Colleges push hard for Christ-free Christmas

College administrators around the country, it seems, are rushing to acquiesce to even the most minor of voices on campuses to make sure the “C” word — that’s “C” for Christmas, shhh! — doesn’t cause angst in some offended student’s ears.
Basically, they’re driving hard to drive out the reason for the season, Jesus Christ.
The overriding message?
Don’t be religious.
Campus Reform notes that the University of California, Irvine, is emphasizing a “focus on celebrating a special occasion, instead of a specific holiday.”
Like an end-of-term party, maybe?
The school also wants to “ensure that office celebrations are not indirectly celebrating religious holidays,” the news outlet reported.
Yes, because Christmas with Christ is discriminatory — it makes Muslims, for instance, feel bad. Atheists, too. And Hanukkah? Don’t even get started with that one. That’s a whole new Muslim can of worms right there.
It’s not just California.
“Keep decorations general and nonspecific to any religion,” blasted the guidelines to students at the State University of New York, Brockport. “Create a winter theme with lights and color rather than religious icons, or include decorations from all the cultural traditions represented.”
And above all, don’t let it be argued that the birth of Christ has anything — anything at all — to do with Christmas. On that, keep the conversation focused on the pagan aspects of Christmas. Make it seem like the Christians are the ones who stole the holiday from the pagans, and that the secular world is just stealing it back.
What a crock. There’s more.
“[Decorations] displayed in public areas,” announced Ohio University, in its “holiday expenditures” guide, “[should] be secular in nature.”
And of those who do insist on the traditional Nativity scenes — like this White House?
Condemn them, in the strongest language possible.
“Bringing back the nativity scene is a slap in the face to the remaining religions thriving within America,” wrote the editorial board of the University of Alabama’s student newspaper, Campus reform reported. “Placing the nativity scene on the grounds of the most important house in the United States is sending the message that their president forgets those who do not practice Christianity.”
Not true. But it does send the message that this president — unlike the previous administration — remembers with respect those who practice Christianity.
And what better time of year to remember and honor Christianity than Christmas — you know, the holiday with Christ’s name right in it?
Now if only the snowflakes on college campuses would get on board.
“The overriding message? Don’t be religious.”
The above is only half-true. For why the “atheists” don’t seem to have problems with praising Allah in “public square”?
What we see here is an expression of hostility towards Christianity. It is Christo-phobia, period.
More like the over-riding message, is “we are not done in our attempts to kill OFF christianity in this country”..
That is probably a good term, Christophobia. The fools actually fear Christianity, and the practitioners of Christianity. The know when they hear the word of God through Jesus, that they become responsible to accept or reject Him. They fear the consequences of rejecting Jesus, and want to silence those who spread the Word, thinking that they can avoid the consequences by claiming that they did not know. The fear of the evangelist is irrational, because they only fear the unknown.
Erasing history by the communist Universities of America!
The question might be- where will this hatred of Christian values in the country end? Or, why is it that the vast majority of teachers at our schools of higher learning so opposed to normalcy?
For the first question, when will it end.. IMO NEVER. Not until we have eradicated all these rabid atheists and mudslime loving scumbags from every aspect of the Dept of Indoctrination.
And why are the vast majority of teachers so opposed to it? CAUSE THEY ARE 99% rabid libtards… OPPOSED TO anything normal, that THEY HAVE not decreed as being good..
I’m not a religious person but was really annoyed when confronted with this problem while teaching English at an adult school near L.A. Come on, now, our job was to facilitate cross-cultural understanding and holidays are part of that. And it’s fun, for goodness sake. Even our non-religious students from mainland China loved making snowflakes, stars, Santas, etc. The annual sing-along, led by a teacher who was also a pastor, had to eliminate all religious songs from the repetoire, much to the chagrin of Korean, Mexican, Central American, and other Christian students. O.K. Agnostic/Atheist Chinese students who didn’t like religious works previously simply went home voluntarily. Jehova’s Witnesses similarly stayed away from days when practices/images that violate their church were too much for them. We had Sieks and Muslims who didn’t object to holiday celebrations; neither did our devoutly observant Jewish boss. Eliminating religious songs and images was a good concession. Come on now, no Christmas? Pshaw.
I’ve worked on bases all over the place, many with locals who are not (nor have been) Christian, and for the most part, ALL LOVED celebrating christmas with us foreigners.. ONLY IN Mudslime lands did they hate it..
These students who do not want to hear that offensive to them C word i have as message—PLEASE MOVE TO IRAQ, IRAN PAKISTAN, ANY MIDEAST COUNTRY AND THEY WILL NO HEAR A WORD REGARDING CHRISTMAS OR A BONUS FOR THEM CHRISTIANITY OR JUDEO RELIGION
And once you step on that plane, NEVER COME BACK TO THE USA.. Hand in your bloody Citizenship (if you have it) too!
Liberal Democrats don’t like God. They proved it at their Democrat Convention where they threw Him out. They live on the dark side of life and don’t want God involved. Their Party-wide belief and celebration in killing babies and selling their parts is indicative that they are Godless..!!
nativity scene at the white house offends some people! heads are gonna roll. see (chicken little). turning the white house into a giant racist/discrimintory hate filled gay pride flag. no news here! talk about a slap in the face! where are the pc police when you need them. as my 9 year old daughter said in a school essay. “give me back my rainbow” the rainbow was Gods promise to us that he would not destroy the earth by flood again. the lgbt used the rainbow as their flag to insult/demean/belittle/ ridicule etc and pretty much slap every beleiver in the face again and again and again. enough is enough! i have to explain to my mother all the time. take God out of the reason why being queer is not natural. i would go with.. If your desires end up killing off your own spieces and human race dies off how can this be natural or even logical. talk about selfish! #givemebackmyrainbow!
If there was a way to make the earth Duplicate itself, so we can teleport all the rabid atheist nuts, the radical leftist wacko’s and all the mudslimes to the alternate earth, and leave this one for all of us conservatives, i would be willing to sacrifice my OWN LIVE to power that..
THEN i would love (as a ghost) to look in and see which earth was doing the better after say 5 years…
Additionally, if all these facilities are getting RID of xmas, and every other christian holiday, why then are the students NOT BACK IN CLASS??
Without all of the trappings of Christmas, it is no longer Christmas. If any other group, or individual celebrates any religious holiday, the liberal fairness rules apply to Christians, and they must allow the Christians to practice their religion as well.
If they do not want to celebrate Christmas, they need to give up their “Christmas” vacation.
Sorry Snowflakes, it’s just not Christmas without Christ in it!
Bless your little frozen souls!
Next time I live in Japan I am going to demand they cover up all their cultural practices such as Shinto Shrines. I might have to hide to prevent brainwashing. Funny though, the last time I enjoyed those practices. Course, Japan’s crime and murder rates are a very small fraction of Chicago, Baltimore and numerous American cities and we can’t learn from them because that is approbation.
So Christians aren’t allowed to celebrate Christmas, but they’re OK with RAMADAN? Yeah, that’s what I thought.
Great idea. We should also eliminate any reference to the First American Revolution from Independence Day (‘scuse me, Fourth of July) celebrations, any mention of the military on Memorial Day, references to those who served on Veterans Day, or workers on Labor Day, romance on St. Valentine’s Day … Enough, dammit! If Christmas to you means Santa Clause and getting drunk at the office party, fine. Don’t tell me what to believe, or what to celebrate.