‘Come and take it’ Americans send STRONG MESSAGE to Beto; AOC’s OUTRAGEOUS Miami comment!

Beto O’Rourke is all fired up against the “come and take it” crowd. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Miami only has a few years left, and the New York Times is in trouble again for another offensive tweet.

Beto O’Rourke continued his anti-2nd Amendment rhetoric with an appearance on MSNBC, it which he said that Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain “threatened” him on Twitter. O’Rourke was so scared that he called the FBI.

The New York Times followed up on it’s offensive 9/11 tweet from last week with another offensive tweet, this time directed at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The Times, tweeted not just one, but two corrections to the now-deleted tweet.

Also, don’t buy any property in Miami, and if you already own some… sell it now! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that Miami only has a few years left before it is underwater! Plus, Democrats move to not have gang members listed on potential red flag lists. Check out today’s show for all the details.

