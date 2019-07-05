Communists burn Old Glory outside White House

At least three Revolutionary Communist Party supporters were detained outside the White House after burning two American flags on the Fourth of July.

At least one RevCom member arrested (RevCom stands for Revolution Communist Party, since I see people asking). pic.twitter.com/PnpVxwL6n0 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) July 4, 2019

The Secret Service detained flag-burning activist Gregory “Joey” Johnson and at least two allies in the aftermath. The agency says two men have been charged.

Johnson won a 1989 Supreme Court case that invalidated state laws banning flag burning. Earlier this year, he won a $225,000 settlement from Cleveland, Ohio, as a result of his arrest for burning a flag at the 2016 Republican convention.

#Breaking: Absolute chaos outside the White House as Johnson lights a flag on fire and is immediately confront by Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/q8KP04Vvuj — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) July 4, 2019

Fight breaks out in front of the White House after the protest group burns the American flag pic.twitter.com/NMbBdBAylX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019

Communists burn a flag in front of the White House, toss it on U.S. Secret Service Police, who recoils in pain. Another USSS member comes in with a fire extinguisher and puts it out. pic.twitter.com/jqLd4DQC0I — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) July 4, 2019

