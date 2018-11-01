Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s new game: Let’s get Jack

Lawyers for Jack Phillips are appealing to a federal judge after the Colorado baker has been targeted a second time by the state’s Civil Rights Commission.
On the first go-round, the Masterpiece Cakeshopcase wound its way through the Colorado courts, through the state’s Supreme Court, and on to the U.S. Supreme court, where business owner Jack Phillips won a landmark 7-2 victory. Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Jake Warner says this time around his legal group is asking a federal court to slap the Civil Rights Commission back in line.
“Colorado did not change its policy after the Supreme Court issued its decision; it did not disavow any position it had taken before,” he tells OneNewsNow. “Quite the contrary, they believe nothing has changed.”
OneNewsNow reported in June 2017 that the Christian baker had been targeted for a second time. Warner explains:
“The same day that the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Jack’s case last year, a local attorney and LGBT advocate contacted Jack’s shop requesting a cake with a pink-and-blue design celebrating that attorney’s transition from male to female.”
Phillips politely declined, ADF points out – yet the transgender who calls himself “Autumn Scardina” immediately called the Commission, which started prosecuting Masterpiece … again.
Warner argues that the Supreme Court was clear in the first case: Colorado is treating the Christian baker differently simply because of his faith. “What it looks to us is that Colorado is simply ignoring that part of the opinion,” he adds, “and we want the federal court to step in and say, No, that’s actually what the Supreme Court said.”
According to ADF, Scardina tried again after his first request. Telephone records show that the attorney later requested a black-and-red cake depicting Satan smoking a marijuana joint.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
The Left is the new hate group. They hate anyone who disagrees with them. This “Autumn Scardina” should be arrested for hate crimes and harassment and his legal credentials should be revoked. It seems obvious that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission should be RENAMED to the Colorado UNCIVIL Rights only LGBT have Rights Commission.
These are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies and bigots of Organized LGBT mafia.
These Sodomites are Liberal Democrats and will not tolerate and will attack anyone and anything not agreeing with or not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
During the Obama champagne at a LGBT conference “Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” “
Why when the court made their 7 to 2 decision, did they not have the BALLS to say “THAT commission needs o get disbanded!!?”
Voters in Colorado, pay attention your rights are being taken away by these leftist bigots, vote right or lose your rights!
IMO they are too bonged out on pot to care.
Scardina needs to be, at the very least, sanctioned by the Colorado Bar. He is indeed violating Canon Ethics. Not to mention outright harassment of a citizen. Mr. Phillips’ attorneys needs to file a complaint followed up with a cease and desist order.
Actually a nice big lawsuit against the state just might help the commission see that what they are doing is 100 percent wrong, make the suit say in the upper 9 digit range, say 900,000,000 or so, make the whole state pay attention to what is going on.
Proof positive that LGBT’s don’t know Jack, or even what their designed body parts are for. Unlike individual Trump derangement insanity, theirs Collectively runs the full gamut of liberal insanity. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again,,,,is just another version of Einstein’s “Insanity is defined as Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting to get a different result.” You just got to know they will run Hillary and Pelosi again, and the majority of blacks will vote for them, which proves positive Liberalism is insanity, an insanity that is only dangerous when empowered over YOU. Fortunately Many Blacks are now realizing Trump may be the cure. I doubt that same sex obsessed people who define their very thought and very existence by what fake sex they image themselves to be will ever get cured, and I doubt the vote pandering Democrat party that lives off insanity and confusion would ever want them to.
CO’s “Civil Rights Commission” is actually the Denver branch of havent-A-CLU — next!
maybe if the court would make the attorney and the state commission pay jacks legal fees they would get the message.
but since they are liberals that would be unlikely.
If the court did, that commission would just BILL it to the tax payers.
The party of love and tolerance strikes again. Next time I’m in the Denver area I’m going to make a point to go and buy something from this baker. This is ridiculous what they are trying to do to him. I wonder how a liberal baker would feel about making a cake that celebrates Pres. Trump or stopping illegal immigration. Perhaps someone could try it in some liberal city.
Call the dems what they are demons, hence demoncrats they co not even act likehitler they are human, so they are inhuman, the demoncrats are more like a parasite or something like that.
Angels were seen having sexual proclivity in Genesis 6 – just before Noah’s flood! Guess what? They, unlike Adam, were never given by God a “helpmate” because ..unlike Adam, certain angels rebelled and refused to repent. So? God called off their ‘surprise’ blessing’ that they would have gotten if they remained faithful to doing God’s will. Long story – short. What about the fallen angels who can not even enter into pigs without permission from the Lord? They found themselves stuck and frustrated.. not being allowed to take to themselves human woman like was read taking place before Noah’s flood to wipe out the half angelic/man mutants. The fallen angels decided to produce their own females. They studied the human female and mimicked what they saw. Hint! The first ‘drag queens’ were not men. They were fallen angels. And we see in Romans 1:18-23 God handing belligerent men over to the worship of the creation (fallen angels) suddenly turning from heterosexuality to flaming homosexuality. We are in a spiritual warfare. Know your enemy!