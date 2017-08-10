Concealed carry now allowed on campus, so this teacher showed up in armor

A college instructor at a community college in Texas wore a helmet and bulletproof vest to class to protest the new Texas law allowing concealed carry on campus.
One of the teacher’s students posted a photo of him on Facebook, and the photo quickly made the rounds among gun-rights advocates, who are mocking him.
“I was just saying I don’t feel safe,” Charles K. Smith, adjunct instructor of geography at San Antonio College, told the San Antonio Express-News last week.
“It definitely makes me feel uneasy that there are more firearms on campus than there really should be. (Dressing this way) was just a statement on how I felt.”
Campus Carry, allowing individuals with a license to carry a concealed handgun at Texas colleges, went into effect at four-year institutions last year and at community colleges on Aug. 1.
That same day, Kansas university campuses began allowing students 21 and older to carry concealed handguns.
Smith told the newspaper he had no beef with the school, which is just “following the law.” He told administrators and police about his protest before he did it. “Some of them were OK, and some of them weren’t, but it’s freedom of speech,” he said.
Smith, who has been at the school for 10 years, told the Express-News he’s been threatened over grades but never with a gun.
“Used to, when they got mad at me, they had to go home to get the gun and had time to cool off, now they will have it with them,” he said.
James “Hot Mustard” Velten, the student who posted Smith’s photo on Facebook, told the newspaper he wasn’t surprised by “the horrible things” people have said about Smith given how controversial guns can be.
Velten, who works for the campus radio station, said his fellow students didn’t seem to object to the way Smith was dressed for class.
This professor can dress however he likes, but the people he needs to fear having guns aren’t the ones who qualify, by their lack of criminal record or mental state, to own and carry; it’s the ones who don’t and carry anyhow–illegally. Campus shooters of the past have not been people who would have passed a thorough background check; they’ve been nut cases who would have been flagged had they attempted to buy a gun legally.
Lots of people who might wish to flee college campuses because they now know someone might be armed should stop and realize that they’ve been passing thousands of people on the street all their lives who were armed. They had dinner next to their table in a restaurant, they may have dated them, or been in their company alone for extended periods. But suddenly they’re now in elevated danger? Not really. It’s just that this law has made them aware of reality.
The purpose of education has always been to provide knowledge and to build character. Professors such as this one, who are afraid of armed students, are admitting that they and their follow teachers have failed in the latter. Perhaps if all teachers get back to that, all of us would feel more comfortable and welcome sane responsible people doing their part to make all of us more safe.
This coming weekend in Milwaukee, WI the NRA is going to have a conceal carry event…the citizens of Milwaukee will be the safest they have been in years with that many people walking around conceal carrying. The prof can dress how he wants but those who carry legally are much less a threat than those who don’t. He is safer in his classroom with conceal carry on campus than he is going to the local gas station or quick mart for a soda.
Professor Charles LOON Smith. Need I say more?
His middle initial is “K”, so it’s gotta be “Kook”, not Loon.
I teach at a mid-sized, southern university, and the campus is swarming with faculty who are terrified of the prospect of anyone carrying a firearm on campus (except, of course, the obese “campus police” who spend time dozing in their cars when not “keeping us safe” by writing parking tickets). I am constantly reminding these half-wits that people are carrying firearms all over campus every day, concealed in book-bags and back-packs, and if I was a student (again) that’s what I would be doing.
As a teacher that is also what you should be doing.
“It definitely makes me feel uneasy that there are more firearms on campus than there really should be. (Dressing this way) was just a statement on how I felt.”
If everyone on the campus was not armed, then there really wasn’t enough.
What does Rush say? Demonstrate the absurd by being absurd? This is a perfect example.
Of course, it had to be an “educated” college professor. (not so educated in my opinion).
Coastie, whoops, I almost misquoted you!!!!!!! There is definitely a difference between being INTELLIGENT and SMART, and EDUCATED is not necessarily synonymous for either. I have met a lot of educated fools who were neither intelligent or smart……. Perhaps this professor has a PHD in idiocy…
Yep. I’ve run into a few in my days. I had a history teacher in college, a PhD. Educated, yes. Smart? Well, he used to spend the first 15 minutes or so telling us lowly under-grads how low life we were because we were under-grads, then go on about islam. I went through college in my 40’s. I was not ready to put up with this crap. And, considering that I was an active duty CWO3 at the time, well, none of it went over well. So, one day, after his 15 minutes, he asked if there were any questions and I said “Yes” and asked him if he was going to continue berating us for being undergrads and if he was going to continue ranting about islam at every session. He stopped, and I still got a “B” in the course, and was very VERY happy to get out of that class. Intelligent? Ok. Smart? Undecided. Jerk? Definitely.
