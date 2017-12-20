Congress paid $265k in sexual harassment claims over last decade

Congress has paid out more than $265,000 in sexual harassment or sex discrimination settlements through its secretive Office of Compliance over the last decade, according to new data made public Tuesday.
The numbers are part of a public accounting demanded by leaders after reports of the office being used to hush up accusers who felt they were maltreated by members of Congress.
The money spanned 10 settlements stretching from 2008 through this November.
About half of that money, paid out from 2013 through November, had already been made public earlier this month. But the numbers from 2008 to 2012 were new Tuesday.
Across all complaints against lawmakers, the compliance office paid out more than $700,000 during the 10 years. About $342,000 of that came in the first five years, and nearly $360,000 came from 2013 on.
None of the names of the lawmakers involved in the settlements was revealed in the data, made public by House Administration Committee Chairman Gregg Harper, who is leading a probe into the use of the compliance fund and other ways Congress has hushed up complaints.
“As I have stated from the beginning of this review, one case of sexual harassment is one case too many. We must create a culture within our Capitol Hill community that instills in every employee and employer, new and old, that there is no place for sexual harassment in the halls of Congress,” Mr. Harper said in a statement releasing the data.
The compliance fund had reportedly paid out more than $17 million over the last 20 years in settlements, but it appears much of that money was for workplace safety and hazardous environment issues such as asbestos claims and the post-Sept. 11, 2001, anthrax attack.
The actual number of harassment and sex discrimination claims and payouts is relatively small — though not insignificant.
Only the perverts and morally depraved in Congress could come up with a scheme to use taxpayer money to pay for their sexual harassment claims.
Can you imagine Werner Trucking paying money to a parking lot lizard because one of its “over the road drivers” supposedly sexually harassed her? Since when are we as “employers” liable for the stupidity of our “employees”??? Wonder who they are, and if names won’t be released how about PARTY breakdown? Can imagine which one would be in the majority.
An average of $27,000 a year in taxpayer money paid to victims of Congresses sexual harassment..!! Well, we have the money figures…now we need the names of the offenders..!! ASAP..!!
In case a congressional staffer visits this site and reads the posts, I shall remind him/her/it that we have taken sharp notice of Congress’s studied avoidance and evasion of righteous demands for public disclosure of the who, what, when, where, and how, of this disgraceful, corrupt, outrageous scheme by the disgraceful, corrupt, and outrageous Congress, along with demands for proper investigations, fixing of accountability and punitive action, including forced reimbursement from the identified members to the Treasury of all taxpayer monies expropriated to bribe the victims. Even for Congress, this secretive “hush fund” is low and despicable.