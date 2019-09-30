Controlling the news: Joe Biden’s Campaign Asks Networks to Stop Booking Rudy Giuliani

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is asking the networks to stop booking Rudy Giuliani, writing that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer “has made very clear that his only obligation is to protect Donald Trump, and that he will willingly lie to do so.”

In a letter to the networks, campaign officials Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield wrote the networks that “while you have been aggressive in pushing back on him in real time, it is well known that the dedicated liar always has the advantage, pushing out outlandish falsehoods and disinformation in the knowledge that it is hard for the corrections to catch up. Giving Rudy Giuliani valuable time on your air to push these lies in the first place is a disservice to your audience and a disservice to journalism.”

The letter was sent to network news presidents, chief anchors and Sunday show executive producers at ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN and Fox News. It was provided to Deadline by a source inside the campaign. Spokespersons for ABC News and CNN had no comment, and other networks did not immediately respond to requests for reaction.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Deadline.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 5.5/10 (2 votes cast)

, 5.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









