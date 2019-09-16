Home » 13-Minute News Hour

‘Come and take it’ Americans send STRONG MESSAGE to Beto; AOC’s OUTRAGEOUS Miami comment!

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm September 16, 2019
13

Beto O’Rourke is all fired up against the “come and take it” crowd. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Miami only has a few years left, and the New York Times is in trouble again for another offensive tweet.

Beto O’Rourke continued his anti-2nd Amendment rhetoric with an appearance on MSNBC, it which he said that Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain “threatened” him on Twitter. O’Rourke was so scared that he called the FBI.

The New York Times followed up on it’s offensive 9/11 tweet from last week with another offensive tweet, this time directed at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The Times, tweeted not just one, but two corrections to the now-deleted tweet.

Also, don’t buy any property in Miami, and if you already own some… sell it now! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that Miami only has a few years left before it is underwater! Plus, Democrats move to not have gang members listed on potential red flag lists. Check out today’s show for all the details.

13 Comments

ArchieBennett
1:24 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:24 pm

Waitttt?? What? Democrats move to not have gang members on the red flag list? What good is it then?

proudrealamerican
1:24 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:24 pm

Who cares what Beto thinks or says. He is a teenage idiot that is not worth listening to. The only thing he ever has to say is made up of Demorats buzz words. he thinks he is some body, but when he was in Congress he did not accomplish anything. Hopefully he will not qualily for the next debate.

    thedove
    3:28 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    No, no, we need him in these “debates.” He’s the only candidate telling the truth about Democrat intentions.

Diana Talmadge
1:28 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:28 pm

“Beeto” is the gun salesman of the year! He has done more for gun-owners the the NRA ever could!

dadzrites
1:34 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:34 pm

Beto just killed the whole Democrazy “We’re not going to confiscate your guns” mantra. He proved what they’ve been dreaming of all along, but was stupid enough to blurt it out.

    rockthistown
    3:06 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    Yes, dz, you know the entire Democrat party leadership went apoplectic when he said, “H*** yes, we’re going to take your AR-15!” They were probably shouting, ‘Shaddup, you idiot! We can’t tell the voting public our real intentions!’

    Way to go, BabaLu O’Rourke! But . . . we knew it all along anyway.

Pacifino
1:35 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:35 pm

beto says we will come and take them. Somehow I don’t believe he meant “we” literally. I believe every democrat in the nation is nothing more than rotten, wasteful lying hypocrites. Fraudsters like e warren then go to a campaign speech and talk about corruption and the need to impeach! She should prosecuted for fraud, for lying on applications.

Gunflint Roseberg
1:54 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:54 pm

Just another half azzed DumboRat..

FrankC
2:16 pm September 16, 2019 at 2:16 pm

The 2nd Amendment was specifically written to protect America from wannabe tyrants. I don’t think the men who wrote our Constitution ever expected it to be under the kind of assault it is facing today. The Left is now openly trying to destroy our country.

Tommy Tunez
2:32 pm September 16, 2019 at 2:32 pm

Fredo O’Dork is not going to be POTUS. And if he does not shut his mouth he may not be a resident of Texas much longer either. Because the Texans are ready to run his dumbasz out of their state.

oldshooter
3:34 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:34 pm

Robby O’Rourke is a wimp. Notice he said “WE” are going to take your ARs and AKs, not “HE” because HE doesn’t have the cojones for it. What he meant was, “I’ll send some guys with guns and body armor to attack your house and take your guns.”

genemz
3:39 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:39 pm

Beto reminds me of a spoiled kid, boy scout, who fancies himself wearing a Marine Colonel uniform. Something don’t jive. He is a deluded fantasy liver.

Alupara1
4:00 pm September 16, 2019 at 4:00 pm

“Also, don’t buy any property in Miami, and if you already own some… sell it now! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that Miami only has a few years left before it is underwater!”

Sell it to who? I would guess she means New York liberal democrats who will snatch up beachfront property on the cheap?

