient socialism, has morphed into impatient outright bold rebellion and neither the American integrity, strength nor the brains are on their side. The hypocrisy of suggesting hitting the streets with ropes, guns and sharp ended picket signs in hand while acting offended by the feigned misuse of the word Lynching is enough to make sane Americans want to tie duct tape to their heads to keep them from exploding.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:28 am October 25, 2019 at 8:28 am

“The difference [between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ claims] and people who are beautifully black like him have been the victims disproportionately as opposed to a vanilla brother or a vanilla sister,”

IAW US census Blacks equal 13% of the U.S. population.

“victims disproportionately”??
Black males make up about 8% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders in the U.S.
In 2015, there were ~4,500 African-Americans killed – 93% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Where is the outrage from African-American community? Where are the words of condemnation and sorrow from “Black Lives Matter”, Cornel West, Al Sharpton, or Jesse Jackson over the fact that members of their own race are summarily executing each other?

“Black people make up 23 percent of New York’s population, but they commit 75 percent of all shootings. … Whites are 33 percent of the city’s population, but they commit fewer than 2 percent of all shootings…

These radical Blacks are the most racist of all races, but claim that they are victims of racism.

    Bob Green
    Radman
    9:57 am October 25, 2019 at 9:57 am

    Great post, Scruffy, shredding the black victim card so fraudulently being played by Cornel West. Scapegoating people of one race for crimes disproportionately committed by members of your own race is not only “racist,” but it’s despicable…and it deserves to be universally condemned as “hate” speech.

eatdawg
eatdawg
9:11 am October 25, 2019 at 9:11 am

Talk about a racist!

capricorn1
capricorn1
9:13 am October 25, 2019 at 9:13 am

he needs to quit sticking his fingers in a light socket to get that don king hair style.
then he can kiss my……..!

medrake
medrake
9:15 am October 25, 2019 at 9:15 am

There can no longer be any doubt that the left is about to launch a violent revolution, and if necessary a bloody racial civil war, to overthrow the legitimate President of the United States and to establish a one-party communist dictatorship. The baseball umpire was right – regular Americans have to be prepared to fight and win a civil war against the satanists, socialists and sodomites of the party of Marx, Mohammed and Mexico.

    capricorn1
    capricorn1
    10:08 am October 25, 2019 at 10:08 am

    well spoken my friend.

judyg
judyg
9:22 am October 25, 2019 at 9:22 am

this guy is a poster child for the dumbest least credible low intelligence slick characters who took advantage of affirmative action and forced the cowardly spineless administrators of elite schools to provide them with a sheepskin and tenure. it is time for many of them to be in jail. they’re nothing more than grifters and criminals. civil war is coming and it will last a hundred years. it won’t be enough to prevail it will only be a matter of complete victory. a confluence of brilliance gave us the greatest constitutional republic in the history of the world. we did not fulfill it’s promise. we couldn’t keep it. we weren’t eternally vigilant and it slipped away.

BRIAN EGAN
BRIAN EGAN
9:31 am October 25, 2019 at 9:31 am

Cornell–if you got any dumber you would be a rock! The American economy is thriving, and black Americans have the lowest unemployment rate in 60 yrs.

Please shutup, you have your token job at Princeton you racist clown–nobody cares what you think.

jondarmes
jondarmes
9:33 am October 25, 2019 at 9:33 am

The sooner this race baiting America hating idiot joins E. Cummings the better for everyone.

BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!

Bob Green
Radman
9:44 am October 25, 2019 at 9:44 am

From this article: “This is why if things don’t work the way the system is we got to hit the streets, we’ve got to go to jail.” — Cornel West.

This sounds like a clear incitement to riot…so “yes,” your old racist jive turkey a-s-s should definitely be in jail! (Maybe you can share a cell with another “of your feather,” the”Reverend Al.”)

conserve
conserve
9:50 am October 25, 2019 at 9:50 am

This man is proof that a Harvard education is no better then a high school diploma.

    Bob Green
    Radman
    9:59 am October 25, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Did he actually attend Harvard, or does he just try to indoctrinate others there?

Rowwdy Colt
Rowwdy Colt
10:01 am October 25, 2019 at 10:01 am

Talk about an idiot, racist jackass. He is what is wrong with America. Spewing more hatred to rev up anger.

This idiot has obviously forgotten “14th and U” streets in D.C. 1968. Stokely Carmichael revved up the blacks against whites upon hearing of MLK’s death. And what was accomplished? The entire black community was destroyed. Same thing in Detroit, Newark, Chicago and Watts. Communities destroyed.

If this fool wants to go to was with “vanilla brothers”, then bring it on. People are fed up with the racist BS and whining being exhibited by blacks.

Abwehr
Abwehr
10:05 am October 25, 2019 at 10:05 am

Quite frankly, I am tired of talking and letting the „Democratic Socialists“ take over at will. It is time for real action: whatever it takes. If it means physical confrontation and physical destruction, so be it. Everything is against us. We will be vilified and held in contempt by the left controlled media and deep state. It is past time that “…when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

It is a grave decision that we must make. I pray that we remember the pledge of the Founders: “We pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”

Rich Knoch
Rich Knoch
10:07 am October 25, 2019 at 10:07 am

“Cornel has a “joint” appointment at the Harvard Divinity School and the department of African and African-American studies as a professor of the practice of public philosophy, a title reserved for those who have made outstanding contributions in their professional fields,” with emphasis on “joint”.

If you have kids at Harvard or many other Colleges and Universities, get ready for the brain-washing Cornel and other “professors” inflict. Don’t be surprised if your kid(s) turn into clones of this hateful creature.

Terminal TDS is truly a terminal disease . . .

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/20/us/cornel-west-harvard.html

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
10:08 am October 25, 2019 at 10:08 am

If mr. West is prepared for an all out evil war, fighting house by house, good, because we are half an inch from it now.

If trump is lynched in some kangaroo court and removed from office expect America to break up. Physically. As in secession. Remember 1861? It’s coming. Long as the Democrats keep dividing the country it’s coming.

