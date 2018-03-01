Connection: Marvel’s Captain America and Reparations

The adventures of Marvel’s Captain America will soon be told by Ta-Nehisi Coates of The Atlantic.
The liberal author who penned “The Case for Reparations” in June 2014 will turn his attention to “Steve Rogers” on the Fourth of July. Mr. Coates, a New York Times bestseller, explained his new gig Wednesday.
“Captain America, the embodiment of a kind of Lincolnesque optimism, poses a direct question for me: Why would anyone believe in The Dream?” he asks in a piece titled “Why I’m writing ‘Captain America'”. “What is exciting here is not some didactic act of putting my words in Captain America’s head, but attempting to put Captain America’s words in my head. What is exciting is the possibility of exploration, of avoiding the repetition of a voice I’ve tired of.”
Mr. Coates, who has also worked on multiple “Black Panther” books in recent years, added that he was drawn to the job because “Captain America is not so much tied to America as it is, but to an America of the imagined past.”
“Then there is the basic challenge of drawing with words — the fear that accompanies every effort,” he added. “And the fear is part of the attraction because, if I am honest, the ‘opinion’ part of opinion-journalism is no longer as scary it once was. Reporting — another word for discovery — will always be scary. Opining, less so. And nothing should really scare a writer more than the moment when they are no longer scared. I think it’s then that one might begin to lapse into self-caricature, endlessly repeating the same insights and the same opinions over and over. I’m not convinced I can tell a great Captain America story — which is precisely why I want so bad to try.”
Mr. Coates told The Atlantic readers in 2014 that it was incumbent upon Americans to “imagine a new country” that permitted reparations for slavery.
“Reparations — by which I mean the full acceptance of our collective biography and its consequences — is the price we must pay to see ourselves squarely,” he wrote. “The recovering alcoholic may well have to live with his illness for the rest of his life. But at least he is not living a drunken lie. Reparations beckons us to reject the intoxication of hubris and see America as it is — the work of fallible humans.”
“Won’t reparations divide us?” he asked. “Not any more than we are already divided. The wealth gap merely puts a number on something we feel but cannot say — that American prosperity was ill-gotten and selective in its distribution. What is needed is an airing of family secrets, a settling with old ghosts. What is needed is a healing of the American psyche and the banishment of white guilt.””What I’m talking about is more than recompense for past injustices — more than a handout, a payoff, hush money, or a reluctant bribe. What I’m talking about is a national reckoning that would lead to spiritual renewal. Reparations would mean the end of scarfing hot dogs on the Fourth of July while denying the facts of our heritage. Reparations would mean the end of yelling ‘patriotism’ while waving a Confederate flag. Reparations would mean a revolution of the American consciousness, a reconciling of our self-image as the great democratizer with the facts of our history.”
Mr. Coates will be joined on “Captain America” by artist Leinil Yu.
Artist Alex Ross will provide covers.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Reparations, like Captain America are for those from the past, not the present. If reparations are demanded then I say give them. Then tax and penalize all the way back to when people were freed. That would probably pay off the national debt, take care of satisfying the liberal, and putting people back in line to change what you are doing instead of trying to legally steal.
And while we’re dealing with fantasy, here’s your “fantasy reparations”. BTW, are “we” demanding reparations from kidnapping Black tribes of Africa who originally sold “your people” into slavery? How ’bout the Arab nations and Iran where there remain over one million African males in slavery? If one wants to be treated as “equally free” in a society, one must assimilate. So far, and in the city pops, all I see is separation by and of Blacks based on Blackness, at THEIR choice. And finally, please explain how American Wealth was gained “nefariously”. We ALWAYS have a choice. We ALWAYS have a WILL. Some decisions may hurt, but they are OURS to make. God Bless America! God Bless President Trump!
As a very wise man once said: politics is downstream of culture, and culture is downstream of race. The fact that Africans-in-America have lived here for 300 years, and haven’t assimilated ought to strongly suggest that they cannot, and never will, assimilate.
And if this is what comics have come to, i am GLAD I stopped collecting back in the late 90s, before all of this LGBTQURA SJW nonsense..
From the article above: ” The wealth gap merely puts a number on something we feel but cannot say — that American prosperity was ill-gotten and selective in its distribution. ” Hey Ta-Nehisi Coates, why are the Asians so successful who come to our Country. Clue: They get educated! Since the Asians get educated, unlike the majority of the people in the inner city who do not get educated, that creates a “wealth gap”! The Asians are also family oriented. Most black girls and boys in the inner cities, do not know who their fathers are. How is that for a dose of reality, Ta-Nehisi Coates?
asians work their butts off, plus save and invest their money.
reparations were paid to former slaves who chose to take advantage. it’s over. the ‘great society’ created the current state of affairs for those in the black community that now want reparations. again, the ‘benefits’ provided by the ‘great society’ have more than compensated those that now want reparations. it’s over.
racial malcontents need to build a future with the tools that exist now, not wallow in a past that (most) never participated in. . .
PLUS asians don’t feel that anyone OWES THEM anything. If they want it, They EARN IT.
As a European-American I have no “collective biography” with any African-in-America.
Reparations for slavery????
Let us remember: “Reparations” for slavery commenced right after the Civil War when the US Grant administration granted “40 acres and a mule” which by the way were liberated form former slave holders. So called slavery reparations have continued from that day forward and is now known as “welfare” from which many ethnicities now benefit.
So, Ta Nehisi Coates, take your “reparations snake oil” and try selling it elsewhere.
Paying reparations now, to people who never were slaves from people who never owned slaves, sounds kind of poetic, but only for this generation. Will we have to do it for every generation or be reviled as racists?
And why only to blacks? What about all the asians who were essentially slaves to the train companies? Or whites who were enslaved by romans? ETC ETC ETC??
I’m actually very strongly in favor of slave reparations. No kidding. But I’d do it in a way that would infuriate Democrats.
The last estimated value of all the years of slavery I saw was around 4 trillion dollars. Jesse Jackson wanted the govt to give him a check for that much. Nice try. I figure by now with inflation it’s more like 10 trillion.
Here’s my plan. For the next 10 years, black people pay no federal tax at all. Use this opportunity to grow yourselves, build your community, amass a fortune, entrench yourselves into the American Dream. And I’d use the same criteria that kept people slaves (one drop of black blood) as the criterion for tax exemption.
This stunning tax advantage could restructure the economic landscape and allow blacks to amass real wealth, to the approximate tune of 10 trillion dollars. People would forge govt documents and pretend to be black. Liberal victimhood would be replaced by Conservative opportunities.
And the Dems would fight this every step of the way. They would say it “cost the govt too much” (it really wouldn’t). Really they know blacks might not be such victims in 10 years and might vote GOP. And by fighting it, they will prove to blacks that they should switch to the GOP.
This could all be done. Slavery would be repaid and it could no longer be used as a wedge by Dems. That and the Dems would lose their most loyal voting bloc.
So yeah, good all around.