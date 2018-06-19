Comey refuses to testify to Congress, Grassley says McCabe pleads Fifth Amendment

Fired FBI Director James Comey refused to appear before Congress on Monday to talk about his handling of the Clinton email investigation, and his fired deputy, Andrew McCabe, asserted his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, Sen. Charles E. Grassley said.
Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch also declined to show up for a major hearing where the Senate Judiciary Committee was looking into the inspector general’s report detailing major bungles in Mr. Comey’s handling of the Clinton investigation.
Mr. Comey’s lawyer said he was out of the country — though Mr. Grassley, committee chairman, said he saw Mr. Comey was in Iowa over the weekend, visiting a key state in presidential campaigning.
“He has time for book tours and television interview, but apparently no time to assist this committee,” Mr. Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said.
He said he had sought to compel the three to show up to testify, but Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, blocked him. Under committee rules, the ranking Democrat must agree with the chairman in order to issue a subpoena.
Mr. McCabe was fired for what the Justice Department said was freelance leaking to the press.
Mr. McCabe contends Mr. Comey was aware of Mr. McCabe’s communications with the press — a statement Mr. Comey disagrees with.
During Monday’s hearing with the inspector general and current FBI Director Christopher Wray, Sen. Ted Cruz wanted to know who was lying.
“One or the other is not telling the truth. I don’t know which one,” he said.
Mr. Wray declined to answer, saying it would trample on an ongoing investigation — though he wouldn’t say what that investigation is.
Jeff Sessions can issue the subpoena to appear before a grand jury. There is plenty of evidence to indite and convict these criminals. Let’s get these perps in front of a jury.
Sessions is too afraid of his own shadow to do his job. He needs to find other employment…..perhaps a 2018 version of the Cowardly Lion in a remake of the Wizard of Oz.
I would hypothesise that the swamp has something on Sessions that allows it to keep him hostage.
Mr. Sessions, you took this job on behalf of the American people, so, now, please have a courage to carry on with your sworn duties even if the swamp threatens you. America is bigger than you. Please, take a note of this fact.
I agree Mbill. Sessions is too cowardly to issue a subpoena to either of those 2 to appear in front of a grand jury.
WHICH IS WHY HE NEEDS TO GO IMMEDIATELY!!!
None of these criminals will ever go to jail. What a joke.
It certainly makes US citizens, wonder why WE should ever follow the bloody law, when our so called ‘top law enforcement officials’ break it day after day, and NEVER see the inside of a jail cell..
ANYBODY that can should assert their authority including Trump. This chess pool is STILL about protecting Hussein Bozo NOT Billary—the Commucrats could care less about her it’s Bozo. What a shame there’s so many traitors in the republicans party. Let’s get this done and restore our country!!
I don’t know, caligal. Ole Hill has said more than ONCE if she goes down, she has enough dirt on the rest of the swamp vermin to take them ALL down with her. They’re not just protecting Obama–they are protecting THEMSELVES, too1
FINE, then LET THEM ALL GO DOWN with her..
At her advanced age, Feinstein should not even be in Congress, much less try to thwart an investigation against criminals. She is a perfect example of why we need term limits and why California is in the sad shape it’s in. With representatives like Feinstein, Pelosi, Brown, Waters, Harris and the like California is doomed.
That is the truth, mrp15. Did you catch Mad Maxine’s RANT in response to Pres. Trump’s suggestion that she was IQ-impaired and needed an IQ test to prove she even has a brain? Her response was she wasn’t “going to pee in no cup to have her IQ tested!” Ha ha ha ha ha ha! You can’t make UP that level of weapons-grade STUPID! And I’ve got to say that Feinstein, Pelosi, Brown, and Harris–not to mention that IDIOT in the cowboy hats, Frederica Wilson–are ALL pretty much on a PAR, IQ-wise with Mad Maxine!
That is why i feel ALL Branches of federal government need to have MAXIMUM Age limits..
mrp15 – While those elected to Congress from California haven’t done any favors for the country, it is the liberal progressive commucrats that the idiot people of Kalifornistan elect to the state legislature that have destroyed the state and continue to make it worse. I just moved across the border to Arizona after living in the state for more than 56 years. There is a remote chance the state may elect a republican governor this year but the Demonrats will still have a super majority in the state legislature so nothing will change. Even if a miracle happened and conservatives took back the state government, it would take a decade or longer to begin fixing the mess the Demonrats have made. I simply don’t have time left to see it through.
