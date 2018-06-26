CNN’s Jim Acosta shamed at Trump rally as crowd chants, ‘Go home, Jim’

Supporters of President Trump angrily heckled CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta in South Carolina Monday, shouting at him to “go home” and dubbing him “fake news Jim.”

A crowd yells out “Go home Jim” and “fake news” before Monday night #Trump rally in Cayce. #Chsnews pic.twitter.com/NDuNUxWEQK — Andrew J. Whitaker (@WhitakerPhotos) June 25, 2018

One rallygoer, identified as Maria Rojas, personally confronted Acosta, telling him he doesn’t respect the country.

One last clip of the exchange as she accuses @Acosta of not respecting the United States. When he replies that he does, she says, “No! You do not respect it!” #SCGov pic.twitter.com/lZhMDKwAED — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) June 25, 2018

Read more at Fox News.

