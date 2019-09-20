Conservative lawmakers push back against gun background checks

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and several other House Republicans rallied Wednesday against expanding background checks for gun sales, even their colleagues in the Senate mull proposals from the Justice Department.

The conservative lawmakers said during a press conference that Democrats were rushing to push through ineffective solutions after a string of deadly shootings over the August recess reignited the gun control debate in Washington.

“Unfortunately whenever we hear about a tragedy, before we even know the facts, there are people right here on Capitol Hill that are rushing to find a microphone, not to pray for the victims but to promote their own gun control agenda,” said Mr. Scalise, who himself was severely wounded in 2017 when a left-leaning gunman opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers practicing for the annual charity baseball game against Democrats.

Rather than focus on expanding the national background check system, which they argued doesn’t work, the Republicans said the real solution would be to address the factors that are breaking down society and restore family and religious institutions.

All eyes are on President Trump’s decision as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would wait to take up a bill until he knows what the president would sign.

Though Mr. Trump has yet to release his official stance, Attorney General William Barr has floated some ideas with Republican senators.

The document, obtained by the Daily Caller, lists ideas that would, in part, expand background checks to all commercial sales, including gun shows.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 2.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 2.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









