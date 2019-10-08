Congressional Democrats engaged in just another sham with impeachment process

Congressional leftists have finally gone stark raving mad.

In the leftists’ latest quest to destroy the president through impeachment, Americans know it’s really “impeachment schmeachment.”

In other words, they are engaged in just another sham.

As pathetic and awful as their hatred for President Trump is, worse still is their contempt for our system of elections.

Before Mr. Trump secured victory, American elections were marked by a peaceful transition of power that made our democratic republic a model for the world.

While candidates have always relished sparring during election season — and citizens have enjoyed the spectacle — we also collectively have understood that once a winner is determined, it is time to move on until the next election.

That all began to change when George W. Bush defeated Al Gore in 2000. It was then that the mass media and the Democratic Party decided they would never again accept defeat.

Temper tantrums led to the attempted thwarting of the election results. After a painful period of recounting votes and figuring out what to do with “pregnant chads,” Mr. Bush was declared the winner and the dust eventually settled.

Only the media and a few sore losers failed to move on and instead tried to delegitimize Mr. Bush as our rightful president. Remember how they moaned and whined, “Not my president?” Thankfully, even the Democrats in Congress eventually largely abandoned their whining and started doing their jobs.

This time, the “lamestream” media so hates Donald Trump that they committed to torching his victory from the moment he won.

They were so arrogantly certain that Hillary Clinton would win that they nearly lost their minds, behaving like a spoiled child on Christmas morning when he doesn’t get the gift he demanded.

Couple this with their absolute hatred of Mr. Trump for repeatedly calling out their bigoted coverage and it’s obvious why they want to destroy him.

With the churning of the waters in story after story, 24/7, 365 days a year, congressional Democrats repeatedly have tried to turn it into a tsunami of impeachment but always end up flailing in the surf.

Why are leftists absolutely consumed by hatred for Mr. Trump? Because he is obliterating the entirety of their radical agenda — and doing it with glee.

The president’s hilariously blunt tweets and thumbing of his nose at the rules of the swamp have gotten under their thin skin like bed bugs, and it’s driving them absolutely bonkers.

Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, et al are self destructing before our very eyes. As they break numerous laws regarding the handling of classified information, trample the Constitution and holler like hound dogs, Mr. Trump brilliantly feeds their madness as he begs: “Please don’t throw me in that briar patch!”

If they succeed in tossing him into the dreaded brambles of impeachment, Mr. Trump and the massive throngs of hard-working Americans that support him will have the last laugh as he scurries off to another victory next November.

Still, even though the disgusting behavior of the feckless Democrats in Congress is only serving to bring more supporters to the president, their continual efforts to undo the 2016 election are dangerous to our democratic republic.

More than 120 conservative leaders who actually care about the Constitution just released a memo denouncing “the efforts by congressional Democrats to abuse the impeachment process for blatantly political ends.”

The statement reads, in part: “The impeachment process is only meant to be used when there is serious misconduct by a government official — not when Members of Congress hate the president personally, and don’t like his policies.” (Read the entire memo at conservativeactionproject.com.)

The congressional leftists have wasted every day since the president took office conducting bogus investigations instead of doing their jobs as legislators.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump has spent each day working with allies to secure victory after victory on behalf of the American people. Vice President Mike Pence recently mentioned a few:

⦁ Largest tax cuts and tax reform in American history.

⦁ Massive deregulation.

⦁ All-time stock market highs.

⦁ Economic policies that enabled the creation of 6.5 million new jobs.

⦁ Lowest overall unemployment rate in 51 years, and lowest ever for African Americans and Hispanic Americans.

⦁ Wages rising at the fastest pace in more than a decade, with the largest gains in blue collar jobs.

Mr. Trump also has championed the defunding of Planned Parenthood, led the first ever U.N. summit on religious liberty, rebuilt America’s military and moved the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Oh my, the list of blessings goes on and on — each one loathed by leftists. Their impeachment schmeachment only proves that they loathe nearly everything good about America too.

⦁ Rebecca Hagelin can be reached at rebecca@rebeccahagelin.com.

