Cornel West: It’s time to ‘go to jail’ fighting ‘vanilla brother’ Trump in ‘the streets’

Cornel West issued a clarion call on CNN this week for Americans to rise up and go “to jail” resisting “vanilla brother” President Trump.

The Harvard professor told a panel headed by Don Lemon that Americans have been left with little choice but to emulate Hong Kong protestors.

“We black folk have never looked white supremacy in the eye and didn’t come out fighting at our best,” he said Wednesday evening. “The question becomes how do we come out fighting now? We’ve got fascism running afoot. You’ve got disregard of rule of law. You’ve got the balkanization of the populace. You’ve got the devaluing and scapegoating of the weak, especially the Mexicans and Muslims and poor and black and brown. So the democracy is being imploded as it were.”

The author said it was time for a moral and spiritual “awakening” that would ultimately end with Americans behind bars.

“This is why if things don’t work the way the system is we got to hit the streets, we’ve got to go to jail,” he said. “That’s exactly what #Out Now is all about. Next Saturday, every Saturday it’s going to be like Puerto Rico. It’s going to like Hong Kong.”

Mr. West also lambasted Mr. Trump for likening impeachment supporters to a political lynch mob.

“The difference [between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ claims] and people who are beautifully black like him have been the victims disproportionately as opposed to a vanilla brother or a vanilla sister,” he told Mr. Lemon. “But he’s still wrong. He’s still wrong. Because it allows the use of the term to become so normalized that you act as if it was not tied to crimes against humanity, forms of American terrorism and linked to slavery in that way.”

Mr. Trump outraged critics on Tuesday by tweeting: “So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!”

