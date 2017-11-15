Congressional talks on sex harassment boil with hypocrisy

Come on, now. A House committee on Capitol Hill is holding a hearing on sexual harassment, to discern what policies, going forward, ought to be implemented to stop sexual harassment?
And what’s that you say, Lassie — the Senate side of things just passed a resolution that makes clear members, staff and even interns have to attend training on how to steer clear of sexual harassment?
Well, here’s the thing. Sexual harassment isn’t really that hard to pinpoint. Or avoid doing to another, for that matter.
The fact that hearings must be held and training must be implemented is cause for concern in itself. Why? Because it shows that after all these years — after case upon case of sexual harassment, sexual impropriety, sexual scandal involving some of Capitol Hill’s own — that legislative leaders are still walking around with blinders.
The hearings could’ve, should’ve even, been held years ago. Many lessons could’ve, should’ve even, been learned years ago.
Can you say Bill Clinton?
Lesson No. 1: When serving as president of the United States, do not use the Oval Office as a place of sexual frolicking with a young intern.
That’s a good basic tutorial right there. Textbook example of an abuse of power for sexual desires. Falls under the heading of sexual harassment.
Anthony Weiner gives another good example.
Lesson No. 2: While serving as congressman for the United States, or mayoral candidate of New York, do not make a habit out of sending sexually charged messages to young females, even if using an adoptive pet name, like Carlos Danger.
Got it? No sexting, while married, to other women. And as Weiner’s current prison term might teach, no sexting at all with little 15-year-girls. That could be construed as another case of classic, textbook harassment — at the least.
Here’s another; call it Lesson No. 3.
While serving — once again — as congressman for the United States, try not to assault a teenage daughter of a family friend and force her to participate in some kind of sexual act, and then, when busted, try and pretend it was all consensual. That’s called — get ready for it — Sexual Harassment. Go on, sound it out. Yes, David Wu, that means you, too.
Starting to see a trend here?
It’s all well and good that congressional members on Capitol Hill want to weigh in on this widely reported, widely shocking sexual harassment debate that’s taking place in America right now, largely on the heels of Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein.
But really, Congress, it’s not that hard. It may require a little introspection — and for some, that may prove painful. But all in all, identifying sexual harassment is just not that hard. So here’s a recommendation: Rather than focusing so much on hearings and policies, how about a little more self-restraint? A little more self-control?
‘Cause word on the street is Capitol Hill just ain’t the place for young, innocent girls to go.
From CNN, consider this, a report with words of advice based on interviews with more than 50 women on Capitol Hill: “Be extra careful of the male lawmakers who sleep in their office — they can be trouble. Avoid finding yourself alone with a congressman or senator in elevators, late-night meetings or events where alcohol is flowing. And think twice before speaking out about sexual harassment from a boss — it could cost you your career. These are a few of the unwritten rules that some female lawmakers, staff and interns say they follow on Capitol Hill, where they say harassment and coercion is pervasive on both sides of the rotunda.”
That’s quite a reputation you got there, Congress. So nice try with the formal talks. But it may take more than a resolution here, a hearing there, to purge the sexual harassment atmosphere from the Capitol Hill midst.
Perhaps as precursor to Mr. Clinton, Gary Hart was at least held somewhat accountable for his activities with Donna Rice. Apparently, Mr. Obama was not bothered by Mr. Hart’s past as Obama felt Gary was suitable to represent the United States of America in Ireland and to be Vice Chairman on our Homeland Security Advisory Council.
At least the more recent indiscretions have more memorable names and pictures.
Hypocrites, all! Drain the swamp! All new people- Independents?
IMO since hart was a corrupt ***, he was JUST THE person Obama wanted representing us overseas..
Remember when Ted Kennedy and Joe Biden lead the attack on Judge Bork? Hypocrisy in congress was not invented by this congress.
