CNN’s Jim Acosta goes after Sean Hannity on Twitter

Jim Acosta’s feud with Sean Hannity erupted on Twitter Wednesday evening after the CNN reporter accused the Fox News host of “peddling lies” for profit and “injecting poison” into the American public.
“Hannity is a propagandist for profit, peddling lies every night,” Mr. Acosta tweeted to his 665,000 followers, neglecting to tag Mr. Hannity directly.
“He says he’s just a talk show host, not a journalist,” the CNN chief White House correspondent wrote. “But he’s injecting poison into the nation’s political bloodstream warping public attitudes about the press. I’m confident in the long run the truth will prevail.”
Mr. Hannity fired back about an hour later, slamming Mr. Acosta as “fake news.”
Jimmy @Acosta sorry your precious feelings are hurt & that people see through your lying bullshit for what it is. FAKE NEWS. #CNNSUCKS
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 2, 2018
The feud comes after Mr. Acosta was heckled and jeered at a Trump rally in Tampa, Florida, Tuesday night, sparking backlash against the president for supporting vitriol against the press. Mr. Acosta took aim at Fox News for apparently tainting the public’s image of CNN.
“Honestly, it felt like we weren’t in America anymore,” Mr. Acosta later said on HLN. “I don’t know how to put it any more plainly than that. Americans should not be treating their fellow Americans in this way.
“My sense of it is that these opinions these folks have at these rallies, they’re shaped by what they see in the primetime hours of Fox News and what they hear from some conservative news outlets that just sort of give them this daily diet of what they consider to be terrible things we do over here at CNN,” he added.
Mr. Hannity blasted Mr. Acosta in his Tuesday night monologue, calling him a “liberal partisan hack.”
“You pretend to be fair and unbiased journalists, you’re not,” the Fox News host said. “You’re not reporting facts. You’re giving your opinion. You’re an opinion channel. Every minute of every day, every week, 24/7 hate Trump, and it’s pretty obvious and the people see it.”
Kiss my *** Acosta. The propagandists are you and your employers. CNN is a travesty. The people have learned. Only the weak minded believe your B.S. (butter sticks)
ANd let me check. CNN’s been caught in HOW MANY lies? I can’t remember hanity caught in any (Yet)..
Hey Jim, your Communist News Network was calling Trump a Nazi. Plus, you and your cohorts were in bed with Obama and Hillary, weren’t you Fake News Jim? Fake News Jim, you and your network said nothing with regard to the IRS scandal, the VA Scandal, Fast and Furious, Benghazi, going into the computers and e-mails of the press, going into Congresses e-mails and computers, putting incompetent people as air traffic controllers, Obama targeting our police officers, Obama weaponizing the DOJ and the FBI. The above mentioned all happened under Obama. That is why CNN is failing and is a failure next to Fox News. You, Jim and CNN are Fake News personified and you are a hack!
Sean hit the nail on the head with the statement, “You’re not reporting facts. You’re giving your opinion. You’re an opinion channel. Every minute of every day, every week, 24/7 hate Trump, and it’s pretty obvious and the people see it.”
Acosta just can’t see past his “FAKE NEWS” reporting??? and his narcissism.
What’s that saying about the ‘pot calling the kettle black?’
Isn’t it blatantly transparent when these Socialist Progressive Social Justice Warriors start whining about not “believing they were still in America” and that their First Amendment rights were being trampled upon they are reading directly out of their Alinsky playbook? The First Amendment gives no rights to egregiously lie about a President or to seditiously attempt to get your fellow socialists back in power. Strip this jerk of his White House credentials for his conduct at the Trump rally. The media is supposed to be our watchdogs not the Left’s snarling lap dogs.
Jim Acosta is right in saying that “it felt like we weren’t in America anymore,” but what he omits is that it’s precisely he and other partisan media hacks who are responsible for changing democratic America into leftist, fascist America (although they did have considerable help from the only anti-American president in history, Barack Hussein Obama).