Considered unethical by the left, Eric Trump Foundation will no longer collect money for St. Jude Hospital

NEW YORK, Dec. 23 (UPI) — Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, said Thursday he would end his charitable foundation amid questions over whether fundraising would create ethical problems.
Eric Trump’s personal charitable foundation was largely a vehicle to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a pediatric cancer center in Memphis. The Eric Trump Foundation committed $20 million to St. Jude, where a surgery room and patient treatment room bear the foundation — and thus his own — name.
The foundation primarily leveraged money through a golf tournament and auctioning off personal meetings with the younger Trump and his siblings, The Washington Post reported.
Trump told the Post he regretted shutting down the charity, one day after he told The New York Times he would step away from running it, but allow the charitable donations to continue.
Small-dollar donations to the Eric Trump Foundation come from a variety of sources throughout the Trump family’s business empire. For instance, guests at Trump hotels are given the option of making a small donation to St. Jude, money that is routed through the Eric Trump Foundation.
The Trump family has raised ethical concerns after a string of charity auctions, commonplace in the business world but unheard of in politics, where they sought to raise money through charity auctions for face time with family members.
Ivanka Trump, the president-elect’s daughter, recently auctioned off a chance to have coffee with her. The bidding topped $72,000 before the auction was halted. Multiple bidders openly said they hoped to use the sit-down as a conduit to pass along policy proposals for the incoming administration.
In another instance, a charitable group dubbed the Opening Day Foundation created recently with the apparent consent of Eric Trump and his brother, Donald Trump Jr., sought a charitable contribution of $500,000 or $1 million for the chance to go on a multi-day hunting trip with one of the brothers. The Trump brothers were initially listed as directors of the Opening Day Foundation, but the Trump transition team has since disavowed any prior knowledge of the foundation’s operation and their names were removed after its existence was reported by the campaign finance watchdog group, the Center for Public Integrity.
Considered unethical by the left, Eric Trump Foundation will no longer collect money for St. Jude Hospital,
Leftist barbarians don’t care about human suffering… their agenda “trumps” all!
The hypocrisy of the Left knows no bounds. Eric Trump raised money for St. Judes through an auction process that included trips with a Trump sibling. Above board and legal. How is this different from “political fundraisers” that determine where you sit based on the size of your contribution and then require more of a donation for a picture with the “guest of honor”? Is the Left afraid people may gain the same access to the Trumps the Left grants to the elite at their fundraisers?
The difference is when WE (conservatives do it) its wrong, but when leftists do it is never wrong. Well in their eyes.
After years and years of the Clinton Foundation, the left no longer has the right to accuse anything of being unethical.
DrGadget, thank you for an astute observation!
Especially when so far from what we have seen, well over 50% of what the various trump foundations raise for charities GO to those charities. Last i looked, barely 10% of what the clinton foundation raises goes to charities..
SO they should NEVER be able to call anyone else unethical!
The Left will ALWAYS accuse the Right of what they themselves are guilty of.
Always have.
Always will.
Dr gadget, i have often wanted to curse EVERY liberal out there, with the same effect that Pinochio had.. So any time they lied, their nose would grow a single Centimeter.. With as often as they DO lie, their noses would soon be a full on meter!!!
The only thing that’s unethical is for the support for St. Jude to go away. Rename the foundation and Eric go run the family business without dad. But save those kids!!!
Donald Trump has spine, apparently Eric doesn’t. Very sad. A major reason Trump won and Romney lost was Trump effectively told the media to get lost. Someone tell Eric the MSM does not own and operate America. We need spine, no McCains and Erics, more Palins and Bachmanns.
A charity where people donate money in exchange for spending time with Trump’s children could, indeed, be perceived as being a conflict of interest and unethical, because they would (ostensibly) have access to the President’s ear. I can understand why Eric Trump shut it down.
HOWEVER — what pisses me off is that the media said NOT ONE DAMN THING about Hillary and Bill doing EXACTLY THE SAME THING with their Clinton Foundation!! But when a Trump family member does it (NOT TRUMP HIMSELF!) it’s suddenly “unethical” and “corrupt.”
F*****g media needs to quit cheering for only one side. They need to be neutral and unbiased. Just report the damn news, and quit trying to push an agenda!!
That’s cause to the lame stream media, NOTHING liberals do is bad/wrong/illegal etc, but ANYTHING those on the right does, always is, even if its PROVEN not to be…
Doesn’t anyone remember all the coffee-with-Obama and lunch-with-Hillary campaigns we’ve been having for the past few years? What’s wrong with having fundraisers for a genuine charity? At least the money is going to the hospital, instead of to the fundraisers’ pockets the way the Clinton Foundation operates.
I, too, wish Eric Trump had stood his ground and defended the bona fides of the charity.
…or the Lincoln Bedroom?
I’m sure the reason Eric didn’t fight this is that he does not wish to become an excuse for the LYING LEFT to attack his dad for conflicts of interest, as they are just watching every move he makes, eager to pounce on any HINT of same, and SALIVATING at the prospect of colluding with their media lapdogs to create more FAKE NEWS about this issue. The Trumps seem to be well aware of the reality that they will be relentlessly attacked and smeared by the hysterical leftist media, no matter WHAT they do, so there is no point giving them yet MORE ammunition to hurl at them like maniacal monkeys flinging their own poo.
But I agree–it is truly DEPLORABLE that the hysterical left has succeeded in depriving sick kids of needed funds for cancer treatment. I DO hope that Trump and Eric will BOTH push back on that point, and scream loud and long about how the VINDICTIVE LEFT is using SICK KIDS as weapons in their vendetta against the Trumps. Of course they’ll have to use FOX News and Twitter to do it, because the LEFTIST LIARS will never cover THAT story. I guess they STILL don’t get it that they are DEMOLISHING whatever SHREDS of credibility they ever had, after their DISGRACEFULLY BIASED REPORTING during this past election season.
One would hope that this APPALLING attack on SICK CHILDREN will make even THEIR brainwashed followers see how MORALLY BANKRUPT AND CORRUPT these leftist LIARS really are.
It’s official, dope smoking liberals hate little kids with cancer.
It is typical of the LYING LEFT to conflate Eric Trump’s foundation with the CROOKED Clinton Foundation. Eric’s foundation gives over 90% of its proceeds to the charities it supports, while the Clinton Foundation gives less than 10% with the rest benefiting ONLY the Clintons and their cronies.
Good job, liberals–you’ve deprived Saint Judes of funds desperately needed to treat little kids with cancer, and to do research to find cures for childhood cancers. You must be SO proud. DIRTBAGS.
This is why if i DO give to a charity, i give directly TO that charity, not through a third party..
WHAT A CROCK……….. they really DO NOT care about people……. especially the children suffering…. OMG
For those who have not paid much attention, the left has shown the world how truly evil they really are…
Americans have now realized
today’s Democratic party has become pure evil…
http://www.wbdaily.com/uncategorized/americans-must-face-fact-todays-democratic-party-evil/
IMO, the liberals don’t care about those kids at St. Jude..They are OBSESSED WITH THEIR HATE FOR TRUMP!! this is crazy… I see nothing unethical about Eric Trump collecting money to help St. Jude.. Dear God, let him help these kids…