Colbert Sinks to Nasty New Low

Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to mock Donald Trump

Comedian Stephen Colbert took his regular roasts of President Donald Trump to a new level on Monday with a vulgar joke involving gay sex and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Trump’s decision to abruptly end a “Face the Nation” interview over the weekend prompted a 12-minute monologue by CBS‘ “Late Night” host. A series of insults culminated with Mr. Colbert saying of the commander in chief: “The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c—k holster.”

“Mr. Trump, I love your presidency, I call it ‘Disgrace the Nation,’ ” Mr. Colbert said. “You’re not the POTUS, you’re the ‘bloat-us.’ You’re the glutton with the button. You’re a regular ‘Gorge Washington.’ You’re the presi-dunce but you’re turning into a real p–k-tator. […] In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c—k holster.”

Twitter went crazy on the #FireColbert hashtag and the CancelColbert hashtag.

