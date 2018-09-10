Colorado baker gains a congressional ally

Jack Phillips has been charged – yet again – by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission but the beleaguered baker has a new ally: a Colorado congressman who says this has gone far enough.
“I have written a letter asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Colorado Civil Rights Commission,” Rep. Doug Lamborn tells OneNewsNow.
Lamborn, an attorney and longtime GOP lawmaker, took action after learning the CCRC sued Phillips (pictured above) when he refused to create a “transgender reveal” cake for a transsexual attorney named “Autumn.”
The baker’s defenders cried foul when they learned “Autumn” called Masterpiece on the same day, June 26, 2017, when the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hear his appeal against the CCRC. The commission was immediately notified of the refusal, in fact, but sat on the complaint until the high court ruled in Phillips’ favor almost a year later.
Alliance Defending Freedom, which has represented Phillips all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, is now helping him sue the State of Colorado after the commission claimed discrimination against “Autumn.”
Masterpiece Cakeshop v Colorado Civil Rights Commission was expected to be a landmark ruling regardless of the outcome, but instead the court delivered a narrowly written decision that found the CCRC treated Phillips with “impermissible hostility” toward his religious beliefs when it reviewed his case.
In other words, the high court determined Phillips didn’t get a fair hearing but it failed to decide between the First Amendment rights of a Christian business owner and a non-discrimination law that protects homosexuals.
Despite that clear rebuke from the nation’s high court, Lamborn says the civil rights commission is back at it again by taking up the newest complaint.
“I personally think they are discriminating against Jack Phillips,” he complains. “I think they have an anti-religious bias. I think they’re hostile to his religious views and as such they should to be investigated.”
The commission is a state entity but it deserves to be investigated after being warned by the Supreme Court about exhibiting religious hostility toward a business owner in the state, says the congressman.
—-
The Colorado Civil Rights Commission is discriminatory against the Christian baker. But what else is new? These Hypocrites at the Colorado Civil Rights Commission would never go after an Islamic baker, that refused to put wording on a cake for homosexual / lesbian weddings and / or transgenders.
And what good is it to ‘ask the DOJ to look into it’, when we’ve still got so bloody many obama holdovers infesting its ranks!
Colorado Civil Rights Commissioners
Anthony Aragon, Democrat, Representing State or Local Government Entities, Denver (term expires: 3/16/19)
Miguel “Michael” Rene Elias, Republican, Representing Community at Large, Pueblo (term expires: 3/13/20)
Carol Fabrizio, Unaffiliated, Representing Business, Denver (term expires: 3/16/19)
Charles Garcia, Democrat, Representing Community at Large, Denver (term expires: 3/13/21)
Rita Lewis, Democrat, Representing Small Business, Denver (term expires: 3/16/19)
Jessica Pocock, Unaffiliated, Representing Community at Large, Colorado Springs (term expires: 3/13/20)
About the Commission
Commissioners are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the state Senate to serve four-year terms. They are selected from across Colorado and represent both political parties. Two commissioners represent business (one of whom represents small business), two represent government, and three represent the community at large. At least four of the commissioners are members of groups who have been or might be discriminated against because of disability, race, creed, color, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, or age.
You decide what kind of kangaroo court this is.
Looks like a bunch of DemonRats to me!
Well, if 4 out of 6 spots have to go to, “Disparaged minorities”, OF COURSE the bloody thing’s going to be massively biased against ANY perceived discrimination..
That’s like asking a court of 5 wolves and 3 Cocks, “So has any wolf invaded the hen house recently”?
The very fact this blatant persecution of a person’s religious believes had need of the Supreme Court to see it is glaring evidence of how little they really care that they are doing it
This callous disregard for the life of another never needs well
It is why these sexual deviants have never been tolerated throughout history, they cannot leave anyone else in peace but have to constantly be stirring up trouble while pretending to be the victim