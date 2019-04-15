Home » News

Complaints say American flag graphic on new Laguna Beach patrol cars ‘too aggressive’

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 11:50 am April 15, 2019
10

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An American flag graphic on the side of freshly painted police cars is dividing a small coastal city in Southern California.

Some people in Laguna Beach feel the flag design is too aggressive while others are astonished that anyone would object to the American flag, The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

The city council will decide at its Tuesday meeting whether to keep the logo or choose an alternative.

Artist Carrie Woodburn said at a March council meeting that it was “shocking to see the boldness of the design” when the newly painted Ford Explorers rolled out.

“We have such an amazing community of artists here, and I thought the aesthetic didn’t really represent our community,” Woodburn said. “It feels very aggressive.”

But attorney Jennifer Welsh Zeiter said that she found the police cars “exceptional” and questioned the loyalty of anyone who objected to the American flag display.

Critics are so blinded by their hatred of President Donald Trump, she said, “that they cannot see through their current biases to realize that a police vehicle with the American flag is the ultimate American expression.”

The city council agreed in February to repaint its all-white squad cars in black and white with the stars and stripes running through the word “police” on the doors. The police department has 11 squad cars.

The proposed graphic that the council unanimously approved in February was a more muted version of the design that now appears on the cars.

Laguna Beach has about 23,000 people and is 55 miles (88 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/10 (3 votes cast)
Complaints say American flag graphic on new Laguna Beach patrol cars 'too aggressive', 4.3 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



10 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
11:55 am April 15, 2019 at 11:55 am

dont like it?

well then g.t.h.o. of america if it upsets you!
this is our flag and colors and i would prefer you get the hell gone!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    jezf
    jezf
    2:13 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    The entire police car should be painted to resemble our flag. Anyone in opposition should leave. These folks contribute nothing but crime, sewage, drain our taxes and will ultimately reduce us to third world status.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
11:59 am April 15, 2019 at 11:59 am

Who are the people who complain about the display of our national flag?

We all know the answer to that. i.e.
immigrants and the hateful Liberal Democrats.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (6 votes cast)

lolly
lolly
1:54 pm April 15, 2019 at 1:54 pm

I love it! We are Americans lets stand up and be counted.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

440volt
440volt
2:04 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:04 pm

I hope that the LEO’s assigned to security for the city council meeting bring several TASER reloads. And use every one.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

WisAz
WisAz
2:07 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:07 pm

“Too aggressive”, “shocking” – What does that even mean? I would say assertive, bold, and defiant.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
2:11 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:11 pm

I am sick of these people. If you don’t like it, get the hell out! You are so unamerican if that design is to bold for you and you apparently can’t handle anything. Quit waking up trying to find something to be outraged over and you may just have a nice day. Idiots, all of you!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

billm622
billm622
2:16 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:16 pm

Red White and Blue Patriotism. Who’s complaining? Certainly not Patriotic Americans happy to see this patrol car show up when they need help. Can we give California back to Mexico?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    2:22 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Can we give California back to Mexico?

    They are working on it as fast as they can.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
Max daddy
Max daddy
2:20 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:20 pm

An American flag “styled” graphic is correct. It’s a decal folks. It has no powers to harm.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply