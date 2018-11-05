College students support the First Amendment, maybe not for opposing opinions

A majority of college students support the First Amendment in theory, but not in practice, a new survey shows.
Yale’s 2018 Buckley Program Survey showed 79 percent of undergraduates still say that freedom of speech is important to society. Nearly 60 percent also acknowledged that hate speech is protected under the First Amendment.
However, large majorities also supported school policies and protests that work against fostering free speech.
Nearly 60 percent advocated for campuses to ban speakers who have a history of hate speech, while 62 percent believe hate speech should be censored by social media platforms.
Most students said that physical violence was a line that shouldn’t be crossed when it comes to pushing back against hate speech, but 33 percent believed it would be justified. A plurality also agreed that shouting or disrupting a speaker in any way should be considered justified in some circumstances.
College campuses are becoming virtually synonymous with a breakdown in public discourse. The past few years have seen hundreds of viral videos where activists are yelling, disrupting or fighting with speakers or fellow students over political issues.
Yet, while students are pushing for controversial figures to be banned or otherwise sidelined through policies or protests, there’s evidence that discourse is still working. A majority said they’ve been successfully persuaded after listening to a point of view different from their own.
The sheepskins issued upon graduation from these Liberal mind bending institution are only used to signify that the wool has been pulled over their eyes,,,,also to be later used to cover their exposed intellectual nakedness. Enter the fake news media, and most Liberal University issued PHD’s. ,,,,Intellectual Doctors of death, many whose scholarships and tuition were paid by those wealth redistributing taxes they take in big government oppression, to make Marxist useful idiots of us all.
And of course THEY the leftists, get to designate what hate speech is classed as.
“College students” anymore don’t have the faintest clue about the first amendment or liberty in general. “College” has become one of America’s biggest scams.
If I were the owner of any business college graduates would all stand in the unemployment line. You can’t run a business with a bunch of ignorant brainwashed idiots .
I agree. if i owned a business, i’d put a black list on EVERY one of these libtard colleges.. So anyone who was applying for a job, that listed their degree as coming from one of these institutions of indoctrination, would see their application go straight in the shredder!