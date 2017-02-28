Conway says feminism promotes ‘anti-male,’ ‘pro-abortion’ agenda

Saying that she does not consider herself to be a feminist “in the classic sense,” White House Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway believes that modern-day feminism is little more than the promotion an “anti-male” and “pro-abortion” political agenda.

After becoming the first woman in American history to run a successful presidential campaign, Conway makes it a point to disassociate herself with the feminist movement – even though she is now an inspiration to females across the country for the strides she made during President Donald Trump’s White House run last year.

Not a modern-day feminist

Conway had this to say when asked about her take on this year’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., and what she thought about the idea of being part of a “conservative feminism” movement.

“For me, it’s difficult for me to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male and it certainly is very pro-abortion in this context, and I am neither anti-male or pro-abortion,” Conway responded to Washington Times columnist Mercedes Schlapp on the main stage of the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) Thursday.

Conway then drew a key distinction between a feminist and what she considers herself to be.

“There’s an individual feminism – if you will – that you make your own choices,” Trump’s adviser explained. “I look at myself as a product of my choices – not a victim of my circumstances.”

The political strategist went on to talk about her upbringing, saying that she never heard the term “feminism” when growing up, even though she was raised in a household that only consisted of women.

“[I was raised] to be free-thinking, independent, [and] to look at your goals,” the conservative shared.

Not a hero, just a fortunate hard worker

But Conway looked at her success with humility – not taking all the credit for her position today.

“Women in this country work so hard and not all of them get their shot and I feel like I worked hard but I also got my opportunity, which puts me in a different category of blessings,” she continued, while speaking on the first day of CPAC at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

She noted that women exuding independence and a strong will are not necessarily a part of some feminist political movement.

“I was raised to be a very strong and independent woman without anybody ever saying the word ‘feminist’ or having a political conversation,” the devout Republican informed.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) were some of the other major speakers that addressed the crowd at CPAC over the three-day event.

Another notable anti-feminist

Margaret Thatcher preceded Conway as the first pioneering woman to reject the notion of being called a feminist, as she often made her dislike for the term publicly known.

“I owe nothing to women’s lib,” Thatcher, the first female prime minister of the United Kingdom once proclaimed, according to The Christian Post.

An ally of Thatcher’s, Lord Hurd, made the female British leader’s views on feminism clear, once again, after her death.

“She wasn’t a feminist,” Hurd told the Telegraph while paying his respects to the former prime minister. “All that line of argument left her cold.”

The respected figure of British nobility said that Thatcher’s wit, intelligence and drive got her to where she was, not any beliefs in a women’s movement.

[The Conservative Party] didn’t look around for a woman at all,” Hurd insisted. “They looked around and they found Margaret Thatcher, because she was needed at the time.”

