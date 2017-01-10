Congressional Black Caucus Rehangs Painting Depicting Cops as Pigs Day After Black Cop Killed

A high school student’s painting that portrays the events in Ferguson, Missouri, is back on the wall on Capitol Hill.

Democratic congressman William Lacy Clay rehung the painting on Tuesday after a Republican lawmaker had removed it because he found it offensive. The painting depicts a pig in a police uniform aiming a gun at a protester among several images.

Clay said returning the painting was about defending the Constitution. The Missouri congressman said it is “pathetic” that some Republicans constantly refer to themselves as constitutional conservatives, but don’t think the same document protects the free speech rights of his 18-year-old constituent.

David Pulphus won an annual arts competition in Clay’s congressional district. His picture portrays events in Ferguson, Missouri, after the shooting of an unarmed teenager set off protests.

California Rep. Duncan Hunter removed the painting last Friday and says GOP leaders will seek its permanent removal by the House architect.

