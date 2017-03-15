Congress sends Trump a bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday sent President Donald Trump a measure to expand the number of applicants for jobless benefits who can be drug-tested.
The White House has said Trump will sign the measure into law as a cancellation of “unnecessary regulations.”
Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Congress have complained that under President Barack Obama, the government placed too many limits on states for deciding which unemployment applicants can be drug-tested. The Labor Department’s regulation meant that states could only test applicants for unemployment benefits who do jobs that require drug testing. The resolution passed by the House and approved by the Senate 51-48 on Tuesday would cancel those limits.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the government had overreached.
“Congress specifically intended to provide states the ability to determine” which applicants for unemployment insurance should be drug-tested, he said. “The Obama Department of Labor substantially narrowed the law to circumstances where testing is legally required, not merely allowed.”
But Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said the new rule meant too many people could be drug-tested, and “if you’re looking for work, you’re guilty of drug use until being proven innocent.”
And That is the way it should be. It’s crazy to put someone to work before a drug test. If you test before than will know for sure if anyone has drugs in their system no work for you, until you prove your not on drugs.
The people that are “collecting” NEED TO BE TESTED also, as they are still collecting MONEY eh ?
(“But Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said the new rule meant too many people could be drug-tested, and “if you’re looking for work, you’re guilty of drug use until being proven innocent.”)
Wyden is another poli-lifer,… having filled one governmental position or another since 1981 (35+ years). I would recommend that, not only all receiving long term government assistance, unemployment benefits, etc, be regularly drug tested…. but as well, ALL those holding local, state, and federal government offices and employment. Their governmental peers, as well as their constituents, should have the reassurance that the person working for/next to them is not a druggie; and as well, ‘We the People’, would be offered a measure of reassurance as well….at least as far as illegal drug use is concerned.
Since in many cases, you can be required to submit a drug test BEFORE you can even get an interview, let alone get the job offer, i feel ALL who receive government aid (welfare/unemployment) should also have to ‘test”. All of them..
And imo since ALL the military also get wizz quizzed randomly, SO TO SHOULD BE ALL members of the federal government, up to and including the president.
So what’s the big deal? Most companies require you to be drug tested before putting you to work anyway. I think Sen. Wyden should start looking for a real job and see if he gets tested.
I agree with everyone here who’s pointed out that many companies (as well as the military) routinely include drug testing as part of the hiring process, so there should be no outcry against drug testing for unemployment benefits as well. In fact, there are even more reasons for testing applicants for unemployment benefits, among which are: (1) to make sure the applicants are able to pass employers’ tests when these applicants seek employment as they’re supposed to do; and (2) to make sure taxpayers’ money isn’t feeding a drug habit instead of helping someone recover from a layoff.