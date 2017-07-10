Conservatives, moderates split over health care bill

Republican lawmakers will return to Washington on Monday deeply divided over health care, with leading conservatives eyeing a breakthrough or swift repeal vote even as moderates talk of starting over, but with Democrats at the table.
“My view is it’s probably going to be dead,” Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
Others aren’t giving up, saying Republicans who seized all levers of political power in November cannot afford to fall short and risk a political bloodbath in 2018.
Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, is pushing a plan that would let insurers offer plans that do not meet Obamacare’s insurance regulations, so long as they offer ones that do. Skeptics said it looks like a ploy to get around protections for people with pre-existing conditions, though Mr. Cruz insists it’s the best way to drive down premiums.
“I think we’re making real progress. In my view, failure is not an option,” Mr. Cruz told “Face the Nation.”
At the same time, Mr. Cruz acknowledged that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a “rocky path” in avoiding more than two defections from their 52-seat majority, with Vice President Mike Pence serving as a tie-breaking vote.
Moderates such as Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, say they would prefer bipartisan talks on health care, while conservatives, including Mr. Cruz, say Senate Republicans should move to repeal Obamacare now and work on a replacement later on if they cannot come to an agreement in the coming weeks.
President Trump recently tweeted support for the latter strategy, despite having pushed for a simultaneous replacement earlier this year, and at least one moderate called it a “non-starter” on Sunday, since people with pre-existing conditions won’t know if they’ll be able to secure affordable coverage moving forward.
“I think it betrays President Trump’s campaign pledges,” Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Republican, told “Fox News Sunday.”
Mr. Cassidy said Congress should take up the bill he wrote with Ms. Collins, which allows states to keep Obamacare or auto-enroll residents into a more conservative plan.
Facing few good options, Mr. McConnell last week signaled that Congress will have to patch up Obamacare’s ailing markets if Republicans cannot smooth over their differences and pass a replacement plan.
“If my side is unable to agree on an adequate replacement, then some kind of action with regard to the private health insurance market must occur,” Mr. McConnell told the Rotary Club luncheon in Kentucky.
Hoping to rub salt in the wound, Sen. Bernard Sanders held rallies in Covington, Kentucky and Morgantown, West Virginia, on Sunday in opposition to the Republican legislation.
“At a time when Kentucky is struggling with an opioid addiction epidemic, there is no question that if McConnell’s legislation were to be passed, thousands of Kentuckians would no longer be able to receive the treatment they desperately need,” said Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent and hero of the progressive left.
The White House, meanwhile, said it is counting on the Senate GOP to find a way forward.
“I know that this president expects them to get this done. Whether it’d be before August recess or during August recess, the president expects the Senate to fulfill the promises it made to the American people,” White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told “Fox News Sunday.”
In the days ahead, the Congressional Budget Office is expected to score Mr. Cruz’s “freedom” amendment. Conservative supporters say the plan would help young and healthy customers who’ve been forced to pay more under the Affordable Care Act’s model.
“You have millions of people who are winners, straight off,” Mr. Cruz said.
However, opponents say consumers will pay less for skimpier benefits, while those who still want or need the type of robust coverage mandated by Obamacare will have to pay more.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said sicker Americans would be segmented to a pool with ever-rising costs, since healthier people will gravitate toward the cheaper, barebones plans.
“Americans with pre-existing conditions will almost certainly be left without access to affordable and quality health care, making this even worse than the House bill on this issue,” Mr. Schumer said. “The only way to truly improve our nation’s health care system is for the Trump administration to stop sabotaging the marketplaces and for Republicans to finally heed Democrats’ requests to come together and work in a bipartisan way.”
Mr. Cruz punched back Friday by saying Democrats made a series of promises about their own health program that have fallen flat. Some Americans lost plans that didn’t meet the law’s coverage requirements, while premiums are rising instead of falling on the exchanges.
Yet it’s not just Democrats who are complaining.
Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, said over the recess that there is “a real feeling” that Mr. Cruz’s plan could amount to “subterfuge” to get around regulations that protect people with pre-existing medical conditions.
Mr. Cruz said it is true that sicker Americans could face higher costs, but it is better to blunt those costs with taxpayer-funded subsidies and stabilization funds than to force everyday Americans in the risk pool to pay more for their own insurance.
“There’s no doubt this has been a rocky path to getting there,” he said, “but I continue to believe we can get this done.”
Hey Mr. Schumer SCHMUCK Communist, my deductible under Obamacare was $5,000 with a premium of nearly $600 per month, with rationed healthcare. So CHUCKY the DOLL SCUM, you belong in a garbage dump with your “affordable Obamacare”!!!!!!!
Being he doesn’t have to buy in, cause they exempted themselves, its not his.. iMO THE WORST punishment we could give these cretins is no where near enough of what they DESERVE>..
One other thing, the RINOS in Congress voted to repeal Obamacare seven times, during the Obama Administration, so the RINOS so called repeal efforts were all for SHOW, as the RINOS are nothing but socialists like the DemoRATS. The RINOS obviously were not sincere about repeal, as they are not able to do it now. The McCain and Lindsey Graham clone RINOS are abundant in the House and Senate!!!!!!!!
