College suspends students involved in blockade of anti-Black Lives Matter speaker

Claremont McKenna College has disciplined seven students who blockaded the entrances of a lecture hall in April in anticipation of a talk by Black Lives Matter critic Heather Mac Donald.
Three students were suspended for one year, two were suspended for one semester, and two were placed on conduct probation for their roles in the demonstration, the college said in an email on Monday.
“The blockade breached institutional values of freedom of expression and assembly,” the email said. “Furthermore, this action violated policies of both the College and The Claremont Colleges that prohibit material disruption of college programs and created unsafe conditions in disregard of state law.”
Claremont McKenna College is one of five undergraduate institutions that make up the consortium in southern California.
The school said it reviewed video evidence and interviewed witnesses as a part of the investigation into the April 6 protest.
An estimated 170 individuals, including students from other colleges and members of the outside community, participated in the blockade, during which they shouted “F— the police” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Ms. Mac Donald was escorted into the lecture hall by police and attempted to deliver her remarks to a mostly empty room where a livestream was set up.
When students surrounded the building and began banging on the windows, authorities determined things were getting out of hand. They cut the lecture short and escorted Ms. Mac Donald out of the hall through a back entrance.
Twelve Claremont McKenna students were initially identified as participants in the blockade, but only 10 were charged with violating college policy after further review. Three of those 10 were subsequently found not responsible for any violations.
The college also said it suspended on-campus privileges to four students at other colleges who were found to have played “significant roles” in the blockade.
Ms. Mac Donald is the Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of “The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe.”
She has attributed an uptick in violent crime in major cities to what she calls the “Ferguson Effect,” named for the Ferguson, Missouri, riots in the wake of the police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.
These colleges should throw these students out of college permanently.
Look back at History … Lenin went after the “Young and Dumb” students to start his Revolution and infect an entire region of the World with his Utopian views of a Communist folklore. Now after decades … those that once believed “The Big Lie” are all trying to get the hell out of these countries. I think all Federal funding of these Universities needs to be pulled and furthermore, a psychological test be given to any student applying for a Federal Insured College Loan. As far as I’m concerned All Lives Matter are, we against Brown Lives?
So what is so new about typical American juvenile delinquent behavior of the spawn from the 60’s and 70’s. Their tactic worked as the attendance was virtually nothing…. that is all that they care about. Expulsion should have been the result.
True. Ignorance won the day. Out of the 170 individuals involved in blocking the free speech rights of Ms. MacDonald and those who wished to hear her, only 7 were punished in any way.
163 were able to beat off truth with no penalty and continue to wallow in BLM lies. America’s college campuses are now the worst attackers of free speech instead of its defenders. Leftist staff grow students like mushrooms – feeding them manure and keeping them in the dark.
American colleges are nothing more than indoctrination centers for the communist party in the USA. “Education” is the last thing on their agenda.
It’s about time that colleges act responsibly in these matters, more agitators should have been disciplined. The ring leaders permanently expelled for creating an unsafe environment using the liberals logic for conservatives against themselves.