Home » Fresh Ink

Communists burn Old Glory outside White House

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 7:35 am July 5, 2019
8

At least three Revolutionary Communist Party supporters were detained outside the White House after burning two American flags on the Fourth of July.

The Secret Service detained flag-burning activist Gregory “Joey” Johnson and at least two allies in the aftermath. The agency says two men have been charged.

Johnson won a 1989 Supreme Court case that invalidated state laws banning flag burning. Earlier this year, he won a $225,000 settlement from Cleveland, Ohio, as a result of his arrest for burning a flag at the 2016 Republican convention.

This is an excerpt from the Washington Examiner.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



8 Comments

ac0522
ac0522
9:04 am July 5, 2019 at 9:04 am

Ok, I see a revolt, chaos & violent uprising coming soon unless the Congress, or as needed a Convention of the States, writes laws &/or amendments to prevent & punish the known anarchists & American defectors like antifa & Communists from running wild in streets inciting riots, threatening, attacking people & destroying property.

Just like illegal aliens, the anarchists & Communists have no allegiance to USA & are actively & openly working to undermine / overthrow US political system & rule of law.

There is no reason or excuse why the 329 million citizens of US cannot or should not demand that people who exhibit hostile aggression & the promotion of symbolic or actual disloyalty / treason against America be held criminally accountable.

We citizens own the govt & they can either do what we want or resign their office & we will find people who will.

Emptying prisons of drug dealers should make room for a lot of the brazen anarchists, seditionists & outright traitors that are not only creating anarchy, terror & riots on public streets but are feverishly working to establish totalitarian rule in the halls of Congress & in local & state govts.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

    crustyoldgeezer
    crustyoldgeezer
    9:27 am July 5, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Why keep them on US SOIL?

    There are better solutions.

    What nation would they be an ACTUAL ASSET to?

    None.

    They will be dead weight regardless of where they go.

    Sea going garbage scows would be the perfect solution.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
Jack Alope
Jack Alope
9:14 am July 5, 2019 at 9:14 am

These Bolsheviks are an odd lot for sure! Completely warped in the mind and just deluded. Wished someone had asked a few of them just why is it that you think America was never great? Would love to hear the responses. I bet that most would just stammer and stutter because they really haven’t thought this out for themselves but are so small minded and vulnerable with victimhood mentality that they have been manipulated by someone to just repeat over and over like mindless pathetic drones, “America was never great.” IF only they could be rounded up and just deported to wherever. The first thing they would tell you is, “Hey listen, I’m an American citizen with rights. I demand due process.”

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
9:22 am July 5, 2019 at 9:22 am

IF they find the Flag so offensive, WHY DID THEY COME to a place where the US FLAG is held in HIGH ESTEEM AND SHOWN PROUDLY pretty much every place one looks?

IF they were born and raised here and TRAINED TO HATE tehj Flag, WHO TRAINED THEM?

And WHY haven’t those INDOCTRINATORS already left on their own accord, or WITH HELP and a notice to NEVER RETURN?

I’m HIGHLY IN FAVOR of Loss of Citizenship, IMMEDIATE DEPORTATION with an AUTOMATIC DEATH PENALTY upon return.

THAT should help get the TRULY STUPID out of the Country, and inflict those nations they are deported to with an overabundance of TERMINALLY STUPID people.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Gunflint Roseberg
Gunflint Roseberg
9:30 am July 5, 2019 at 9:30 am

If Congress doesn’t move on these Communists/Socialists/Antifa /Liberal Thugs soon…..
Will it be up to “We the People” to eliminate the problems? It appears the answer is getting closer & closer to doing just that.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Werewolf481
Werewolf481
9:32 am July 5, 2019 at 9:32 am

Might not be able to arrest and charge them for burning the Flag. But they should be charged with assault for throwing a burning flag on a Secret Service officer. One for the actual assault and the other 2 as accessories. And felonious assault, not simple. Should be good for about 5 yrs.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    akatmom
    akatmom
    9:46 am July 5, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Its outrageous to know that this behavior of violence, assault and rioting is never prosecuted. that is exactly why it persists and continues. NO ONE arrests these goons. and when an arrest does happen, they sue and win thousands of dollars and do it all over again because the judges are in the pockets of OBummer and other liberals. If we act as we are now, there will be no peace in this country until we take it back from these fascists. I am almost 100 % sure that they are also getting paid large amounts of money, following orders from some liberal .ORG. Follow the money and charge these “employers” with conspiracy. Go after the big fish as well. It makes me really sad, so uneasy to see this happening in America. And to hear this clown say “I imagine a world without America” is just sickening. WHO trained these people to be such an angry mob??? Are minds that weak that they can be trained like baby seals to jump thru hoops to do the satanic work of the left?? This July 4th celebration was a beautiful tribute to our country, the military and our traditions, and some just cant stand the peace and love we have for the USA. Shameful. And I wont even get into the MSM and their disgusting display of propaganda, hate, rhetoric and bias. Please- real citizens- VOTE THIS STUFF OUT.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
      capricorn1
      capricorn1
      9:57 am July 5, 2019 at 9:57 am

      politicians at every level has handcuffed law enforcement from doing there job.
      they have made wayyyyyy to many criminal favorable laws and stand down orders in the middle of a down right lynching of a conservative young man.

      these same politicians especially local in my town have cut the law enforcement budget in favor of refurbishing the historic old down town area .a.k.a. the hood.
      hell the don’t even stop people from speeding in my town.
      and do not forget they also take my tax money to pay for social programs also.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply