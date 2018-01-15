Condoleezza Rice urges caution on #MeToo movement: ‘Let’s not turn women into snowflakes’

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice over the weekend said the #MeToo movement shouldn’t “infantilize women” or turn them into “snowflakes,” urging Americans not to use the growing focus on sexual misconduct as an excuse to push women to the sidelines.

In an interview on former Obama adviser David Axelrod’s podcast, Ms. Rice said the #MeToo movement is a positive thing for the country.

But she also said there’s the risk of unintended consequences for women.

“Let’s not turn women into snowflakes. Let’s not infantilize women,” she said on “The Axe Files.”

She went to say that there’s a danger that the U.S. could “get to a place that men start to think, ‘Well, maybe it’s just better not to have women around.’ I’ve heard a little bit of that. And it worries me.”

The #MeToo movement sprung up after widespread allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. In the months since, it has spread through politics, media, business, and other corners of American life.

Ms. Rice, the first African-American woman to serve as secretary of state, said she had her own personal experiences with inappropriate behavior.

“I’ve certainly had people suggest that maybe we should just go out, and you know, and situations in which it was somebody more senior than I,” she said.

