Home » News

Communist Party USA aims to oust Trump using Democrats to do it

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am June 25, 2019
12

CHICAGO — America’s Communist Party concluded its national convention seemingly united on two themes: that they are a significant ally of the increasingly powerful left wing of the Democratic Party and that a viable future remains for the Communist Party USA.

As to the question of whether the CPUSA emerges in control or is absorbed into the broader socialism movement peppering the platforms of Democrats running for president in 2020, officials expressed confidence that the red star of their party will continue blazing.

In the meantime, all goals should be subsumed by one: defeating President Trump, CPUSA Chairman John Bachtell said in his keynote address.

“The aim is to oust Trump and the Republican Senate majority, defend the Democratic House majority, and break the GOP domination of governorships and state legislatures, which includes supporting candidates from their ranks, including communists,” Mr. Bachtell said.

Since the days of Vladimir Lenin, still revered as the father of Bolshevism, Communists have reveled in the vitriol they hurl at political opponents — and Mr. Bachtell did not disappoint.

“He has no morality, no heart and no soul,” he told the roughly 300 delegates who gathered for the party’s national convention. “Trump is a gangster masquerading as president.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Times, Mr. Bachtell reiterated that the modern Communist Party is not seeking a violent revolution.

“I feel very strongly it has to be peaceful, it has to be accomplished politically,” he said.

Such views appear to clash with “The Communist Manifesto,” the 1848 political pamphlet by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels that explicitly calls for the “violent overthrow of the bourgeoisie.”

With a rueful smile, Mr. Bachtell acknowledged that there are hard-liners in the party who would relish some broken glass and bloodshed. These devout Communists think the current line is squeamish, but they stand well apart from the majority, who instead see a unique opportunity, he said.

“We’re growing — not like the Democratic Socialists of America by any means — but our rate of growth has doubled since Trump got elected,” Mr. Bachtell said without revealing specific figures for membership and funding.

“The party needs to fit in to the more developed political scene, and we have some unique things we bring to the table,” he told The Times. “The working class can’t do it alone. It needs allies, and we bring a direction, a unity, tools for the movement.”

Just how much the movement seeks those tools is unclear. Despite the enormous gains of the notion of “socialism” among the national electorate, particularly among the younger set, the idea of “communism” carries an aura of violence, totalitarianism and history.

Mr. Bachtell acknowledged that image, which he and scores of convention delegates were at pains to dispel this weekend.

To be sure, the delegates could not offer a current or historical example of communism that had not degenerated into a human rights and economic disaster, but scores of them, along with Mr. Bachtell, said they do not see themselves as any continuation of Soviet Russia’s Josef Stalin, Cambodia’s Pol Pot or Peru’s Shining Path.

“The perception that communism equates totalitarianism is still prevalent and a pressure pushing the party to the margins,” Mr. Bachtell said. “We are still perceived by many as illegal or tied to the Soviet Union and past models of socialism. Many of our members don’t feel comfortable being public. Some labor and community leaders and elected officials fear publicly associating with us.”

Mr. Bachtell is not seeking another term as chairman, and party leaders elected at the convention will chose the next one. He was far from the only delegate emphasizing a disavowal of violence and of lust for totalitarian power.

“I do not see it that way, no,” said Earchiel Johnson, 32, the shop steward and an information technology chief at The People’s World, the website that has replaced the party’s longtime newspaper, The Daily Worker.

Mr. Johnson said he believes any sort of shining future with communism in the U.S. would be new. He sees it as an evolution as much as a revolution.

As the convention unfolded, many older delegates rose and spoke to the room and younger delegates in what they clearly hoped were evocative messages of the party’s strength, hitting on the Communist Party USA’s centennial this year.

“We have fought for 100 years now against the most powerful ruling class in history which tried to destroy us,” said Jarvis Tyner, a New York Communist who twice ran for vice president on the party ticket in the 1970s and chaired its centennial committee. “That is a remarkable thing.”

Despite the party’s longevity, uncertainty cloaked the members at the convention. While the delegates were cognizant that socialism’s surging popularity has not spilled over into outright communism, most of them seemed certain that the final victory over the hated “capitalist exploiters” would come only with the party having a seat at the table.

