CNN’s Don Lemon warns his party, Biden ‘Apology tour’ is going to re-elect Donald Trump

CNN host Don Lemon warned Democratic presidential candidates that they’re working to re-elect President Trump if they continue what he described as an “apology tour.”

On his show Monday night, Mr. Lemon downplayed the recent allegations of unwanted touching against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and argued that “some things” warrant a “sense of humor.”

“It’s definitely reaching a peak now — the official Democrats apology tour,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong. Nobody should be touching anybody inappropriately, OK? Men, women, nobody, period,” he said. “But we spent a lot of time in this country getting to the point where women feel like they can come forward and tell their stories, they have to be comfortable to come forward and tell their stories. And that is progress. That is very important for this country. And if you’ve done something wrong, then you should apologize. That’s true for all of us. Still, an awful lot of Democrats have been apologizing an awful lot lately.”

Two women have come forward alleging that Mr. Biden touched them without their consent, in a non-sexual way, and made them uncomfortable. Former congressional aide Amy Lappos said the former vice president grabbed her by the back of the head and pulled her in to rub noses during a 2009 fundraiser in Connecticut. Former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores said Mr. Biden approached her from behind at a 2014 campaign event, smelled her hair and kissed the back of her head as she prepared to give a speech.

Mr. Biden, who has not yet formally announced a 2020 bid, denied that he acted inappropriately and said it was never his “intention” to make anyone uncomfortable.

On his show, Mr. Lemon appeared to suggest that an apology from Mr. Biden isn’t necessary. He played a montage of 2020 hopefuls giving their own apologies, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for her exaggerated claims of Native American heritage and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii for her anti-LGBTQ past.

“Can we have a sense of humor about some things?” Mr. Lemon said after the clip ended. “Let’s give all of them credit, though, for owning what they said, or what they’ve done. Some things are worth apologizing for and admitting when they’re wrong. And let’s face it, voters don’t expect people to elect a perfect person.

“Some things are worth apologizing for,” he added. “But some things are not. Let’s just be honest. Should you continue to look at things through a 2019 lens, from 10, 20, 30, 40 years ago? Otherwise, who would want to run for president? No one is perfect. If Democrats keep like this, good luck. Hashtag Trump 2020.”

