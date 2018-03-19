College lists ‘God bless you’ as a ‘microaggression’

Telling a classmate “God bless you” after she sneezes is a “microaggression,” according to extensive social justice guidelines posted by a women’s college in Boston.

On its website, the Simmons College library lists six “anti-oppression” categories—”anti-racism,” “anti-transmisia,” “anti-ableism,” “anti-Islamomisia,” “anti-sanism” and “anti-queermisia”—with which students should be familiar.

“This guide is intended to provide some general information about anti-oppression, diversity, and inclusion as well as information and resources for the social justice issues key to the Simmons College community,” a description of the catalogue reads.

Under the “anti-Islamomisia” tab, students are warned that saying “God bless you” after a sneeze is to commit the microaggression, “Assumption of One’s Own Religious Identity as the Norm.”

Wishing someone “Merry Christmas” similarly “conveys one’s perception that everyone is Christian or believes in God.”

Another common “Islamomisic” microaggression is “telling someone that they are in the ‘wrong’ religion,” the guidelines state.

The guidelines were first reported by The College Fix.

Under the “anti-racism” tab, students are warned against committing “colorblind racism” by saying “I don’t see color. I just see people,” “We’re all just people” or “#AllLivesMatter.”

“I don’t care if you’re black, white, green, or purple-polka-dotted!” is another example of colorblind racism, the guidelines state.

The “transmisia” tab warns students against using incorrect gender pronouns or otherwise “misgendering” their classmates.

And microaggressions aren’t the only slights students should avoid: There are also “microinvalidations,” “microinsults” and “microassaults.”

The guidelines stress that attaching the prefix “micro” to the noun “aggressions” in no way “minimalizes or otherwise evaluates the impact or seriousness of the aggressions.”

“The prefix ‘micro’ is used because these are invocations of racial hierarchy at the individual level (person to person),” the guidelines state, “where as the ‘macro’ level refers to aggressions committed by structures as a whole (e.g. an organizational policy).”

