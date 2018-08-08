Coach appeals to SCOTUS over post-game prayer

An assistant football coach punished for praying after games is asking the nation’s highest court to hear his First Amendment case.
First Liberty Institute filed a lawsuit on behalf of Joe Kennedy in 2015 after he was suspended, then fired, by the Bremerton School District for kneeling and praying after football games.
A federal district court dismissed the lawsuit and an appeal was turned down by a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit. A review by the full court was refused.
Kennedy’s case rallied the public to his side because he claims he did not lead a team prayer, or join one as a coach, but a lengthy warning letter from the superintendent claimed he was doing so and was violating school policy.
A response letter from First Liberty defended Kennedy’s right to prayer on the 50-yard line after ballgames, arguing that he did so privately and it was obvious to anyone watching that he allowed others to join him but did not lead the team in a prayer.
Today, First Liberty and law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.
So is legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden.
“We’re obviously very honored to have Coach Bowden’s support on this case,” says First Liberty attorney Mike Berry. “In addition to Coach Bowden, we’re very honored to have quite a few other very high-profile friend-of-the-court briefs filed, including members of Congress led by Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, and a number of state attorneys general join.”
Support has also come from the Texas High School Coaches Association, representing 21,000 football coaches, which filed a brief in support of Coach Kennedy.
“It’ll be a while before we hear anything,” says Barry, “but that said, we are optimistic and hopeful that the Court will see the importance of this case, what it means for religious liberty across the country, really.”
—-
This gentlemen does have a right to pray based on his First Amendment Rights. As usual the three Judge panel from the Ninth Circuit COMMUNIST Court, did their dirty work by spitting on our Constitution.
Are you saying that God can only hear him from the 50 yard line right after the game and not 20 minutes later at the same place or the room the school offered to him?
He is an employee of the school, if the school allowed this then they would have to allow everyone their 2 minutes of grandstanding.
The very fact he was fired by the school district, a federal district court dismissed the lawsuit and an appeal was turned down by a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit. A review by the full court was refused, shows how in the mind of some they have perverted “prohibiting the free exercise thereof” by pretending the individual is now the state
This is nothing less than the STATE prohibiting the free exercise of his religion
Just another example of the state being the problem and it trying to cure everyone else
That high school is about a 10 minute drive from my house, so it’s a local story for me. First the martyr coach was an assistant JV coach, and had no other connection to the school district. He was warned, repeatedly, that his Kaepernick style protest was not allowed on PUBLICLY owned property during sanctioned school activities. His response, start a “hey look at me” program. He started drawing attention nationally because we all know that Christians are perennially persecuted, it’s their claim to fame since they were lion food in the Coliseum. His 15 minutes is just about to come to a close.
As I have stated before, I am a Deist. I believe in the one and only true God. I really have no time at all for tribal religions (My God is better than your God). From my studies of history, most of the wars over time were fought because “God was on our side”. I personally do not think the good Lord is pleased by the carnage that organized (pass the collection plate and praise the Lord!) religion has brought to the world.
So there it is. Kennedy is a self serving chump in my book.