Mr. Bachtell, for instance, made it clear he was operating on the capitalist principle that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

“We’re the ones we’ve been waiting for,” he said in his keynote speech. “And we’re the ones who will lead the fight to expand democratic rights and save the planet. And we’re the ones who will bring into being a radically new kind of society free of exploitation, hate and inequality.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Communist Party USA aims to oust Trump using Democrats to do it, 1.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



12 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:19 pm June 25, 2019 at 12:19 pm

Wow! A headline from 1966? Sorry, it just sounds oh so familiar.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    captjellico
    captjellico
    1:21 pm June 25, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    We should be aiming to oust communists… from existence.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)
Libertarian58
Libertarian58
1:20 pm June 25, 2019 at 1:20 pm

Move along, nothing to see here… The “democratic” party turned to communism back in the Wilson administration, they just renamed it to “progressivism” so it wouldn’t sound so anti-American. Nothing about any of this is “moral”, it’s all about tyranny and absolute power. Communism has done nothing but impoverish or murder millions of hapless people who have been unlucky enough to be enslaved by it. As for “democratic rights saving the planet”? That’s exactly the means they will use to enslave it. If you want to see where communism ALWAYS leads, just look at N. Korea…

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    2:42 pm June 25, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    They (the lib-progressives LEFT aka Democraps and Commies ) are lumped together to crush along with the fascist naziislamists who are bullies and deserve the worst for their WRONG DOINGS against all humanity. I am listening to Sebastian Gorka and Erik Metexas as they put the ABNORMAL OPPONENTS THAT NEED TO BE taken seriously! If they aren’t taken seriously all that is freedom is lost! BHO did his best to destroy the USA and now we have this one chance to take it back. These people thrive on criminality ( all of them do)_ and unity among Conservatives who love our CONSTITUTION IS NEEDED.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
1:30 pm June 25, 2019 at 1:30 pm

The democrat party is the communist party…One in the same…come on everyone knows that!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    DrSplainerMoore
    DrSplainerMoore
    2:24 pm June 25, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    I disagree. There are moderate Dems (losing power every day), liberal Dems (losing power every day), Leftist Dems (gaining power), Socialist Dems (gaining power), and Communists (still weak). The problem is that Leftists, Socialists, and Communists generally agree on policy. Use identity groups to instill victimhood, anger, and violence in tribal wars (dividing the country). Use drugs to numb the minds (“ooh, pretty colors”). Use sex to undermine centuries-old normal cultural norms. Redefine marriage and family. Change the meaning of words as a means of thought control (disagreement = hate speech, killing infants = woman’s health, removing national borders = caring for the poor and children, destroying American industry and energy independence = clean air, restricting/preventing the free exchange of ideas = opposing evil, and so it goes. But the Communist Star is rising. And as soon as they have sufficient support, they’ll quickly move from peaceful elections to execution of political enemies. Keep calling Republicans “evil incarnate, tyrants, haters” long enough, and Leftists will eventually rise up “in moral indignation and self-justification” and beginning shooting them down. MAGA hats already make us targets for attacks. Bumper stickers “invite” vandalism on our cars. We’ve already had one Communist Bernie supporter shoot up a Republican baseball gathering. And no one on the Left is calling for calm. Violence is their road to power.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
Stiller Fan!
Stiller Fan!
1:37 pm June 25, 2019 at 1:37 pm

“Freedom and democracy will leave Marxism and Leninism on the ash heap of history”.

– Ronald W. Reagan, 40th President of the United States

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Enchanted1
Enchanted1
1:53 pm June 25, 2019 at 1:53 pm

All of these communists need to be sent to Russia, Venezuela, Cuba, Greece or some other communist country for just six months, and they will get the blinding glimpse of the obvious. stupid people.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

darby
darby
2:08 pm June 25, 2019 at 2:08 pm

With all this talk of concentration camps, I wonder if it is supposed to distract from reality. Surely they must know that the last of Stalin’s purges targeted the Jewish people and that the CPUSA twice didn’t run a candidate and instead endorsed President Obama.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

miker5
miker5
2:11 pm June 25, 2019 at 2:11 pm

Isn’t referring to the “Communist Party” and “Democrats” an act of redundancy?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

RalphCWunder
RalphCWunder
2:18 pm June 25, 2019 at 2:18 pm

In 2016, I was driving across the George Washington Bridge in New York City scanning the radio dial when I happened upon a PBS interview with the then-Chairman of the Communist Party USA (a woman whose name I forget.) When asked by the PBS reporter why the Communist Party was not running their own candidate in that cycle, the head of the Communist Party replied with astonishing candor: “We don’t feel we need too. Our agenda is well represented by the Democratic Party and its nominee.” My car nearly veered off the bridge! (Not because it was anything surprising to those of us who know better…but because of the shock of hearing your enemy tell the truth by accident. When the Left tells the truth by accident, it is always a revelation!) So there you have it: The Communist Party says the Democrats are their chosen vehicle because they’re philosophical soul-mates. What more do voters need to know?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
2:42 pm June 25, 2019 at 2:42 pm

If, you want to know what Democrats are going to do tomorrow, just check to see what the Communist Party is doing today.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply