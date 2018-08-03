CNN’s Jim Acosta goes after Sean Hannity on Twitter

Jim Acosta’s feud with Sean Hannity erupted on Twitter Wednesday evening after the CNN reporter accused the Fox News host of “peddling lies” for profit and “injecting poison” into the American public.

“Hannity is a propagandist for profit, peddling lies every night,” Mr. Acosta tweeted to his 665,000 followers, neglecting to tag Mr. Hannity directly.

“He says he’s just a talk show host, not a journalist,” the CNN chief White House correspondent wrote. “But he’s injecting poison into the nation’s political bloodstream warping public attitudes about the press. I’m confident in the long run the truth will prevail.”

Mr. Hannity fired back about an hour later, slamming Mr. Acosta as “fake news.”

The feud comes after Mr. Acosta was heckled and jeered at a Trump rally in Tampa, Florida, Tuesday night, sparking backlash against the president for supporting vitriol against the press. Mr. Acosta took aim at Fox News for apparently tainting the public’s image of CNN.

“Honestly, it felt like we weren’t in America anymore,” Mr. Acosta later said on HLN. “I don’t know how to put it any more plainly than that. Americans should not be treating their fellow Americans in this way.

“My sense of it is that these opinions these folks have at these rallies, they’re shaped by what they see in the primetime hours of Fox News and what they hear from some conservative news outlets that just sort of give them this daily diet of what they consider to be terrible things we do over here at CNN,” he added.

Mr. Hannity blasted Mr. Acosta in his Tuesday night monologue, calling him a “liberal partisan hack.”

“You pretend to be fair and unbiased journalists, you’re not,” the Fox News host said. “You’re not reporting facts. You’re giving your opinion. You’re an opinion channel. Every minute of every day, every week, 24/7 hate Trump, and it’s pretty obvious and the people see it.”

