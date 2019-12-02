‘Conservative Obama,’ pregnant men and other liberal media fantasies

What sets our current age apart from previous ones is not only technological wonders but the shocking abandonment of truth.

For Marxists, a lie is as good as truth if it works to advance their cause. A case in point was a recent nearly full-page article on the front page of The Washington Post’s Sunday Outlook section. Next to a large, serious portrait, the headline proclaimed: “Barack Obama: Conservative.” Sure. And Bernie Sanders is a moderate Republican.

Never mind that Mr. Obama was the most radically leftist president in U.S. history, with a background full of Communist mentors and connections. He appointed so many wackos to federal judgeships that our battered republic will be feeling the effects for years.

There is method to The Post’s madness. If you can make the case that Mr. Obama was actually something of a conservative, this pushes anyone to his right into the abyss of extremism. It doesn’t matter whether it’s true or not, only whether it succeeds in casting Republicans and even dwindling moderate Democrats as Nazis.

We shouldn’t be surprised whenever The Post and other media reflexively deny self-evident truths. For years, they’ve pushed the entire pro-abortion and LGBTQ agenda, which depends on fake science, theological confusion and deliberate deception. For example, National Public Radio recently underscored its directive to staffers not to use the term “unborn” because it “implies that there is a baby inside a pregnant woman.” Never let the truth get in the way of the agenda.

This sort of madness, which seems to be reaching a crescendo, began decades ago, beginning with Alfred C. Kinsey’s fraudulent sex studies in 1948 and 1953. Propelled by a compliant media, the “studies” gave the sexual revolution a faux scientific foundation. They were unmasked as fraud by Judith Reisman and her co-authors in “Kinsey, Sex and Fraud” in 1990, but the horse had left the barn, powered by Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and other left-wing activists. In 1994, The New York Times ran a piece titled “How to Get a Man Pregnant.” The writer, Dick Teresi, lit upon the idea at symposium in 1984 sponsored by the Kinsey Institute, the aforementioned fountainhead of fake sex science.

Mr. Teresi wrote about it for Omni magazine, published by pornography magnate Bob Guccione. The article declared “there was no insurmountable biological or technical barrier to a man carrying a baby to term.”

Well, hello Dr. Frankenstein. Mr. Teresi admits that, “Of course, there are some minor problems. Men don’t produce the appropriate hormones. Men don’t have ovaries and thus don’t produce eggs. Men don’t have wombs.” But he cheerfully says all this can be overcome, citing sex-change operations as a guide to seemingly impossible outcomes.

But wait. Now, you don’t even need surgery to pull a fast one on nature and nature’s God. Gender is all in the head, not the body.

Dr. Rupal Yu, a family physician for North Carolina-based Piedmont Health Services, told NBC that she is “comfortable with the idea that a man can have a vagina or a woman can have a penis, that the identity was in the brain, and not our biological parts.”

In September, a liberal activist posted a picture on Instagram that went viral of her 4-year-old son with a sign that said, “Some men have periods too. If I can get it, so can you.”

While we’re at this, we can insist that Brussels sprouts taste exactly like rocky road ice cream.

Despite clear evidence over thousands of years that males and females are profoundly different in many ways, modern society’s quest for meaning without truth – that is, without God – has led to a self-contradictory conclusion: Sex is the most important thing in the world, but sexual behavior has no moral, social or personal consequences that would lead us to encourage any particular kind.

The madness is spreading fast. Schools are rushing to add LGBTQ books to their libraries for children as young as kindergarten. Parents who object are wrong “to impose their personal viewpoints,” according to David Levithan, who wrote an article in a Northern Virginia newspaper touting the benefits of same-sex and transgender promotional materials, like his own authored books, “Boy Meets Boy” and “Two Boys Kissing.”

He warns that “depriving students of access to these books creates a dangerous narrative that omits the experience of millions.”

Apart from the obvious conflict of interest, consider that Mr. Levithan is a featured author at Scholastic, one of the largest providers of children’s books in the world.

Is it any wonder that more and more children are confused about their sexuality?

This is child abuse on a massive scale. When an entire generation is taught that truth is subjective, and that the only god they should heed is their feelings, they’ll fall for anything.

Orwell warned in his dystopian novel “1984” about an all-powerful state suppressing the truth. Although no original citation has been unearthed, he’s been widely quoted as saying, “speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.”

Yes, and we’d better do so while it’s still mostly legal in America.

• Robert Knight is a contributor to The Washington Times.

