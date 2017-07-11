Comey’s private memos on Trump conversations contained classified material

More than half of the memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote as personal recollections of his conversations with President Trump about the Russia investigation have been determined to contain classified information, according to interviews with officials familiar with the documents.
This revelation raises the possibility that Comey broke his own agency’s rules and ignored the same security protocol that he publicly criticized Hillary Clinton over in the waning days of the 2016 presidential election.
Comey testified last month before the Senate Intelligence Committee that he considered the memos to be personal documents and that he shared at least one of them with a friend. He asked that friend, a law professor at Columbia University, to leak information from one memo to the news media in hopes of increasing pressure to get a special prosecutor named in the Russia case after Comey was fired as FBI director.
Read more at The Hill
Mystery Solved: Now We Know Why Comey Did Nothing About Hillary
All told, Comey wrote seven memos based on nine meetings with Trump. In testimony to Congress, he asserted that he had made sure the memos in question didn’t have classified material. But a subsequent investigation found markings on four of the memos indicating secret information, the kind that is not allowed to be routinely released to the public.
Comey has long maintained that the memos were his personal property, but virtually no legal authority agrees with that. Nor does the FBI, for that matter. The memos were created on government time and related directly to his work, so they were the property of government.
In short, it sounds like a game of cover-your-hindquarters he’s been playing. Because Comey later let outsiders see those memos, and made sure they were leaked to the Trump-hating press, in this case the New York Times, so any protestations of innocence on his part sound more than a little weak.
Read more at Investor’s Business Daily
Join the discussion
The thing that angers me about all of this, is that no one ever gets prosecuted. Comey belongs in the same jail cell as Hillary BENGHAZI VIDEO ROT. They should both be put in a hard labor camp for 5 years and then hang them both in public.
I agree. WE keep seeing reports like this exposing the abject criminality of those in charge, but yet NOT ONE gets done for it..
May 9th: Comey fired.
May 16th: Comey passes memos to a friend to be disseminated to the NYT
June 8th: Comey acknowledges before congress he released memos.
Here’s what everyone seems to be overlooking:
On May 9th, Comey was no longer a government employee, and all government property in his possession should have been immediately surrendered to the Agency.
Any information on his phone, laptop or any other electronic device was in fact government property, whether he was the author or not, whether it was classified or not. IT WAS NOT HIS TO KEEP OR SHARE! He signed the same confidentiality and nondisclosure agreement that every other government employee signs upon entering into service… including HRC.
Comey should be prosecuted for stealing government data, and treason for disseminating it to a civilian with the intent to publish. The fact that those memos contained classified information just adds fuel to the fire.
And the fact he’s not even being LOOKED AT for charges, shows just how Toothless our laws seem to be..
It doesn’t matter that he “considered” them personal papers, anymore than it mattered that Shrillary didn’t “intend” to mishandle classified information. There are people serving PRISON TERMS for less than THESE TWO TRAITORS have done. Lock them up! It is way PAST time these corrupt, LYING, America-hating VERMIN were held accountable for their MANY CRIMES against this country and our legally-elected President.
General Petraeus was prosecuted for far less, even though he did break the law. Comey belongs in jail, plain and simple.
Yes, but at LEAST the person with whom General Petraeus shared that classified info had the SAME level of security clearance as HE did, and NOBODY ELSE saw it, which is a little different than throwing it out there in the New York Times like Comey did, or scattering it all over the internet for anybody to see like Shrillary did. And yet HE was prosecuted and his career destroyed, while Comey and Shrillary–who acted, I believe, with MALIGNANT INTENT–are still running around loose.
That is true Teabag. Petraus shared classified data with someone who was CLEARED for it, but just didn’t have the proper “need to know”.. WHERE as comey flat out broke the law sharing classified data with not only someone who had no need to know, but also lacked the proper clearance..
We need special prosecutors on comey, obama, holder, lynch, the clintons, kerry, and koskinen. Others could be necessary also but these offenders are a good place to start fact-finding and prosecuting.
I’d estimate the survival rate of any special prosecutor going after that bag of toxic rocks as tenuous at best. I’m surprised Ken Starr is still on the sunny side of the dirt.
Too high-profile. It would have attracted too much unwanted attention if Ken Starr ended up dead in suspicious circumstances like so many others did. Besides, since they were never prosecuted for anything they did, Ken Starr really did not do the corrupt Clintonistas any real harm.
I don’t think the Clinton crime syndicate cares about if he’s too high profile…