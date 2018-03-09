Concern over Trump’s food stamp plan ‘overblown’

For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction – and that may be proven true if a plan involving food stamps becomes reality. Still, OneNewsNow found someone who likes the proposed approach.
Carl Lewis owns a small grocery store near government housing in Rankin, Pennsylvania. While Lewis sells a variety of packaged and snack foods, he also offers cooking classes and a source of fresh, healthy food. Lewis tells The Associated Press that he even has customers sign a pledge that if he provides fresh produce, they’ll buy it. To make the pledge more enticing, customers purchasing five produce items will get the sixth free.
The story from AP comes as the Trump administration is considering replacing part of the food stamp program with a box of American-produced food. The so-called USDA “America’s Harvest Box” would contain items such as shelf-stable milk, juice, grains, cereals, pasta, peanut butter, beans, canned meat, poultry or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables. The box would be valued at about half of a SNAP recipient’s monthly benefit. The remainder of their benefits would be given to them on electronic benefit cards, as before. But that means fewer people frequenting grocery stores like the one Carl Lewis operates.
“I think it’s probably an overblown concern,” responds Dr. Merrill Matthews of the Institute for Policy Innovation. “They’d still have some food stamps to go out and buy what they want; and secondly, I suspect stores could become a qualified provider in this [effort].”
Matthews points out the food boxes would also guarantee quality foods. “Soft drinks, ice cream, cookies and candy are all acceptable under the EBT food stamp program, and the box that the president is talking about would be something much better for them,” he explains.
Matthews says the lack of restrictions on many food items is an attempt by the government not to disparage people who are on or are looking to enroll in food stamps.
“However, obesity among low-income families and especially among low-income children is significantly higher than it is in the standard population,” says Matthews. “That’s because they often times make poor choices or they don’t have time to get fresh fruits and vegetables because one or more parents is working and packaged foods are the easiest thing to do at mealtime.”
USDA tells OneNewsNow that the proposal would save $129.2 billion over the ten-year period between FY2019 and FY 2028. This estimate accounts for about $2.5 billion annually in additional administrative funds for states.
Great idea as it will save money. Go Trump!
Actually, the federal government has no business providing any type of welfare for anyone at any time; period.
I like the idea that fewer of our tax dollars would be spent on junk. I’m a bit wary about how the companies filling the America’s Harvest Boxes would be chosen. I don’t like the government picking “winners”. I think it would be better to lower the amount of our tax payer food stamp benefits. The receivers would need to make smarter choices. If they don’t, why is that our problem? I understand that there are those that already use the benefits wisely, but from what I see at the store on the first of the month, I think it is a small percentage.
Foods stamps have been used as a secondary currency for years and traded in kind for things other than food like in “Look The Other Way” convenience stores that sell cigarettes and liquor along with food items. Even when you give people food stamps who buy real food, it just frees up their other EARNED cash that would other wise be needed to sustain them, to buy drugs, alcohol or other debilitating dependency items. Just get rid of the whole concept. Food stamps have done more to breed social dependency and entitlement to the destruction of the American concept of Self-governance as to be defined on the top 10 list of nation killers. Our founders would be abhorred. Charity is best served at the individual level where personal accountability comes along with it, not at the collective government level where things always get impersonally abused and out of control. Governments were formed to do collectively only that which people cannot do as individuals. The rest just begets dishonesty and mischief. Enter our FUNdeMENTALLY socialist INDIVIDUAL weakened and changed America that collectively now reflects the pandered and socially distributed weakness.
Sounds reasonable initially, but then one remembers people like Bloomberg in New York trying to ban salt in restaurants, limit how much soda a person could get and even banned food donations to homeless shelters. There’s a reason the term “Food Nazi” was created.
Once we have such a system, what happens if 8 years from now a Vegan winds up in charge of it?
Then, there’s the problem of how everyone opposed to it will suddenly become lactose-intolerant, develop peanut and gluten allergies.
The odds are that any such endeavor will quickly go down in a welter of expensive class-action lawsuits that would cripple and paralyze it – And let’s face it, the idea is to stop people from buying liquor and lottery tickets with our tax money.
This isn’t the way to do it. It will just waste more tax money try to defend and distribute it…
It would be easier to implement the program if instead of boxes they issued 2 cards. 1 card, with half the money, would be highly restricted on what foods could be purchased. The other card, with the remaining money, would be open to the current list which probably needs to be looked at closer and some foods removed but that’s a different issue.
Well, at least we have someone in the White House that is trying to clean up after years of abuse and negligence. It may not be a perfect solution but at least it is a start in the right direction. I’m sure his hands are being tied on some things as to what he can and can’t do. But I give him a lot of credit for trying to give the government back to “we the people”.