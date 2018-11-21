Comic book fans furious at Bill Maher

Late-night comedian Bill Maher is facing a wave of backlash from comic book creators and fans after he blamed late Marvel co-founder Stan Lee for playing a role in the dumbing down of America.
Mr. Maher wrote a blog post several days after Lee’s death mocking the people who were in “deep mourning” over a man who inspired millions to “I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess.” He argued that comic books are for kids and that eventually kids need to move on to “big-boy books without the pictures.”
Mr. Maher lamented that “something happened” in the last twenty years when people stopped viewing comic books as for kids only and started pretending that they “were actually sophisticated literature.”
“And because America has over 4,500 colleges – which means we need more professors than we have smart people – some dumb people got to be professors by writing theses with titles like Otherness and Heterodoxy in the Silver Surfer,” Mr. Maher wrote. “And now when adults are forced to do grown-up things like buy auto insurance, they call it ‘adulting,’ and act like it’s some giant struggle.
“The problem is, we’re using our smarts on stupid stuff,” he concluded. “I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important.”
Mr. Maher’s blog post enraged comic book fans and creators, including “Batman” artist Greg Capullo, “The Avengers” writer Kurt Busiek and “Ms. Marvel” writer G. Willow Wilson, who told the HBO host to stay in his lane.
I never speak on topics I know little or nothing about. Why? I never want to be the fool. In other words, I don’t wanna make a Bill Maher out of myself. 🤘✏️🤘
— Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) November 17, 2018
Bill Maher’s an idiot, commenting out of ignorance and assuming that all comics are like the ones he read as a child and there’s noting to them but what he perceived as a child. But then, that’s what he often does. https://t.co/6QVGqpXO3r
— Kurt Busiek Resists (@KurtBusiek) November 16, 2018
Bill Maher has done the impossible: gotten the entirety of comics fandom to agree on something
— G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) November 17, 2018
This from the guy who starred in “Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death” a movie which did more to comic book dumb down and over-stimulate American kids than any Superman comic book displaying Truth, Justice, and the American way.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0094834/videoplayer/vi2584720409?ref_=tt_ov_vi
Also, since we’ve seen in recent years, the KIDS at these colleges, seeming to dictate to the adults running it, how things are to be.. HOW does he still call those kids “Smart”?
The ONLY thing Maher has contributed to the cumulative body of human knowledge was the interview of then Senator Mark Pryor of Arkansas in his movie, “Religulous”in which he said, “You don’t have to pass an IQ test to be in the senate,” thereby proving my statement that the world is run by “F” students supported by an EMH (Educable Mentally Handicapped)civil populace.
The “dumbing down” happens in our public schools and universities daily where our nation’s youth receive more “political indoctrination” from teachers than any education over their formative years. Nothing notable of our country’s history, geography or government is taught any longer. By keeping our young ignorant, they can be led down the wrong political path to vote to ruin our nation’s culture, heritage and thus too give up their freedoms….all without realizing it. All spelled out in the “Rules For Radicals” handbook of the Left. WAKE UP PARENTS!
Add to that, IMO the supposed ‘social media” phenomenon has ALSO dumbed down kids.. What with Text speak, emojis and the rest, replacing proper sentences.
If anything Stan Lee furthered education in America by stimulating an interest in reading.
Most college students are as ignorant as dirt and the progressive left wants them that way! Education in America from kindergarten through Ph.D. has been propagandized and manipulated to produce nonthinking voters programmed to view socialism in a favorable light.
That has been the left’s plan since the 1880s and 90s. Look up John Dewey, he spelled out the left’s intention of dumbing down the citizens because informed citizens would not buy into their socialist utopia.
The N.E.A. during the 1920s & 30s boasted they were the largest Marxist, Leninist org. in the U.S. and boasted how they were using the ruse of education to collapse the entire fabric of U.S. Society.
So true. As a kid, i knew MANY other kids, who hated reading. BUT give them comics, and they loved reading.. Hell, one tried his hand becoming an author because of his love OF reading comics.. Pity his work never got published..
A hundred years ago high school graduates did a far better job of teaching in one room school houses than today’s teaching college grads do with all kinds of assistance. In 1915 the literacy rate was 97%, now it is less than 40%.
With ever greater government control the worse the education imparted to our youth.
The answer is to end the department of education entirely and then handcuff the state level departments of education. Perhaps a ban on hiring teaching school grads. Yes, some school districts will shortchange their students almost as much as the current system does. Overall the United States will shoot back to the top where we belong.
Nearly all universities and colleges are intent on maintaining the ignorance that carries over from the public school system. This has been carefully orchestrated by the progressive left for many decades as an informed citizenry will not buy their ideology and agenda.
And what’s the reasoning for that illiteracy>
IMO computers/cellphones etc.. People don’t worry about knowing how to properly spell anything, with ‘auto-correct’ and the like. Hell i had one guy in a book store, ask what the hell is a dictionary, when i asked where they were located..
Though I agree with Bill’s basic thoughts of ” .. dumbing down America .. “, his ” cause/effect ” is wrong.
It’s not comic books at all.
It is the liberal agenda and colleges that are doing that! They give into the stupidity of the students who are not educated to engage different thoughts and points of view. Instead, if they are “troubled”, they NEED their “Safe Places”.
Sorry – comic books did not do this. Liberal education did!
little bill maher is not know for being smart, and he should be careful about his dumbing down comments.. Marvel comic books are good over evil. what more can you want..
Don’t you guys realize that Marvel has become the home of social justice warriors? Why are you defending it? Just put Marvel and social justice warrior in your search engine and see if you can count the hits.
YEs they have. WHICH Is why i have not picked up a single comic since the late 1990s (iirc 1999 was when i got my last one).
BUT that is not meaning w defend the social justice way of marvel/disney now, by lambasting Bill, for his crastness towards Stan Lee.
He argued that comic books are for kids and that eventually kids need to move on to “big-boy books without the pictures.”
Two of his favorites are “The Thoughts of Chairman Mao” and “The Communist Manifesto”
Another waste of oxygen, just like the rest of the late night “hosts”