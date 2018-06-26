Loading posts...
Home News CNN’s Jim Acosta shamed at Trump rally as crowd chants, ‘Go home, Jim’
Now reading: CNN’s Jim Acosta shamed at Trump rally as crowd chants, ‘Go home, Jim’
CNN’s Jim Acosta shamed at Trump rally as crowd chants, ‘Go home, Jim’
File Photo - CNN's Jim Acosta sulks in White House briefing room. - (AP Photo - Susan Walsh)

CNN’s Jim Acosta shamed at Trump rally as crowd chants, ‘Go home, Jim’

Supporters of President Trump angrily heckled CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta in South Carolina Monday, shouting at him to “go home” and dubbing him “fake news Jim.”

One rallygoer, identified as Maria Rojas, personally confronted Acosta, telling him he doesn’t respect the country.

Read more at Fox News.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)
CNN's Jim Acosta shamed at Trump rally as crowd chants, 'Go home, Jim', 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  1. This happened after we Republicans bitched about about Sanders being kicked out of a restaurant. Time for everybody to take a step back and take a look at where we are headed.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.5/5 (2 votes cast)

Leave a Reply