Come on Mitt! Romney attacks Trump… AGAIN! AOC gets ‘F’ in history over statehood tweet

Rather than supporting President Trump, Mitt Romney once again throws the president under the bus. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushes for Washington, DC statehood with some bizarre history “facts,” and Robert Francis O’Rourke gets an earful regarding his gun confiscation plan.

A deep state whistleblower claims President Trump had an inappropriate political conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The media claim that President Trump asked the new Ukraine president to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. The fact is that the Bidens SHOULD be investigated for corruption charges regarding Ukraine.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing for statehood for Washington, DC. However, her latest tweet on the subject shows that she has no clue about history or government. The facts never seem to get in the way of her saying something on social media. Check out today’s show for all the details.