Cute outfit.
Should buy him a few extra seconds during an active-shooter situation.
Or make him the first target! One of the early proposals in the legislative sessions was to only allow faculty to carry….I explained that that would just paint a bullseye on my chest in an active shooter situation as I would be the only threat to the shooter in my classroom.
This fool looks like he is auditioning to be the real life version of the cartoon character spokesperson, “the General” from the TV car insurance commercials.
Where the SAC campus is located that professor should be thanking the concealed carry students. Enough gang members with guns to fill an army regiment surrounding that place.
This is a hoot!!! I’ve been teaching at a CC in Texas for over 25 years. I went to the legislative committee meetings each session to beg our legislators to pass campus carry. Took 10 long years to get it passed. I thank God it finally did. At the end of Spring semester we had a campus shooting, just a couple months before it was legal for me to carry…..it was a horrible experience, made all the worse by the fact that I couldn’t adequately protect the students I had gathered together when we went into lock down. I respect this gentleman’s right to exercise his 1st amendment rights, but his position is ludicrous. Texas campuses are now safer than they have ever been. I’m not an “easy grader”, and I’ve never worried about my safety. You see, I trust my peers, and especially my students…
Thank you for your perseverance and for your dedication to teaching and to your students. We’ve had open carry laws and easy concealed carry in my state, where even the judges, clerks, plumbers, etc. carry openly. Long hunting seasons, and open always without limit on feral hogs, nutria (with a bounty!) and some other nuisances.
I am semi-retired from teaching and practice. All of my PAs, nurses, clerks, etc over the years at least carried in their autos and purses. Thank God we never had to fire our gun at a human being but we all continue at the shooting range regularly as we have for decades.
If this instructor is a good teacher and treats his students fairly, I doubt he has anything to fear from them. Concealed carry permit holders do not take out their guns and off the teachers. Concealed carry permit holders do not commit crimes of any kind, according to stats.
I had a few professors who were angry at the world, and took it out on the students. Finally, several classmates and I went to the dean and he observed the prof without the prof knowing and brought in the “Abnormal Psychology” prof to counsel with him and after that he was much more normal.
Very likely as a result of this law, there will not be another deranged man with a knife come into a college and hack up people. No Gun Zones are not obeyed by criminals, the mentally unsound, or Muslim terrorists.
Quote “If this instructor is a good teacher and treats his students fairly, I doubt he has anything to fear from them.” And if he isn’t?????????
He still has nothing to worry about! Concealed carry has been allowed on Texas campuses for years…just not inside buildings. So an unhappy student could have dealt with him in the parking lot, or anywhere outside…
He is equivalent to an open carry: Displaying his wares in such a way that everyone knows what he has. He seems to feel that anyone with a gun is a bad person. He fails to see his obstinateness shows him to be narrow minded and judgmental.
Interestingly, He’s now nervous because of his awareness, yet he was more likely at risk of being shot when the only individuals likely to use a weapon were secretly and illegally carrying. Liberals so enjoy their ignorant bliss.
Guns abound in any military compound. They carry them to repel and kill PERPETRATORS. To defend themselves and their peers. Does this professor considers himself a “perpetrator” by his liberal ideology imposed on peaceful “troops”?
This teacher would, in a threatened situation, would rather have a cop on the phone than a gun in his hand. Me? I’m just the opposite.
Ditto!!!!!!
What a DA!
What a schumck!! He should have been wearing that BEFORE people could carry on campus. He also needs to read the studies that show that legally armed citizens are often more law abiding than some cops. If they fool around they could lose their permits, which none of them want to do.
The paranoid prof is missing a gas mask, radiation protection kit, bomb-sniffing canine and water purification pack.
Clearly what he is showing by his attire is his fear of people and his desperate need for a Government deity to keep him safe.
Most of the time one has no idea who is carrying a weapon or who is not. This is why the Israeli Masaad trains teachers to use armaments and wear them to protect students in a war-torn nation. Only the administration knows who is armed.
Every bit of data concerning places with the most restrictive gun laws shows the crime and violence against others is far greater than in places where people are able to protect themselves.
This prof is not from Texas. If he were he would be quite aware of the violent cartels in that State.
I think the Professor may have failed Logic 101.
Professor? …. Who would shoot you for a bad grade? A law abiding student? Or, one the law makes no difference to, and would sneak a gun into class? What would restrain such an evil student then when no one else around him is armed? I think you just set yourself up to be bullied by your own imaginations. Teach good sound teachings and you will not have anything to worry about. Can you teach that way?