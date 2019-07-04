Code Pink ‘Baby Trump’ blimp permit doesn’t allow helium

Code Pink can have the “Baby Trump” blimp on the National Mall for President Trump’s Lincoln Memorial speech on Thursday — just not off the ground and not where Mr. Trump can see it, the group claimed.

According to a Tuesday press release from Code Pink, the National Park Service has granted the left-wing gadflies a demonstration permit.

But it “does not allow the balloon to be filled with any helium, only air, and the permit is not in the location we requested — within line of sight of the Lincoln Memorial where President Trump will be speaking,” the group said.

Without helium, the small blimp of Mr. Trump’s head on a diapered baby’s body cannot rise off the ground.

“It is ironic that it is right here, in the ‘land of the free,’ the balloon is being grounded,” Code Pink cofounder Medea Benjamin said.

The National Park Service press office did not immediately reply to an email from the Washington Times seeking comment.

Code Pink said it wanted to raise the 20-foot blimp a few feet off the ground, still far short of the 45-foot height restriction on the National Mall.

According to Code Pink, the park service said the group had to get permission from the Federal Aviation Administration, which then referred the group to the Flight Standard District Office (FSDO).

“We are now trying to get the waiver from the FSDO, but feel this bureaucratic process is designed to force us to just keep the baby on the ground, instead of floating it in the air. It’s ridiculous that we have to contact the FAA to hoist a balloon two feet off the ground,” logistics manager Tighe Barry said.

Code Pink asked to fly the huge balloon on the large, empty expanse at the base of the Washington Monument but only got location options outside the line of sight, eventually deciding on the northwest quadrant near 17th and Constitution.

“There was no reason to deny us our right to protest the president where he could see us,” Code Pink said.

The group said it plans a Wednesday press conference at the Lincoln Memorial to protest the terms of the permit.

