Comey Confirms Investigation of Russian Involvement in Election

March 20, 2017
File Photo - FBI Director James Comey. - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” Comey said. “That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

He added that this probe will “include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed.”

Comey said he could not comment further since the probe is “open” and “ongoing.”



Comments

  akatmom March 20, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Comey will IGNORE the issues that need investigating. Leaks, mysterious deaths, voter fraud, etc to concentrate on this LOSING story. He needs to GO AWAY.

    440volt March 20, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      I came to that conclusion last summer when he decided that the Hidabeast did mishandle classified information, but no prosecutor would try the case. I understand that the FBI is chartered to investigate Federal crimes within the borders of the US. INVESTIGATE, NOT MAKE PROSECUTORIAL DECISIONS.

      That, Mr. Director, is above your pay grade.

  ltuser
    March 20, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Gee whiz. yet more tax payer money wasted on a briefing filled with “I cannot recall, I cannot answer, I take the fifth” and the like. WHAT THE HELL is the point of these things, when they say NOTHING??!??!

