Communists burn Old Glory outside White House
At least three Revolutionary Communist Party supporters were detained outside the White House after burning two American flags on the Fourth of July.
At least one RevCom member arrested (RevCom stands for Revolution Communist Party, since I see people asking). pic.twitter.com/PnpVxwL6n0
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) July 4, 2019
The Secret Service detained flag-burning activist Gregory “Joey” Johnson and at least two allies in the aftermath. The agency says two men have been charged.
Johnson won a 1989 Supreme Court case that invalidated state laws banning flag burning. Earlier this year, he won a $225,000 settlement from Cleveland, Ohio, as a result of his arrest for burning a flag at the 2016 Republican convention.
This is an excerpt from the Washington Examiner.
#Breaking: Absolute chaos outside the White House as Johnson lights a flag on fire and is immediately confront by Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/q8KP04Vvuj
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) July 4, 2019
Fight breaks out in front of the White House after the protest group burns the American flag pic.twitter.com/NMbBdBAylX
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019
Communists burn a flag in front of the White House, toss it on U.S. Secret Service Police, who recoils in pain. Another USSS member comes in with a fire extinguisher and puts it out. pic.twitter.com/jqLd4DQC0I
— Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) July 4, 2019
Ok, I see a revolt, chaos & violent uprising coming soon unless the Congress, or as needed a Convention of the States, writes laws &/or amendments to prevent & punish the known anarchists & American defectors like antifa & Communists from running wild in streets inciting riots, threatening, attacking people & destroying property.
Just like illegal aliens, the anarchists & Communists have no allegiance to USA & are actively & openly working to undermine / overthrow US political system & rule of law.
There is no reason or excuse why the 329 million citizens of US cannot or should not demand that people who exhibit hostile aggression & the promotion of symbolic or actual disloyalty / treason against America be held criminally accountable.
We citizens own the govt & they can either do what we want or resign their office & we will find people who will.
Emptying prisons of drug dealers should make room for a lot of the brazen anarchists, seditionists & outright traitors that are not only creating anarchy, terror & riots on public streets but are feverishly working to establish totalitarian rule in the halls of Congress & in local & state govts.