Comey Confirms Investigation of Russian Involvement in Election

“I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” Comey said. “That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”
He added that this probe will “include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed.”
Comey said he could not comment further since the probe is “open” and “ongoing.”
James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Comey will IGNORE the issues that need investigating. Leaks, mysterious deaths, voter fraud, etc to concentrate on this LOSING story. He needs to GO AWAY.
I came to that conclusion last summer when he decided that the Hidabeast did mishandle classified information, but no prosecutor would try the case. I understand that the FBI is chartered to investigate Federal crimes within the borders of the US. INVESTIGATE, NOT MAKE PROSECUTORIAL DECISIONS.
That, Mr. Director, is above your pay grade.
Gee whiz. yet more tax payer money wasted on a briefing filled with “I cannot recall, I cannot answer, I take the fifth” and the like. WHAT THE HELL is the point of these things, when they say NOTHING??!??!