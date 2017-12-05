Conyers retires after new accuser says he ran hand up her thigh in church

Washington — Another woman who worked for longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers is accusing him of touching her inappropriately “by stroking and rubbing my thighs” and appearing naked before her.
Elisa Grubbs, who said she worked for Conyers from 2001-13, claims she also witnessed him touching and stroking the legs and buttocks of Marion Brown, Grubbs’ cousin, and other female employees of the congressman on “multiple occasions.”
“When Rep. Conyers would inappropriately touched me like this, my eyes would pop out and I would be stunned in disbelief,” Grubbs wrote in an affidavit posted on Twitter by Brown’s attorney, Lisa Bloom.
Supporters held a rally in Detroit on Monday to call for Conyers to receive “due process” and for critics to stop pressuring him to step down.
The stunning arrogance…presuming dynasty. I shall not be in the slightest surprised if the sheeple do, indeed, elect the designated heir-apparent. To paraphrase an Einsteinian observation, the capacity for human stupidity is infinite.
As Mark Twain observed: “Politicians and diapers need to be changed often…. and for the same reason.”
And he should NOT be allowed to collect a damn pension on OUR DIME.. If anything he shouold be getting FIRED< not allowed to retire..
And named his spawn to do the rest of his term, so as to keep the graft-tap flowing in!
So this VILE old PERV slithers off on a trail of SLIME into retirement at FULL PAY–one more COMMUCRAT who violates not only our laws, but COMMON DECENCY, then skates away completely UNSCATHED. Just color me DISGUSTED with these political “establishment” people, their TOTAL disregard for the laws of men AND God, and the knowledge that they will NEVER pay for their many sins until they stand before the throne of DIVINE JUDGMENT.
It makes you wonder WHY even have ethics laws, and the like, when they never seem to ever apply to these commucrats.. And if they never apply, WHAT THEN is the bloody purpose of having an ethics committee or a DoIJ?
Haven’t you figured out why these scumbags spend $10million to win a seat in the House, that pays $200,00 or so a year? It’s to get inside trading information principally, but the perks are an irresistible prize. After all, you say that you are a patriot, so why should anyone grumble “it’s just taxpayer’s money, so who cares?”
TERM LIMITS for ALL of those snakes!!! While we are at it,,, TERM LIMITS FOR THE SUPREME COURT so we don’t have old demented crusty scum waking up every morning to be baby sat in the big chair looking important and knowledgeable instead of waking up to a nurses aid in the old folks home that is there to change their diaper. THE ONLY SOLUTION TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM OF SCUM TURNING TO SLUDGE OVER 50 YEARS. These people should be humbled in being selected to do those jobs. Instead they go in somewhat humbled and respectful, turning into GREEDY, CORRUPT, PERVERTS.
After that, prosecute all of them according to the LAW of the land. Special Counsel implementation is a sick wasteful tool of the bully’s in the DNC to trap people like poor SCOOTER LIBBY not doing 1 dam thing wrong. GEEZ these people P me off
And not just term limits, but an AGE limit. If i as a cop can’t work past 65, same as a fed, or an IRS agent, WHY THEN can senators serve till way into their 80s??? Additionally, there should be at LEAST 3 other people who held that or a similar office, BEFORE ANY member of your family can run for that office… NO more Dynasties!
“Supporters held a rally in Detroit on Monday to call for Conyers to receive “due process” & for critics to stop pressuring him to step down.”
Sorry, supporters . . . due process generally doesn’t apply in the court of public opinion. Moreover, by calling for critics to stop pressuring him to step down, are you saying he is above criticism? He is an elected official & should be held accountable for his actions, just like anyone would be. If his actions are proven to constitute abuse of power, abuse of taxpayer funds, abuse of the office, then he should step down; it’s not complicated.
Strange isn’t it. THEY CARED not about due process for Trump or Moore, yet whine that COnyers is not getting it..
C’mon now, let’s not jump to conclusions, maybe he was just looking for the ‘collection plate!’
Will Al Franklen (sp) the FEELER meet with the same fate?
GOOD RIDDANCE.
This sociopathic 1960’s vintage minded grinding-groper should have been long gone 20 years ago. Due to his ‘inappropriate’ and ‘abusive’ conduct while in office (literally), and now confirmed multiple times by multiple credible victims…
This deviant abuser, as an example, should receive…
NO PENSION… PERIOD!!
.
FIRST IT WAS BARNEY FRANK (homo boy-love). Today is is a sociopath serial sex abuser Al FrankinSTEIN (grogged-groper).
Congress is rid of the former… and soon, hopefully, also the latter
(this serial grogged-groping psycho-comic can go back to being a… serial grogged-groping psycho-comic)
.
Now… don’t get me going on the infamous lyin-injun named dizzy-Lizzy !!
.
.
He did this in church?
Congratulations. You finally startled me with the depths of depravity Democrats will sink to. I forgot what that felt like to be this surprised at a Democrat being sleazy.
DrGadget you’re right. I thought I misunderstood that this happened in church. I truly thought I heard that wrong. I guess I couldn’t face that part of it. You are right that stunned me too, truly took the evil of this man to deeper, depraved depths that normal people can’t fathom.
But no prosecution and we get to pay for his evil doings! While he walks and gets to collect his hefty pension for the rest of his life and rest of his wife’s life! WHERE IS THE JUSTICE?!
May NONE of his his relatives end up in the congressional seat.