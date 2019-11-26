Home » Fresh Ink

CO school shrugs at teacher who altered lesson

GOPUSA StaffBob Kellogg Posted On 6:37 am November 26, 2019
A public-school district in Colorado is apologizing to parents after a high school teacher included explicit, sexual language in his music literature class.

According to Fox News, high school teacher Ryan Ayala caused problems at Steamboat Springs High School when he introduced students to a censored poem and told the class to literally fill in the blanks with the original graphic descriptions.

The explicit poem, “Howl,” was written in 1955 by homosexual poet Allen Ginsburg.

The literary work is sprinkled with sexually explicit passages that were removed in the schoolbook because of their content.

The news story said parent Brett Cason learned about the lesson from his daughter, Skylar, who is 16, and he contacted First Liberty Institute to demand answers from school officials.

A classroom discussion about the poem, Skylar said, included discussing the poem’s symbolism about a man’s anatomy.

A second classroom assignment, Fox News reported, included discussing a song about sexting.

First Liberty attorney Roger Byron tells OneNewsNow teachers should be more understanding of their students, and more respectful about parental rights, when the material is obviously controversial.

“Teachers and administrators in any class,” he says, “have a responsibility to work with parents to make sure their instruction respects the values, the religious freedoms, and the rights of conscience of their students.”

According to the Fox News story, Superintendent Brad Meeks admitted that parents were not given advance notice of the assignment that was “considered controversial by some for its use of expletives and portrayals and descriptions of sexual matters.”

But the lack of notification was an “oversight,” the statement also said, and the school district regrets if “members of our community were offended.”

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
9:13 am November 26, 2019 at 9:13 am

Ever wonder why the Liberal Democrats are trying to push sexual perversion upon our children?

To fully advance the causes of radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBT lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, truth, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the disguise of “anti-discrimination.”

Because when one follows God and his word they know that Gods rules for living are from his love for us.
Liberal Democrat’s rules are for nothing more than for their control over us and our destruction. 🙁

I would bet if Democrats were around during the existence of Sodom and Gomorrah. The Liberal Democrats made the rules in Sodom and Gomorrah and we know what that got them. 🙁 🙁

Grizz
Grizz
9:30 am November 26, 2019 at 9:30 am

Ever since the godless libtards started moving into our state everything moral, right or even logical has left the building. Boulder, Denver and the ski areas have accelerated the decline with their far left non-thinking centers, the university cesspool system. Do we have the only same sex governor in the country? Hummmm…..California here we come

darby
darby
10:25 am November 26, 2019 at 10:25 am

A man giving sexually explicit class lessons to 16 year old girls? Who is holding their breath waiting for the liberal warriors for women’s rights to come rushing to defend the young ladies? Hillary, AOC, Warren – these girls are waiting for you to fight for them.

