Condoleezza Rice urges caution on #MeToo movement: ‘Let’s not turn women into snowflakes’

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice over the weekend said the #MeToo movement shouldn’t “infantilize women” or turn them into “snowflakes,” urging Americans not to use the growing focus on sexual misconduct as an excuse to push women to the sidelines.
In an interview on former Obama adviser David Axelrod’s podcast, Ms. Rice said the #MeToo movement is a positive thing for the country.
But she also said there’s the risk of unintended consequences for women.
“Let’s not turn women into snowflakes. Let’s not infantilize women,” she said on “The Axe Files.”
She went to say that there’s a danger that the U.S. could “get to a place that men start to think, ‘Well, maybe it’s just better not to have women around.’ I’ve heard a little bit of that. And it worries me.”
The #MeToo movement sprung up after widespread allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. In the months since, it has spread through politics, media, business, and other corners of American life.
Ms. Rice, the first African-American woman to serve as secretary of state, said she had her own personal experiences with inappropriate behavior.
“I’ve certainly had people suggest that maybe we should just go out, and you know, and situations in which it was somebody more senior than I,” she said.
“urging Americans not to use the growing focus on sexual misconduct as an excuse to push women to the sidelines”
You can’t have it both ways. If we’re supposed to sound the alarm any time a woman calls foul, with no proof whatsoever, it instantly makes it hard to believe the stories. Then when the facts appear (usually months later after the guy’s reputation is destroyed) the woman simply disappears back into the woodwork and nothing, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING, ever happens to her as a result. There is no accountability, no penalty, no consequences for the woman.
First lesson, if women are not held responsible, they are therefore irresponsible.
Women seem to think of themselves as perfect, which is its own character flaw. Men understand their own flaws and limitations, which is why we have a separation of powers in the Constitution. No man can be trusted with that much power. Women, as a collective (and they always attack as a collective) lack this vital perception on the limitations of humanity.
Oh, they understand MEN are flawed, and will talk at great length about this, but no such discussion about women.
By making the laws in such a way that women are delicate flowers who must be perpetually protected from everything, you’re admitting women are delicate flowers who constantly need protection for everything.
This is logic. A = A. It doesn’t get much simpler. Women, at least the leaders like CR, HRC, NP, etc. can’t understand any of this. It’s a character flaw.
And if men keep SEEING women being allowed to make up false claims, and get away with it time and time again, MANY MEN will just stop hiring women!
Too late for that advice Condi.
AND THIS is why we need to start getting DA’s and State AGs, who do have the gonads to start prosecuting these fakers..