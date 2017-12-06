Colin Kaepernick: Bogus hero of the left

Colin Kaepernick is riding high, having just won the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award as well as the American Civil Liberties Union’s Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award — honors bestowed, respectively, for sportsmanship and bravery.
But Kaepernick is possessed of neither.
He’s more a tool — a tool of false leftist beliefs, the kind fueled by Black Lives Matter and Eric Holder, the former Barack Obama-era attorney general who never met a race-tied social justice cause he didn’t like.What has Kaepernick done besides bending a knee on the football field, and wearing socks emblazoned with police pigs?
He’s interrupted the field. He’s torn apart the NFL’s fan base. He’s distracted from the game — you know, the actual reason he was supposed to be on the field in the first place. How’s that for sportsmanship?
And courage? Come on, now. Kaepernick’s hardly the Rosa Parks of the civil rights era. Parks protested something real. Kaepernick, on the other hand, protested something fabricated — the idea that police officers around the nation were basically targeting innocent blacks to brutalize and kill.
Fact is: In 2016, police shot and killed 963 people of all races, according to statistics compiled by The Washington Post. For comparison purposes, the fatality statistic stood at 995 in 2015 — and stands at 903 so far, for 2017.
Of those 963 in 2016, only about a quarter were black.
“In 2016, the police fatally shot 233 blacks, the vast majority armed and dangerous,” the New York Post reported, citing The Washington Post’s database. The Guardian put the figure at 258.
Still, most were killed because they refused to surrender peaceably to police.
“The paper categorized only 16 black male victims of police shootings as ‘unarmed,’ ” the New York Post went on. “That classification masks assaults against officers, and violent resistance to arrest.”
Listen to Black Lives Matter, though — as Kaepernick and his fellow NFL kneelers apparently did and do — and it’s as if police had declared open season on black males.
What’s more outlandish is that while all this tall-tale-telling about blacks as police victims has been going on, the real story — the far sadder, sorrier story of police killed at the hands of black males — has been largely ignored.
“More Than 250 Black People Were Killed By Police In 2016,” the Huffington Post blasted, in a Jan. 1, 2017, headline.
The number is significant because blacks make up a little more than 13 percent of America’s population, according to the most recent Census Bureau counts. Police? The Department of Justice estimated the number employed by state and local law enforcement agencies at around 1.1 million in 2008, about 765,000 of whom were the sworn officers. The remainder were office and administrative staffers, and others without arrest powers.
As of 2017, the Census Bureau estimated the population of America at just over 325 million — meaning police make up about 1 percent of the population.
Mind you — that’s police of all races.
So when the country’s 13 percent black male population shoot and kill the country’s 1 percent of police population, it’s a big deal. An underreported big deal.
An overlooked big deal — mostly, because it doesn’t meet the left’s messaging of police as racist pigs, and as racist pigs on the hunt for unsuspecting blacks.
Where’s the NFL kneeling for the courageous police?
“We all have an obligation no matter the risk, and regardless of reward, to stand up for our fellow men and women who are being oppressed with the understanding that human rights cannot be compromised,” Kaepernick said, during acceptance of his award at the ACLU of Southern California’s annual Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills.
Nice.
It’s a sorry state of affairs when we reward lies and showmanship, and shrug off truth and true bravery. But that’s the left for you, honoring the bogus heroes everywhere.
IMO, “bogus hero” is about 10 magnitude-orders upward for Colon (Kancer)!
Kippersnack is the choir boy for the Liberal left establishment. He has done nothing but disgrace himself, our Country, his own Race, our Veterans who have given life and limb, and had families destroyed by their losses, so that he can disrespectfully take a knee. they follow his misguided lead, and have no clue why they are even taking a knee. One sided treatment by the Police, who arrest and sometimes in self defense, must use deadly force. Black Lives Matter, unless it is blacks killing their own, a serious problem. Then they claim that they are held back, and do not have the same advantages as whites. Well how then, are they in High Schools, then on to College, to be allowed to make Multi Million dollar contracts, to play ball?. How does a black person become President?. How do they own their own businesses?, How do they become world renown Surgeons, Theologians, Geniuses, Astronauts, Professors, Reverends, heads in our Political world, ETC, ETC, ETC. I can give you a true answer. It is a difference in their raising, their own attitudes, their will to succeed, their willingness to miss a party or two, and STUDY, make strong efforts hitting the books, instead of selling drugs on the street corners, joining gangs, hangin with the ones they have respect for, but who don’t give a crap about them. Disrespecting our Flag, Vets, Country, Constitution, and values is truly the way to get ahead in the media, not the People.
Two awards for disrespecting the flag (and by association, the military & veterans). Next time he should go urinate on the Tomb of the Unknown Solder. That should be good for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Colin go move to Cuba since you admire the communist system. Take Black Trash Matters, the NFL Thugs and the NBA Thugs and the ACLU, to Cuba with you. The world is upside down in our Country when a scum bag communist gets awards!
And, in the twinkling of an eye, the NFL succumbed to Soros and his communist brigade and a beloved piece of American society was allowed to be destroyed. The alive and well communist agenda and tactics NEVER change. I hope this was a wake call to Americans, especially young people who nothing about communism, how fast this can happen and what’s next? Christmas scenes—gone, America’s favorite sport—gone. When will Americans be willing to fight back? We go all over the world, sacrificing our young and finest to help other countries save their heritage and society from communism and radical Islam but not our own.
it just blows my mind how backassward the country has gotten since i graduated from high school in 1982.
the total lack of respect for anything or anyone is deteriorating the fabric of a once great nation.
yes we have our faults but we are also the most giving country in the world.
and if black,white,yellow,brown. muslim catholic hindu or buhdist cant accept the way this country is, well all i can tell you is leave yep get out.
Kaepernick is the Milli Vanilli of social justice. A fraud, in case you don’t know who Milli Vanilli were.
I guess if you can’t win a award in sports because you’re kind of a lame player, some leftist rag will give you one to make you feel relevant. Kind of like a participation award!
Did you actually live in Canada in 1970s, and do the “fitness award” stuff?
“Participation award” was a tiny plastic pin given for just signing your name to it and showing up — no matter how much you sucked at PE (confession — I sucked at it, even below barrel-bottom).
I wonder if those awards came with a check, or is he still mooching off his BLM handler girlfriend.
I would think that a majority of the 32 team owners would put a stop to the bleeding of revenue that this half black SJW wannabe has caused. Those that have sworn off Pro football over this BS dustup are helping accomplish exactly what these self styled “protesters” are looking for.
I personally have no intention being driven from a form of entertainment that I enjoy by a few disloyal poor little rich kids. Trust me, they are not the only people in this country that have no idea what the flag and the National Anthem stand for.