I agree. Its looking more and more like all those attempts to repeal it, were just for show.. PITY it worked as many of those same rinos got re-elected..
hey, turncoat mitch you and your fellow hinchmen or rinos as i see it were re-elected to do one major thing…..repeal government run healthcare aka obamacae.
the you and your pals have perpetrayed a lie on the voters and come next election day you will
be sent home in droves.
Congress will never serve the people of this nation until they are held to the same standards of said people. Revoke the insurance which congressional gentry have and force them to use the same as Americans are forced to use and they will fix this nations healthcare and healthcare insurance problems overnight.
AND for got sake, INSTALL term limits, REDUCE their pay (and eliminate their lucrative pensions), and MAKE IT TO WHERE they can’t VOTE themselves a bloody pay raise..
Why is it pols can never grasp the concept of “status-quo ante” of something unnecessary?
Exhibits:
(A) h0hellth — as described in article
(b) Canada’s GST
It is simply stunning, is it not, that both Ryan and McConnell seem utterly shocked, surprised, and confused by the opposition presented by a handful of principled Congressmen, in both Houses, to the fraud these RINO, Establishment, careerist, elitist, status-quo loving drones, astoundingly out of touch with reality, disconnected from US, willing to betray OUR agenda and their pledges, so that their selfish interests might better be preserved and protected, (with no small encouragement from the likes of Soros and Bloomberg), regardless of the dire consequences suffered by US. No, they do not share the consequences, except, perhaps, some momentary embarrassment, because they have their own private and astonishingly rich government plans, (devised and implemented by themselves, of course), wholly unaffected by what we, the people, must suffer and endure because of their duplicity, unethical and dishonorable conduct. They hate Trump because he’s a threat to their plush, isolated lives, and they obviously hold US in low esteem, else they would do what they promised to do in order to gain our votes. Well, it’s time to change those votes.
And if the votes can’t or won’t change, CHANGE the bloody people!
“However, opponents say consumers will pay less for skimpier benefits, while those who still want or need the type of robust coverage mandated by Obamacare will have to pay more.”
Why do these people seem not to grasp the fact that if you want all of the bells and whistles you pay more, and if you want the bare bones you pay less? Am I missing something here? Just askin’.
I think when I stay at a hotel for vacation that I should get a penthouse suite for the same price as a common, double queen room. It’s downright appalling that someone would expect me to pay more for my upgraded room! /sarc
Just like i pay roughly 300/yr using USAA for basic car insurance. My neighbor behind me also is on USAA (23 yr army vet), and he wanted full Comprehensive coverage, so pays 500/year.. THE MORE YOU WANT the more you pay…
That is not hard to understand.
Obamacare was bad when it was introduced, and it has gotten worse. The Medicaid expansion is what is enabling the opiate problem in this country. My deductible tripled under obamacare unless I was willing to have my premiums double. The ACA has damaged the care that doctors are supposed to provide; doctors care less about curing you than “managing” whatever your condition is. Time for the entire fiasco to go away and allow people to choose what insurance, if any, they choose to have.
Old “One Star” the troll been through here I see. I count it as a honor to rate one star on my posts from the troll, it shows that they’ve hit the mark!
May I ask the difference between going for the repeal and Dems putting Republicans out of office OR ending up with STILL government insurance and Republicans putting Republicans out of office?? At least Repeal we stand behind our president and their trying! BIG decision! Let’s hope they choose the right one! If repealed – still a chance to go for healthcare and there is no way dems will work with us UnLESS they get their way, which means further harm to healthcare and our finances and we cover illegals. The public NEEDS their own decisions for healthcare NOT a Liberal board in far away Washington!
This is intended for STEP 1 with two more after that adjustments could be made. So what is wrong with our Republican leaders?? Like Democrats? My way or nothing?? What’s wrong?? Democrats are determined enough to stick together to accomplish something – Republicans don’t have the guts or backbones to back their president! Sure people will *****, that’s what people does. BUT if repealed the fight is OVER and Democrats would HAVE to work together with others. Does anyone think working together will really stop the resistance bunch? Now that would be existing in fairy land!
Does the explanation that “this is complicated,” offered by the RINOs as a defense for the failure of their fraud, persuade anybody to find some sympathy for them? What’s complicated is the RINO insistence upon advancing ITS SELF-SERVING agenda, while simultaneously betraying us and reneging on their pledges, and expecting that no one will notice. For many of us out here in the real America, it isn’t at all complicated. Step one: A full repeal of Obamacare. Legislation doing exactly that was passed by unanimous vote in 2015. Re-invoke it. Step two: Remove from Federal Government control, health insurance, and return it to the private sector where competition and market demand will dictate what’s offered. Eliminating barriers against interstate marketing and sales will greatly aid and stimulate that competition. Return oversight of insurers’ conduct to the State governments. Step three (one not ever discussed by the swamp rats): Fire the thousands and thousands of bureaucrats hired to “manage” Obamacare. The saving of those salaries and benefits will be a significant contribution to the budget. Step four: Terminate ALL separate and private programs for ALL Federal employees and put them into the free market mix…WITHOUT subsidies… where they, too, can discover the real world. If they are subject to the laws of Congress, I expect much much better behavior from them.