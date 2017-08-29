Common Sense is Gone With the Wind in Memphis

Common sense has gone with the wind in my hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.
The famed Orpheum Theatre has announced it will no longer show summertime screenings of “Gone With the Wind” — ending a 34-year Mid-South tradition.
The Orepheum Theatre Group told me they made the decision to exclude the classic film from its 2018 summer movie series over “specific inquiries from patrons.”
“As an organization whose stated mission is to ‘entertain, educate and enlighten the communities it serves’, the Orpheum cannot show a film that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population,” the theatre company said in a statement to the Todd Starnes Show.
Television station WREG noted in its coverage that African-American population of Memphis is about 64 percent.
Join the discussion
If they would bother to actually read the book upon which the movie is based they would learn that the story is NOT about slavery or racism per se but rather about the relationships of various people that happens to be set in the South in the time frame of the Civil War. I have taken the time to read the book and it is a very interesting and challenging piece of literature. The setting adds to the story and creates opportunities for the characters to show both their finer and baser tendencies but anyone who believes the book (and therefore the movie) is about the Civil War is sadly mistaken.
What, you expect these louts and dimwits to put fourth some effort and READ Up on something, before jumping to conclusions!? Heaven forbid.
Ignorance prevails in the United States of America. If the mindless in this country would move somewhere, anywhere, out of America, we could begin to have peace and beauty.
The Orpheum Group is doing the public a great disservice. This could be, as they say, a teaching moment, but large segment of the population alluded to has never been exposed the truth of a time of turmoil. As a previous reply commented, the book and movie are not about slavery, nor was the beginning of the War; it was about the complexity of an evolving society. Everyone forgets that the North, excluding the minority of abolitionists, even Lincoln, was neutral on slavery, and even successful blacks owned slaves (surprise). Southern states chafed under the rules favoring Northern industries. In that era states still clung to their sovereignty as opposed to complete federal domination.
Back to GWTW, Ashley Wilkes expresses the sentiments of Robert E. Lee at the time, reluctantly “If Georgia (Virginia) fights I’ll go with her.” Later he revealed that even without the war as heir to Twelve Oaks he would have freed the slaves. Oscar Polk, Hattie Mcdaniel, and Butterfly McQueen were real and not stereotypes. What has happened here is that a Technicolor® movie has become black and white when all of the nuances are in shades of gray.