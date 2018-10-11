Colin Kaepernick to trademark his image and hair

Eric Reid kneels to the right of Kaepernick.

Since everyone else seems to want to profit off Colin Kaepernick’s image and signature afro, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is taking steps to get his cut, too.

According to reports, Kaepernick’s company “Inked Flash” has filed to trademark a black and white image of his face and hair. The image may also be used in “providing classes, workshops seminars and camps in the field of self-empowerment and awareness to properly interact with law enforcement” and with “production of television shows and films.”

There’s also a chance it could be popping up on all sorts of products, including shampoos and hairsprays.

Last month, Kaepernick became the face of Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign as the company re-signed him to a multi-million dollar deal that is believed to include his own clothing line. After the deal was announced, Nike reportedly experienced a 31% increase in online sales. Nike shares also reached all-time highs after the announcement, trading as high as $83.90 a share.

Fellow athletes have also kept Kaepernick’s image in the news. LeBron James recently wore a Nike shirt with Kaepernick’s name on the back to a preseason game, as it’s been rumored that shirt may be part of Kaepernick’s forthcoming apparel line with the company.

“I wore a Kaepernick shirt tonight, one, because it’s Nike and I’m a Nike guy,” James said to TMZ. “And then, two, I support Kap. I’ve always supported Kap and what he stands for and what he believes in.”

And on Monday night, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was seen wearing a red 49ers Kaepernick jersey in the locker room after the Saints defeated Washington on Monday Night Football.

