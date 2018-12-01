Controversy erupts after Sinclair commentator defends use of tear gas to protect border

A recent commentary by Boris Epshteyn, chief political analyst for the Sinclair Broadcast Group, has been causing controversy after Epshteyn defended American authorities using tear gas on migrants at the Mexico/U.S. border. Epshteyn, a former adviser to the Donald Trump campaign who also served in the Trump White House, is a reliably conservative, pro-Trump voice. The Sinclair Broadcast Group, a media company that owns nearly 200 TV stations — including Portland’s KATU — across the country, has also been criticized for a policy of mandating that Sinclair-owned stations broadcast Epshteyn’s commentaries during local newscasts.

In the commentary, which can be found on the KATU.com website, Epshteyn says, in part: “This past weekend, the United States was forced to temporarily close a major point of entry in San Diego, California, in response to hundreds of migrants attempting to storm the U.S.-Mexico border in hopes of claiming asylum. Dozens of migrants attacked U.S. border enforcement by throwing rocks and bottles. Ultimately, American authorities had to use tear gas to stop the attacks.”

Epshteyn then goes on to criticize “some on the left,” including “Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters,” who objected to “our president and his team standing up for our men and women in uniform and for our national security.”

The commentary continued: “The fact of the matter is that this is an attempted invasion of our country. Period. Our border must remain intact and secure. It is not a partisan position to believe that our immigration system is broken and needs to be fixed.”

Despite his assertion that his isn’t a “partisan position,” Epshteyn again criticizes “many on the left who believe it is wrong to defend our country and abide by the rule of law. I would bet that many of those same people live behind walls and locked doors but do not want to afford the same benefit to our country as a whole.”

This “Bottom Line With Boris” drew heated reactions from some viewers who objected to a defense of using tear gas on Central American migrants who are trying to enter the United States. Pam Vogel, of Media Matters for America, a progressive organization that criticizes conservative media content, helped rouse response with an article on Epshteyn’s commentary, and a Twitter post including the video commentary, which she described as a segment “defending tear-gassing children at the border.”

In Twitter posts shared on the Sinclair Broadcast Group account on Wednesday, the company responded to the controversy. In one post, the @WeAreSinclair account wrote: “We’d like to take a moment and address some concerns regarding a commentary segment by @borisep that was aired on Sinclair stations this week. The opinions expressed in this segment do not reflect the views of Sinclair Broadcast Group.”

Another post read: “When Boris’s segments are aired on our stations, they are labeled clearly as commentary. We also offer our stations reporting from the Beltway and beyond that are not partisan or bias (sic) in any way.”

We have contacted KATU for comment, and this post will be updated if we have more information.

Epshteyn also responded to critics on his Twitter account, referring to the Media Matters for America article as a “hit piece.”

___

(c)2018 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)

Visit The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.) at www.oregonian.com

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]