Convicted illegal aliens receive shorter sentences due to legal quirk

Had Sharafat Ali Khan been an American citizen, he likely would have been sentenced to 37 months in prison for masterminding a smuggling ring that brought more than 100 illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan to the United States.
Instead, a federal judge in the District of Columbia sentenced Khan to only 31 months in October because he’s a deportable alien.
It’s one of the quirks of the American justice system. Because illegal immigrants and other criminal aliens usually aren’t released into halfway houses for fear they’ll abscond, they can — at least in some courtrooms — get a lesser sentence all around.
U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton, who sentenced Khan, said that if he’d given the human trafficker the full 37-month prison term, “the penalty that you experience is in fact be greater than the punishment U.S. citizens endure.”
Not satisfied with that leniency, Khan — who pleaded guilty — has filed a notice to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the very panel that set the precedent for an illegal immigrant to get a reduced sentence in a 1994 case. The appellate court ruled that a judge has the discretion to impose a reduced sentence because of immigration status.
It’s unclear how often it happens or in how many cases it would apply among the current prison population. The 1994 decision has been cited dozens of times since it was issued, but not all of the cases addressed the halfway house concern.
The appellate courts for the 2nd, 10th and 11th Circuits have ruled the other way, saying that reducing a sentence amounts to rewarding a felon for not being a citizen.
In the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit, a Burmese national, who had been convicted of selling cars with altered identification numbers, asked for a reduced sentence. He said a it would enable him to apply for asylum in the U.S., and he feared political persecution and torture in Myanmar because his father had spoken out against the government before the family fled to America.
The appeals court rejected that request.
“The effect of permitting a downward departure [reduced sentence] on these grounds would be to favor aliens with more lenient sentences than citizens of this country who commit the same crime and have the same criminal history,” Chief Judge Edward E. Carnes wrote in the 2003 case in the 11th Circuit.
Chief Judge Carnes said that, if anything, the law suggests aliens can be subject to harsher sentences than citizens.
Legal experts, however, note that judges do have a large amount of leeway, based on Supreme Court decisions on sentencing guidelines, and say Judge Walton was within his rights in reducing Khan’s sentence.
Solomon Wisenberg, a partner at the law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough in Washington, D.C., said a judge can elect to issue a reduced sentence to a deportable alien if the felon were to face charges and punishment in his or her home country, or were to be extradited elsewhere to face trial after serving the punishment in the U.S.
Kevin McCarthy, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said that while he agrees with Judge Walton’s reasoning for Khan’s reduced sentence, he himself wouldn’t have deleted a full six months from the criminal’s sentence.
“Where I disagree with the reasoning of this judge is his notion that an imagined punishment scale balances if one side has six months [in a] halfway house and the other side has zero additional incarceration,” Mr. McCarthy said.
“The math would have been rough, but a more logical decision would have cut the prison sentence by, say, three months to have arguable equivalency with eliminating six months in a halfway house,” he said.
The federal Bureau of Prisons has more than 35,000 non-U.S. citizens in custody.
“The vast majority of non-U.S. citizen inmates are transferred to the custody of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] upon completion of their sentence, and it is our understanding that most are subsequently deported,” said a Bureau of Prisons spokesman.
Judge Walton said he decided to cut Khan’s sentence, in part, because the pace of deportations is tricky.
The Trump administration insisted in court that Khan could be sent back to his home in Pakistan quickly. But Khan’s lawyers argued it could take a long time, forcing him to remain in ICE custody while it clears paperwork and gets official permission from Pakistan.
“I don’t know how long it’s going to take for you to be deported,” Judge Walton told Khan.
Deportable aliens are those in the country illegally or whose crimes invalidate their visitor status or green card.
Under Bureau of Prisons policy, they are not allowed to serve out the last part of their sentences in halfway houses. Sex offenders and inmates with medical issues or behavioral problems also cannot complete their sentences in halfway houses.
I think the judge should serve the other six months. They try this illegal alien for bringing in over one hundred other illegal aliens and he gets six months less than an American citizen would ? Nothing like rewarding criminal illegals additional criminal activities. He should get ten years for every illegal he brought into the country and an additional fifty for being one himself. Anyone getting a sentence of fifty or more years should automatically be put to death.
Great news if your a Liberal *** ….Now let’s continue with the slaughter & Rape of Americans by illegals & muslims(A.K.A. Liberal Voters)…Now move along, nothing more to see here folks. ..
Agree with you 100%.
“The vast majority of non-U.S. citizen inmates are transferred to the custody of ICE………most are subsequently deported.”
Shorter sentence may be good if they are deported and Trump gets his wall. Why pay their room and board for years when we can kick them out in a few weeks and not have them return?
Why not bill the home country for their keep? If we’re sending ’em money, just deduct it from their “foreign aid”.
Unfortunately, many of those deported do return. Look at news stories about the ones that were caught committing rapes, murders, etc. You consistently see where these scum have been 4, 5, 10 times. What we should do is double their sentence for every time they have been deported. A 5 year term becomes 10, then 20, then 40, etc. I know we don’t want to have to pay for all that, but the deterrent may be worth the cost of the few who risk coming back.
IF they are so worried about the harsh treatment they would receive in their home countries, why do they disregard our laws to risk deportation? Seems to me they were scum at home and then continue to be scum here. SEND THEM ALL HOME.
Suerobb, in their country they would not get away with what they are doing HERE.
Another Judge who has a warped sense of reasoning (which means no reasoning at all) when it comes to illegal aliens. Americans end up serving more time in prison than illegal aliens. Put the illegal alien scum in Guantanamo Bay with no rights what so ever and then execute them!
Fly him half way to Guantanamo and kick him out of the plane.
Let me guess, some liberal jurist came up with a scam where illegal aliens get lighter sentences than American citizens for similar crimes….. What a travesty of justice..!!!!
Give this person a reduced sentence. Six months for every illegal he brought over.
The world uses the U.S. a its dumping ground for its human refuse. We obligingly leave the borders wide open and encourage unlimited immigration and do nothing about the millions of illegals. If one gets caught they get a free pass or a better deal than our own citizens. Deport them. Ha. If deported they will be right back.