Colorado baker gains a congressional ally

Jack Phillips has been charged – yet again – by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission but the beleaguered baker has a new ally: a Colorado congressman who says this has gone far enough.

“I have written a letter asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Colorado Civil Rights Commission,” Rep. Doug Lamborn tells OneNewsNow.

Lamborn, an attorney and longtime GOP lawmaker, took action after learning the CCRC sued Phillips (pictured above) when he refused to create a “transgender reveal” cake for a transsexual attorney named “Autumn.”

The baker’s defenders cried foul when they learned “Autumn” called Masterpiece on the same day, June 26, 2017, when the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hear his appeal against the CCRC. The commission was immediately notified of the refusal, in fact, but sat on the complaint until the high court ruled in Phillips’ favor almost a year later.

Alliance Defending Freedom, which has represented Phillips all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, is now helping him sue the State of Colorado after the commission claimed discrimination against “Autumn.”

Masterpiece Cakeshop v Colorado Civil Rights Commission was expected to be a landmark ruling regardless of the outcome, but instead the court delivered a narrowly written decision that found the CCRC treated Phillips with “impermissible hostility” toward his religious beliefs when it reviewed his case.

In other words, the high court determined Phillips didn’t get a fair hearing but it failed to decide between the First Amendment rights of a Christian business owner and a non-discrimination law that protects homosexuals.

Despite that clear rebuke from the nation’s high court, Lamborn says the civil rights commission is back at it again by taking up the newest complaint.

“I personally think they are discriminating against Jack Phillips,” he complains. “I think they have an anti-religious bias. I think they’re hostile to his religious views and as such they should to be investigated.”

The commission is a state entity but it deserves to be investigated after being warned by the Supreme Court about exhibiting religious hostility toward a business owner in the state, says the congressman.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