Ted Kennedy caused Mary Jo Kopechne to drown, which was his intention because he made no attempt to save her when she was still alive hours after she hit the water, and he got away with it and remained senator of Massachusetts for many years thereafter. Bill Clinton from his days in Arkansas up to and after his presidency committed many many acts of sexual deviancy and remained president and started a foundation that enriched himself, his crooked wife and horse face daughter. Definition of hypocrite: democrat.
YES we do remember Bork.. ALong with a # of other conservative congressmen judges and others, this swamp discreddited…
I love the clown hypocrites in Congress, who preach against sexual harassment and yet their friends are the scum in Hollywood, right Barack and Hillary?
And Hillary remained married to the master if sexual perversion and then had the audacity to blame and attack and terrorize her husband’s victims. And this old hag ran for president?
The Clintons conducted a real war on women. He sexually assaulted them and she was his clean up crew.
Do we know for REAL< how many of those house and senate DEMS have given back the donations Weinstein gave them??
CAUSE the balony of them "Giving it to charity" is total and utter bupkiss. WHERE IS THE Picture of them handing a check to charity?
Hyprocrisy, thy name is Congress!
The very suggestion that the ethically and morally deficient members of the most corrupt government branch will root out misbehavior, of ANY sort, by its own actions, is utterly laughable on its face. Wherever the winds of opportunism blow, the cynical and depraved Congressional membership will be directed to conduct yet another sham burlesque where they act out feigned indignation, self-righteousness, preachy moral superiority, and genuine interest in reform. Their act is so old, so tired, so predictable, that we are not in the slightest fooled, nor convinced of anything but their gross and shameless hypocrisy. If they, the residents of the D.C. Swamp, did truly desire what’s best for America via useful reform, they’d all resign, every one, today.
If any of them had any honor left, they would commit Sepaku! Not just resign.
These are supposed to be grown men and women entrusted with doing our business. If they don’t know right from wrong, what are they doing in Congress? And if the testimony that was given concerning sexual harassment is true the women need to name the violators and they need to be removed from Congress. If they can call for Judge Moore to step down from his race over 40 year old allegations, these people ought to be gone over allegations of recent activities as well as Ryan and McConnell who apparently can’t control both Houses.
That is something i would LOVE TO SEE Moore go on camera and state
“IF All these cowards in congress want me gone cause of mere allegations from 40_ years ago, then I SAY THAT everyone of them who’s been accused needs to also go, AND GO NOW”..
The legal system, cops, social workers & mental health professionals have taken on Sexual Assault for yrs. Did congress just wake up. This is just one more money wasting way to appear like they ‘re doing something relevant. Investigate Hillary. Quit blocking Trump. This is just Congressional self aggrandizement for votes. If Congress was serious, they would have formed this committee yrs ago. What phonies.
If they were serious, THEY WOULDN”T need a committee to KNOW WHAT IS RIGHT AND WHAT IS WRONG.. Common sense would TELL THEM.
Absolutely. I guess congress just heard of sexual assault. Their fake self righteousness is going to bit them in the butt when they get accused of something allegedly happening decades ago.
Democrats wrote the books on how to sexually harass everyone. They have done it for years. This is proven by just looking at how many have been arrested for all sorts of sexual perversions. Mainly pedophilia. This started long before Slick Willie in fact one of his heros was a sexual pervert. Yes I mean JFK. He was married to a beautiful woman and he still went after other women. That seemed to be a Kennedy family tradition. Ted took it to far when he killed one of his women when drunk. LBJ was no better the only Democrat who was not a perv was Carter. He was just WORTHLESS at his job. From reports of those who knew Obama when he was toung he to was a perv but because he has hidden everything about himself so we cannot be sure of just how perverted he was. Even Hitlery belongs to the Perv class with going to Epstein’s Island for prdophiles as she did with Willie. So all one has to do is just the opposite of the Democrats and you I’ll not sexually harass anyone.
Its not that these idiots have blinders on, its that they HAVE NO DAMN BRAIN, so how CAN they ever learn from history, when they DON’T recognize it…!