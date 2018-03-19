College lists ‘God bless you’ as a ‘microaggression’

Telling a classmate “God bless you” after she sneezes is a “microaggression,” according to extensive social justice guidelines posted by a women’s college in Boston.
On its website, the Simmons College library lists six “anti-oppression” categories—”anti-racism,” “anti-transmisia,” “anti-ableism,” “anti-Islamomisia,” “anti-sanism” and “anti-queermisia”—with which students should be familiar.
“This guide is intended to provide some general information about anti-oppression, diversity, and inclusion as well as information and resources for the social justice issues key to the Simmons College community,” a description of the catalogue reads.
Under the “anti-Islamomisia” tab, students are warned that saying “God bless you” after a sneeze is to commit the microaggression, “Assumption of One’s Own Religious Identity as the Norm.”
Wishing someone “Merry Christmas” similarly “conveys one’s perception that everyone is Christian or believes in God.”
Another common “Islamomisic” microaggression is “telling someone that they are in the ‘wrong’ religion,” the guidelines state.
The guidelines were first reported by The College Fix.
Under the “anti-racism” tab, students are warned against committing “colorblind racism” by saying “I don’t see color. I just see people,” “We’re all just people” or “#AllLivesMatter.”
“I don’t care if you’re black, white, green, or purple-polka-dotted!” is another example of colorblind racism, the guidelines state.
The “transmisia” tab warns students against using incorrect gender pronouns or otherwise “misgendering” their classmates.
And microaggressions aren’t the only slights students should avoid: There are also “microinvalidations,” “microinsults” and “microassaults.”
The guidelines stress that attaching the prefix “micro” to the noun “aggressions” in no way “minimalizes or otherwise evaluates the impact or seriousness of the aggressions.”
“The prefix ‘micro’ is used because these are invocations of racial hierarchy at the individual level (person to person),” the guidelines state, “where as the ‘macro’ level refers to aggressions committed by structures as a whole (e.g. an organizational policy).”
No one has the right to tell another person what they can say !! FREEDOM OF SPEECH !! If the person don’t want to hear it, don’t listen, just like majority don’t listen to the idoits you come up with their c**p.
All these snowflakes should resolve to stay inside, alone, with their teddy bear, an ample supply of their phenothiazine, and their Mother Earth News. If you happen to see them tell them, “I will pray for you!”.
Can’t do that! That’s anti-Islamomisia! You are assuming that person believes in your God. He/she/it/whatever may not believe in any god or any kind of prayer.
So I suppose “Go to Hell” is a compliment?
For a godless Democrat, probably.
I’ve a simple solution. Since these snow flakes are all so concerned with hearing stuff they don’t like. FINE. REMOVE THEIR capacity to hear period. THAT WAY we don’t have to silence everyone else, just to cater to THEIR whining desires to not hear what they are scared of..
The good old “diversity / inclusion” liberal loons, who scream diversity but then try to suppress it, because everything is a “microaggression”. Snowflakes who are hurt by everything!
And yet another idiot libtard college needs to just get blacklisted by ALL SANE parents.
Maybe if they ran into some kind of macro-agression all of this nonsense will be taken out of them. Just thinking.
Incredibly scary that people purporting to be sane and educated would subscribe to this garbage. It is somewhat like the dead canary in the coal mine. Until enough rational people raise the B.S. flag it will continue to happen. In the meantime, alumni of this school may want to rethink their financial support. I personally find this abject stupidity a huge macro-aggressive assault on our culture.
And what exactly is anti-transmisia, or anti-sanism??
ENOUGH!
If I want to Bless you, Gesundheit or God Bless you, that is MY business. If the person is offended by this, then THEY have the problem! Are we supposed to now make everything neutral for a handful of people? In a matter of years, we are going to be broken down into not even acknowledging other people!
In the case of Merry Christmas —I will say it to everyone. If a Jewish person wished me Happy Hanukkah, I would not be offended if I’m not Jewish. The same is true if a Muslim said Happy Ramadan. There are times of the seasons for people to celebrate their religion…
From the article:
“This guide is intended to provide some general information about anti-oppression, diversity, and inclusion as well as information and resources for the social justice issues key to the Simmons College community.”
_____________
Translation:
“This guide is intended to inform you about the totalitarian and fascist policies, which we here at Simmons College engage in and support. We would tell you to enjoy your time here, but since someone else could take that to mean that we hope that they don’t enjoy their time here, such an expression could be deemed as being offensive to those people who are perpetually miserable…so we can’t say that.”
“DA, you vill say vot ve want you to say, and you vill leik eet! OK!”
Is “damn you”, the exact opposite of “bless you”, also micro aggression?
How about ” I don’t give a damn about you one way or the other”?
Sounds good to me. Why don’t we all give it a try.
Sure glad that words like “racist”, “Christian”, “white”, etc. didn’t make the list. Cuz we all know when libs use these words, they’re meant as part of their diversity and inclusion fantasy (oops, I mean lie.).
I find their list a macro-aggression against intelligence, sanity, logic, good sense, and tolerance.
Would like to see these professors who are poisoning our culture and our youth, living under a Stalin, Mao, Castro or Jong-un, type regimes where the could not even post or say anything unless it was approved by the government and if not, it would be your last day on earth!!! Thank God for the freedom we enjoy in this country!
Thank you for this report of the invention, at a “woman’s college in Boston”, of MICRO-STUPIDITY….
Actually, I think we can all agree that this PC grievance-industry is an instance of MACRO STUPIDITY by those with micro-intellects.
When my dog sneezes I say “God Bless You”! I am asking the Lord to bless this super animal. The offer of a blessing from our God is a very friendly and charitable event and is in no way an attack or insult. Our schools have been taken over by our Anti American Communist government known as Democrat.
It’s just more PC lunacy.
It would appear that these intellectual idiots at Simmons College in Boston know more about aspects of political-correctness victimhood than they actually know about the erstwhile Muslim victims’ religion.
Even someone with the minimum knowledge of Islam would know that Christian, Jews, AND Muslims all pray to the same “One God” of the Old Testament.
While Buddhist & Hindu would largely prefer “gods bless you;” but, I think some left-wing nut-job would have to take some time to talk your average Buddhist or Hindu into being offended.
[I guess that this could be offensive to atheists/secular-humanists; they seem to be offended by just about anything; so, I’m not sure that they wouldn’t be offended by any kind of well-wishing, no matter who offered it.]
So, this is largely an aggression only in the fevered-minds of those that make their living by identifying and assigning victimhood status to people that they are suffering from unintentional and the made-up insults & grievances of “micro-aggressions,” “micro-invalidations,” “micro-insults,” “micro-assaults;” and cultural appropriations.
Just out of curiosity, under PC protocols, can people-of-color be tainted as cultural aggressors; or is that only reserved for white-liberals wanting to suffer from guilt…about everything (intended or not)–kinda like a liberal DMBD fetish-thing where the white-liberals WANT to wear the collar & leash? If that’s the case, leave me out of the self-flagellation stuff–I’m not into it.
“The freedom to not be offended” is not a part of the US Constitution. However, in a sense it is, because the Constitution, although it is not a perfect document, allows for freedom to be exercised. “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” is not a guarantee of happiness. It is a guarantee that happiness may be “pursued.” But how can happiness be pursued if freedom of speech/expression is restricted? Expression is a big part of achieving happiness.
The time is long past for the alums of these colleges to withhold all donations and withdraw all bequests. Hit them in the pocket book and the administrations will collapse like a cheap tent in a hurricane.
Whenever one of these snowflakes sneezes, perhaps we should say “God d__n you”. At least then they might actually have a reason to be offended…