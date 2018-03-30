Coffee to come with cancer warnings in California

(UPI) — A California judge ruled Thursday that coffee must come with a cancer warning label.

Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle issued a tentative ruing in a lawsuit brought forth against several large companies, including Starbucks, Whole Foods, 7-11 and others for serving coffee because the beverage contains acrylamide, a chemical that might be linked to increased cancer rates.

“Defendants’ proffered evidence that coffee itself confers some benefit to human health was not persuasive,” Berle wrote in his opinion.

Berle’s ruling is based on California’s Proposition 65, which requires businesses to warn customers if a product contains a chemical linked to cancer.

You Might Like







Prop. 65 includes a list of chemicals that, if found in the product, must contain a warning. Acrylamide, which is found in cigarette smoke but can also ” form in some starchy foods during high-temperature cooking, such as frying, roasting, and baking,” according to the American Cancer Association, is on the list.

California businesses that serve coffee will now be required to provide “clear and reasonable” warnings about the possibility that acrylamide is linked to cancer, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 8.0/10 (2 votes cast)