Congressman says Charlotte public schools pushing gun control agenda

Congressman Robert Pittenger said Friday that he wants U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to look into reports that schools are indoctrinating students with an anti-gun political agenda.
His prime example: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ reaction to a principal’s videotaped remarks about gun culture, delivered during a student “walkout” at Collinswood Language Academy on April 20 to demand safer schools. Student organizers and several parents said the impromptu comments, which interrupted a guest speaker, were bizarre and inappropriate.
In response to a Charlotte Observer query, CMS said that “appropriate actions have and will be taken to address concerns regarding this incident.”
“Incident? An educator shared a different viewpoint with her students and encouraged them to get to know her. Quick! Call the thought police,” Pittenger wrote in a weekly column for The Robesonian newspaper.
Pittenger, a Republican whose 9th District includes Charlotte, wrote that he has heard other reports of Charlotte administrators helping plan anti-gun protests, failing to inform parents and forcing students to attend those events even if they wanted to opt out.
He wrote that he is “leading a congressional letter” to DeVos asking “if her department is aware of any similar incidents across the country, if the Department of Education will investigate, and if the Department of Education has a mechanism to receive complaints related to political agendas being pushed on students.”
Students at several CMS schools, as well as counterparts in district, charter and private schools around the region and across the country, staged walkouts and rallies for safer schools on March 14, a month after a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.
Administrators have worked with students on events during the school day that focus on remembering the victims, registering voters and encouraging civic engagement. School officials have said those events steer clear of promoting specific political solutions.
Charlotte students also took part in the worldwide March For Our Lives event that took place on a Saturday. That event, organized by survivors of the Florida shooting and backed by celebrities and political activists, had a more partisan tone and pushed gun control measures.
The student-led event at Collinswood, a K-8 English-Spanish magnet school in south Charlotte, drew attention because a student video of the principal’s remarks got media coverage.
Principal Jennifer Pearsall is shown talking about her love of shooting clay pigeons and her memories of young hunters bringing their guns to school when she was a teen.
“And it wasn’t a problem. And we weren’t worried about the safety,” Pearsall says in the video. “They were out doing their sport that their daddies had done and their granddaddies had done and their great-granddaddies had done on the land that they grew up on. We don’t want to change that. That is American culture.”
CMS has not release details of the “appropriate actions” taken, citing personnel privacy.
Jenna Fryer, the mother of one of the student organizers, said Pearsall and her supervisor met with about 10 students and apologized. “The kids accepted her apology,” Fryer said.
All these apologies… for what?
When Are These Union Teachers Going To Start Teaching Reading Writing And Arithmetic
Since the Grace Commission {Reagan Group to find waste in government}
The study showed that 60% of all PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS came from the BOTTOM 40% OF THEIR HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION CLASS.
Think about that for a few seconds.
The unions supply ‘teachers’ that can barely tie their shoe laces, and wear slip-ons because it’s easier to get dressed…
NOBODY can teach ABOVE their own ability to COMPREHEND the subject matter.
So, 60% of the teachers are in the D- Group.
And the public screwl system has no problem with that?
The International test scores puts the US a long way from the top!
K-12 MANDATORY Gun Safety.
Beginning in Kindergarten, and continuing through school K-12 I suggest a MANDATORY firearms education class.
Complete with hands on training and live fire from 4th grade on. The older the student, the larger the caliber.
With a full and complete knowledge of firearms, what their uses are, and the
inherent dangers being well known the number of ‘accidents’ will plummet.
With the intimate knowledge of safe firearms usage, more people will be likely to carry, either concealed or open.
It will become the norm, and with a certain knowledge that there will be return fire, the loons that want to shoot up a school for their instant glory in the spotlight of the current news cycle will no longer view schools, movie theaters and shopping malls as a great place to become famous.
To counter the gun control nuts gnashing of teeth and wailing incessantly, I propose the following.
Automobiles kill and maim far more people each year than firearms..
AND they offer minimal training in schools.. usually 6 weeks or less.
In woodshop, the students are taught the dangers of all the power tools, as well as the hand tools, and the safe usage and handling.
Metal working shop, same thing. Dangers and hazards are demonstrated and explained.
{PART TWO}
The students are taught safety and proper handling procedures.
sexual activity has hazards and inherent dangers, and the school system has
taken on the task of educating the children in safe practices. (usually against the parents wishes)
The list can go on for a very long time.
The end result is, EDUCATION is the only safe route to minimal firearms accidents, and the gun control lobby is the sole obstacle to keeping Americans of all ages safe from the misuse of firearms.
They insist that all people, when they see a gun, run away and hide, shrieking with fear all the while.
They don’t teach the same behavior about cars…. or power tools, or condoms, or lawn mowers, or swimming pools…
End result is more people knowing , and UNDERSTANDING the Second Amendment.
After graduation more people will be carrying open and concealed.
The criminal element will disappear further into the shadows facing odds they do not like.
The Military gets pre-trained marksmen and sharpshooters.
Corrupt politicians no longer have control over the People.
Politicians FEAR an ARMED POPULACE, they do not fear UNARMED SUBJECTS!