Take Comey, McCabe, Loretta Lynch, Erik Holder, Obama, both Clintons, Podesta and the rest of the slimy swamp creatures to GITMO and let Mad Dog sentence them for treasonous acts.
These low life swamp creatures with over blown egos are no more important than bullies on the playground that need to accept some serious whippings for what they have been illegally dishing out to many others for years.
Agree 100% Mr. Williams. It is time to halt the endless expensive investigations and get on with criminal charges. The blabbering media think that Muller is trying to sweat some kind of gem from somebody, any body. My guess is that once the co conspirators of “the resistance” start showing up in orange baggy covies and bright silver jewelry the crowd will start doing a McCain imitation – singing like a flock of birds.
Better yet. BUILD a encampment in the middle of ANTARCTICA, and leave all those treasonous scumbags THERE.. NO reprieves allowed.
It’s amazing how much damage can one “Democrat” inflict to our country.
Sen. Feinstein belongs in the land of her ancestors (greater Russia). She knows how to play the loopholes system in order to obstruct justice and get away with her wrongdoing.
That is not surprising, though. For what would you expect of a senator (DiFi) from treasonous “sanctuary” state (CA) that obstructs enforcement of the border and immigration law?
What a sick joke DC has become.
Which is why i keep saying, if an asteroid flew out of no-where, tomorrow. AND WIPED DC out, i doubt anyone would shed a single tear..
And the merry go round goes round and round.
Wow! Refused to testify? Pleads the Fifth? Who could have seen this coming?
“I don’t recall if I knew that.”
There’s the Democrat testimony on any subject. They either don’t remember or they don’t show up.
I want them cuffed and dragged in. Perhaps testifying in an Orange jumpsuit.
In other words, treat them like they would treat me.
Exactly. IF we, the average citizen cannot refuse to testify before congress or a court of law, NO ONE IN GOVERNMENT should ever be allowed.
Comey, McCabe, and Feinstein are ALL socialist scumbags, intent upon destroying the US in any and all ways possible for personal gain, fame, and fortune.
Comey: I don’t have time for this BS, I need to promote my book and teach ethics.
These miscreants are nearly all intertwined, hand-selected players in the filthy and well stocked “deep state.” Get moving NOW with indictments and let the chips fall where they may.
Anything Comey would be willing to say would be a LIE.
He lied within the FBI.
He lied to Congress.
The only room he should be in would have steel bars.
And since they swear to tell the truth in front of congress, I STILL have no damn clue, why lying to congress, doesn’t get one jail time, JUST LIKE LYING IN A COURT ROOM does..
Hell, imo it should get MORE OF A Severe punishment.
What I want to know is why THIS and OTHER CONNIVING VERMIN who were ACTIVELY engaged in sedition and TREASON, trying to OVERTHROW a legally-elected President were given the OPTION to “refuse?” Why were they simply “invited” instead of being SUBPOENAED? Because that crazy old CRONE Diane Feinstein blocked the motion to SUMMON them?
So now I’m wondering what SHE has to hide, that she is SO eager to make sure THESE folks are not compelled to appear and answer for their COLLUSION against our President?
Right HERE is the reason the Commucrats suddenly started weeping and wailing and raising HELL aobout the “poor little immigrant children” who are supposedly being held in “CONCENTRATION CAMPS” at our border! (Never MIND that 75-80% of them arrived here UNACCOMPANIED and therefore, it was their PARENTS who did the “separating”–LYING Dems have NO USE for details like that, as they just get in the way of a good FAKE OUTRAGE narrative!)
They are USING this flap about “children being separated from their parents” to DEFLECT and DISTRACT from the ABUNDANT evidence of their OWN MASSIVE corruption and criminal acts of sedition and TREASON.
[Because that crazy old CRONE Diane Feinstein blocked the motion to SUMMON them?]
In which case, SHE SHOULD be just as guilty of seddition as Comey etc are..