Common Sense is Gone With the Wind in Memphis

Common sense has gone with the wind in my hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

The famed Orpheum Theatre has announced it will no longer show summertime screenings of “Gone With the Wind” — ending a 34-year Mid-South tradition.

The Orepheum Theatre Group told me they made the decision to exclude the classic film from its 2018 summer movie series over “specific inquiries from patrons.”

“As an organization whose stated mission is to ‘entertain, educate and enlighten the communities it serves’, the Orpheum cannot show a film that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population,” the theatre company said in a statement to the Todd Starnes Show.

Television station WREG noted in its coverage that African-American population of Memphis is about 64 percent.

