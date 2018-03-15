Coffee shop has right to choose its customers and a bakery should too

A coffee shop in California has jump-started a national discussion over its refusal to serve police due to ridiculous perceptions the officers’ presence might threaten owners “physical and emotional safety.”
That’s fine. Let it be. Just so long as other coffee shop owners around the nation have the right to refuse service to, say, Black Lives Matter T-shirt wearers. Or, to gay couples seeking wedding cakes.
After all, if it’s free market and individual choice for coffee shop owners and police, it’s free market and individual choice all around, right? What’s good for the goose is surely good for the gander.
The backstory is this: The proprietors of Hasta Muerte Coffee in Oakland, who operate as a worker-owned collective and who display a mural that’s critical of police militarization and police shootings, told a Latino police sergeant last week that he wasn’t welcome at their shop. Police union officials responded by writing a letter to the shop, denouncing the decision.
But coffee peeps dug in deeper on Instagram, saying it was a safety issue — that police made them feel unsafe.
“We know in our experience working on campaigns against police brutality that we are not alone [in] saying that police presence compromises our feelings of physical & emotional safety,” shop owners wrote, the Daily Caller noted. “The facts are that [people of color], women and queer police are complicit in upholding the same law and order that routinely criminalizes and terrorizes black and brown and poor folks, especially youth, trans and houseless folks. For these reasons and so many more, we need the support of the actual community to keep this place safe, not police.”
The police department, for its part, said OK — that its policy, at least informally, would be for officers to steer clear of the shop and find coffee elsewhere.
Great. Now let the left behave similarly when one of their own is similarly told to go elsewhere for service. Leave, peacefully, find another shop, or store, or bakery — and leave the lawyers out of it.
Individual rights to decide swing both ways, left and right, Democrat and Republican.
Of course, in the case of California’s coffee shop, the public may have the final word.
As the Daily Caller noted, one Oakland resident said this, of the shop’s booting of police: “I don’t think it’s fair — they should [serve cops]. [Cops are] protecting them. If somebody breaks in there, who are they gonna call? The police.”
Exactly. And what’s more — these same police will no doubt respond.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
I agree with this. The business paints itself as a lowlife place but it’s their right to cater to criminals only if they choose. Now, let’s assure that bakeries, flower shops and wedding chapels have the same right.
They can’t keep cops out if they are there on police business to arrest one of their preferred customers, but no self-respecting cop would want to eat or drink in a place that hates cops. They can call Mexico if they are being robbed.
What happened to: “Management has the right to refuse service to anyone”? Except: all law enforcement, military, CIA, Secret Service, NSA etc, and all govt. Officials, minorities and I just don’t like your looks. Argument goes all different ways. I just don’t believe the police need a warrant to get a up of coffee!
Discrimination and preferred classes of people happened to it.
I’m for “Management has the right to refuse service to anyone” which would include refusing service to cops in anti-cop, anti-American establishments. It would also include refusing to make wedding cakes for homosexuals.
I would like to see preferred class designations made illegal.
What happened to ‘equal protection”. IF ITS WRONG for bakeries to refuse service to gay weddings, then HOW IS IT RIGHT that stores like this refuse to serve cops?
IF its wrong for one, it should be wrong for ALL.
IF ITS right for one, it should be right for all!!
But these kind people feel it’s not safe for them so create a “safe” room for them and then no law enforcement agency should respond to a call from them and make it known so the criminals have a choice!
[They can call Mexico if they are being robbed.]
OR call blm, la-razza or the anti-american uncivil liberties idiots.
Ah, but you see LEO’s are not a “protected” group as are ethnic minorities, women, LGBTXYZ’s and others of far, FAR more delicate sensitivities, so you may discriminate with impunity against the former but woe betide if you do so against the latter.
It would be totally ironic if the place should ever get robbed…who would they call now that they’ve so publically dis-invited the police?
IMO that would be Karmatic justice!
In a truly free society, coffee shops and other businesses WOULD have the right to choose their customers. If you are prohibited from exercising choice, you are being deprived of a right as fundamental as self-defense.
Unlimited state control of lawful citizens is built upon and empowered by this initial nullification of a fundamental freedom.
What a disgrace in communist Kalifornia. These idiot owners need their safe space, because the police are a threat to them. Moron communist illegal alien lovers who own that restaurant.