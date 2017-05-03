Colbert Sinks to Nasty New Low

Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to mock Donald Trump
Comedian Stephen Colbert took his regular roasts of President Donald Trump to a new level on Monday with a vulgar joke involving gay sex and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Mr. Trump’s decision to abruptly end a “Face the Nation” interview over the weekend prompted a 12-minute monologue by CBS‘ “Late Night” host. A series of insults culminated with Mr. Colbert saying of the commander in chief: “The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c—k holster.”
“Mr. Trump, I love your presidency, I call it ‘Disgrace the Nation,’ ” Mr. Colbert said. “You’re not the POTUS, you’re the ‘bloat-us.’ You’re the glutton with the button. You’re a regular ‘Gorge Washington.’ You’re the presi-dunce but you’re turning into a real p–k-tator. […] In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c—k holster.”
The rest of this can be read at the Washington Times
Twitter went crazy on the #FireColbert hashtag and the CancelColbert hashtag.
Hey Stephen Colbert, you are nothing but a liberal piece of garbage. You are a Communist and belong in a garbage dump in North Korea. You, Stephen, are not good enough to be in a garbage dump in the United States!!!!!!
Stephen Who? This was on late night tv not cable? It appears that Stephen does not understand that he is on a channel that is controlled by the FCC. Maybe all of us should complain to the FCC about this lowlife vulgarity which demean his own LGBT partners. Where are you LGBT? You should have pickets outside of Stephen’s show, making fun of you! Maybe writing letters to all of the sponsors of his foul mouthed program demanding that they stop paying for this subhuman’s idea of humor.
And people wonder why i don’t WATCH any of this “Late night” Drivel.. Cause it is full of rampant Libtards who do all they can to deginerate anything or anyone Conservative….
Colbert has no respect for the Office of President. If he were gone from the show, he would not be missed! He has entered the roll of scumbag.
Colbert and kimmel twins born of different mothers- presumably human
He had plenty of respect for it when clinton and obama were there. PROVING he only hates Conservative presidents..
What would the left demand if Trump spoke as Colbert did? The Press has discredited itself by lying and misrepresenting to demean Trump , and Colbert is a late night comedy host , viewers should not be subjected to his vicious political opinions , I understand that he is talentless and attempting to avoid being cancelled by raging against Trump , his only “out” from being fired , but the public deserves comedy , including the political type barbs of Carson and Leno , not this scummy lowlife viciously and disrespectfully venting against The President Of The United States Of America , that’s not what people unwinding from their workday and seeking entertainment deserve when tuning in to Late Night on CBS .
Lets see, they would have been calling for Trumps Immediate impeachment, and possibly even jailing.. And even if Trump got on air and apologized profously they wouldn’t relent in bashing him till he disappeared.
SO WE MUST do the damn same to Colbert..
Simply change the channel. When his ratings fall to zero, he will be gone.
What do expect from someone who admits to playing the “rusty trombone”.
Had he said anything close to that about Obama he’d be fired before the show ended and investigated by the FBI.
Maybe we should ALL write, Call, Text. Let the Broadcaster know that We do not like this type of Disrespect coming from Corbutt.
That we will not watch their Programs anymore.
Then, we should do the SAME with the people that sell the Commercials . Letting them know , we will not be Buying their products, as long as they support Corbutt.
It worked for the Snowflakes, and Women ,on Bill O’ .
Agree. Good idea. Money is the only thing that works.
I’ve already sent 2 nasty grams to the network. But there’s too many shows i would be giving up if i had to black list the entire network..
I will not watch Colbert again or CBS.
I have trouble calling any of the late-night show hosts as comedians, they all show their political leanings in a mean , sometimes vicious way !!! Letterman stuck up for Colbert, but of course he was the same way !!! They never direct their attacks toward the other party, and never has a president and his wife been on so many late night shows and treated so kindly as Obama !!! I didn’t watch Colbert while he was on the other channel but once and found him less than funny and quite mean-spirited !! Carson would have never acted that way !!! I find that I would rather watch a Star-Trek re-run than to watch any of their shows, although I do make a point not to purchase products from any of the sponsors of this trash !!!
I agree. NONE of these late night hacks are anywhere what i would call a comedian. THEY are a political hack attack mutt.. That’s it.
Just another nasty, vile liberal punk.
Colbert is a nasty little b***h who should be ignored.
He like the other liberal fascist insight violence and vulgarity to no avail. Bombard CBS @ Contact – Colbert News Hub to express your comments.
The liberal trash that run late night TV will keep that foul mouthed talentless hack on the air for as long as possible. Johnny Carson and Jack Parr must be rolling over in their graves knowing that this piece of trash is carrying on their show. The show went down hill when Leno took over but it was still watchable now it’s just garbage. Colbert is so trashy I wouldn’t even make a Muslim scumbag terrorist watch it.
I would. It might be a good way to get them to spill their gutts!
He should at least join Jesse Waters.
This, fellow citizens, is where our America is. While we sincerely defend Colbert’s right to say what he likes, regardless of how hateful, disrespectful, and hysterical it is, (broadcast rules notwithstanding), the same right is denied those who do not subscribe to his brand of “humor.” It is the tyranny of the Left rolling over all vestiges of civility and decency, while substituting the meanest of ad hominem attacks, vile accusations, and wildly undisciplined raving. Some say Colbert crossed the line in this his most recent outburst, but for the Leftists, and glaringly obvious, there IS no line. The more these hysterical vipers are allowed to trash our social, political, and moral-ethical traditions, the farther and lower they’ll go. That the FCC hasn’t taken steps to discipline broadcasters for the clear violations of rules about language, libel, and slander, e.g., the DNC Chairman, Colbert, and too many others, is not merely disappointing, it’s dangerous and derilect. While conducting their relentless campaign to destroy President Trump, Republicans, Conservatives, heterosexuals, Christians, marriage, and just about every one of our traditional, cultural values, the Lefty-Loonies are quick to throw up the First Amendment as a shield against the righteous indignation, even revulsion, most of us feel about it. But, if any of us dare point to their outrageousness and criticize their coarseness, their lies, their violence, why, we’re condemned as racist, sexist, homophobe, and, well, you know the rest. The hypocrisy, the double standards, the deceit, the anti-Americanism, the anarchy, has effectively taken over and drowned out all of us. If we don’t stand up, claim our sovereignty, assert our rights, declare our principles, and forcefully defend all in which we believe, the mad beasts among us will devour us.
The problem Doced is there are no longer any rules about what can and can not be said or shown. The FCC did away those rules a decade or more ago. The liberal trash on TV have just begun to realize that they can say anything and get away with it.
chuckyb, thank you for courteously reminding me of that, for, clearly, I’d forgotten. It’s nonetheless disheartening that a slave to his ideology, as is Colbert, is lionized by the classless, tasteless, thoughtless, and clueless, for his incivil, rude, crude, base, and fantastic allegations. Sometimes, as you do, perhaps, I think I’ve somehow fallen into a space-time warp where America exists, though with a very different complexion, in a parallel universe where right is wrong, evil is good, and savagery is applauded.
This is an easy fix. Go after the sponsors. Call, write, email that you won’t buy their products. Faster than you can say ‘comic central has been’ Colbert will be someone else’s problem.
Do you happen to have a list handy, of what sponsors/companies advertize on his show? That way we know who to boycott?