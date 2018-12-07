CNN’s Lemon admits he’s petty and small as he praises Obama, trashes Trump

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted his prime-time colleague Don Lemon as “petty and small” Wednesday night after Mr. Lemon declared that he wouldn’t have shaken President Trump’s hand at late President George H.W. Bush’s funeral.
The heated exchange began after Mr. Lemon praised the Obamas as “really classy folks” for shaking the president’s hand at Wednesday’s funeral despite his past criticism of Mr. Obama.
“I want to say that I don’t think I would shake hands with him,” Mr. Lemon admitted. “I would just — nope, couldn’t do it. I’m not that big a person. I would hope that I would be, but I don’t — I can’t fake the funk, as they say.”
Mr. Lemon, whom Mr. Trump once labeled “the dumbest man on television,” went on to claim that the Obamas didn’t have any scandals or “trash” while in the White House, and that they “showed the ultimate respect for the office” but were under no obligation to show respect for the new president.
Mr. Cuomo countered, saying the Obamas weren’t “faking the funk” but “showing respect for something bigger than them.”
“What are you talking about, Chris?” Mr. Lemon fired back. “They do not have to show respect for someone who does not respect them.”
Mr. Lemon then demonstrated with a producer on-set how he would have reacted to Mr. Trump’s outstretched hand: Silence and a single, solemn nod of recognition.
“You’re petty and small,” Mr. Cuomo sneered.
“I’m not petty and small. That’s real, brother,” Mr. Lemon responded.
“Real petty and small,” Mr. Cuomo added.
“This is not about ideology,” Mr. Lemon continued. “This is about the way someone conducts themselves. If you constantly called me names, and you were rude to me, and you did petty — why should I have to show you respect at all?”
“Just call me Petty McPetty,” he added.
President Trump detects the immature child inside liberals. They never grew up to have true integrity and self esteem.. For what pride they have is all based upon their superficial outward achievements and merit badges of society, not strength developed their inner man (character). Trump prods them as to the either herd them or scatter them. They resent him because they can not control themselves. Real men and women do not get offended by insults of such a nature Trump uses. Liberals only have their own selves to blame for never having truly grown up to become real adults in their soul. Trump simply sees this and knows how to zap them. He is an efficiency expert with dealing with petty minds. If someone has character and disciplined ability, Trump shows respect and assistance… You get the job.
Yes!
The things that members of a healthy society take pride in are usually require work and some level of accountability to some standard.
The level of effort required to gain a pumped up feeling from False Pride is far lower. But the shame of it requires defaming of the values of the healthy society.
One Barry Seotoro is a great example. Never accomplished anything on his own but looks down his nose at everyone who did.
And this Lemon says he wouldn’t be big enough to shake the hand of the sitting President at a memorial. In Truth, Lemon already thinks he’s too big to fit himself into that moment.
That’s one sour Lemon alright. I laughed when Christian professed Clintons, Obamas, and Carters had to read “The Apostles Creed” from a book instead of downloading in memory what should have been burnt into their minds and hearts. Trump and Melania probably just stood there and silently mouthed it to themselves from memory, if not in words, but previous actions. No “communion of saints, forgiveness of sins nor resurrection of the body” from this Trump hating crew who believe not in “The maker of heaven and earth” But became the American makers of social hell here in the good old USA, turning the various God designed parts of the American body politic into divisive un-godly bodily parts making, economic, gender and racial war upon each other, dashing America to pieces with their rods of irony.
Petty McPetty.
Great personally bestowed moniker. It will live forever.
Yea, tell us something we didn’t know. FOR at least 2 years, i’ve known this pleb was a petty liberal, who would always hold a grudge.
There were scandals in Obama’s White House, it’s just that they were covered up! Don Lemon is the dumbest person on television, just listen to him and decide for yourself.
I do think lemon was the class dummy… how people like this make a living is simply wrong
Lemon has got to be as low and evil inside as all those comedians ???? that say such things. But in the scope of things I’m not sure President Trump would even want to shake hands with Lemon, it would be awfully hard to scrap the scum off his hand if he did shake Lemons hand.
And you wonder why there is so much mayhem, violence and disfunction in AA communities? On the street, a perceived lack of deference (ie-dissing someone) is tantamount to a challenge. Failure to respond is a sign of weakness. That long sought ‘seat at the table’ no longer suffices now without due respect included. Even a wimp like Lemon is able to offer a tepid response regarding this ‘respect’ issue. Look at the reaction of that player on the Buffalo Bills who claimed a referee called him a ‘b***h.’ Knowing that Lemon is a POTUS Barry butt boy, I am surprised that Fredo Cuomo bothered to broach the topic with him. With the likes of Lemon, Sharpie and JJ, et al always dropping the race card, the modicum of success in bridging the socio-economic, cultural gaps now seems to regressing. Tolerance is being replaced with ignorance and avoidance. The silent majority that can simple pick and leave. It’s called ‘balkaniztion’.
this tool lemon is a true wimp and ***…. I wish him nothing but ill
it is time we call out and get rid of trash like lemon (not saying to harm him but he should not be employed or be making a good living)
Someone should advise girly-man ‘Don’ Lemon that Donald Trump would more likely step on him like a bug than squeeze Lemon’s hand.
Why is either one of these Bozo’s even on TV! Haven’t their 15 minutes of fame already gone by now? Oh, and Lemon doesn’t even have a job anymore!
Mr. Lemon, if you want respect from the President, prove you deserve it by only using unbiased, fact based reporting, and accepting the reality of the Obama presidency, the most actual scandal ridden, and most secretive, presidency we have ever had.
Good people always give the respect that is deserved to others. If I do not respect you, it is due to your own actions (if I have enough to judge), or the actions of who you associate with. My level of respect for you will change based on your repeated behavior. It is not based on your beliefs or opinions, but it may be based on how you came by them. If you lie (or accept blatant lies) to form your opinions, you are not worthy of respect.
Lemon is very transparent. We all know what he’s all about. No riddles; no puzzles. Obama was his Messiah and Trump was always unworthy of even minimum respect. You reap what you sow. Show respect to the President of the United States and you will receive respect. It’s alright to disagree on policy, but Lemon has never had a nice word about Trump and there were plenty of positives to “report” on. All Lemon does is to show his own biases. That is not what being a reporter is about. If you ask me, I think Lemon is a racist. How bad is this guy when even Chris Cuomo calls him out – and Lemon even agrees with him?
The real issue is NOT what Lemon is making it out to be. It is about the OFFICE itself. IF the President offers his hand you shake it TO HONOR THE OFFICE and if you care to honor the person.
If you do NOT wish to shake the President’s hand then you have NO BUSINESS PLACING YOURSELF IN A POSITION TO HAVE IT OFFERED.
That is the difference between an HONEST FORTHRIGHT person and the Jackass that Lemon makes himself (and most liberals altogether).
Where was Obama during the 13 hours of attack on Benghazi?
Will any MSM reporter or internet blogger ever have an interest in knowing where was Obama with whom & what were they doing during those 13 hours?