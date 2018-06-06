CNN’s Don Lemon wants more outbursts during WH press briefings after April Ryan ‘rudely’ shouts out

CNN star Don Lemon praised his colleague, April Ryan, for shouting questions during Tuesday’s White House press briefing, essentially encouraging reporters to interrupt their peers before offering a tortured explanation of patriotism.
Ryan interrupted White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders during Tuesday’s press briefing, repeatedly asking if President Trump is aware that NFL players who protest during the anthem are doing so because of police-involve shootings, as opposed to disrespecting the flag.
“Amen, April. More of that in the briefing room, April. Following up and getting an answer. I absolutely applaud you,” Lemon said while clapping after the exchange was replayed on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”
https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1004100541650067456
This can be handled easy.
You don’t respect others and follow the rules? OK Now you are no longer welcome here.
Exactly. Yank her WH press pool credentials, and she will be forgotten in just a few days.
Well, I want to see Don Lemon and April Ryan take the room temperature challenge, but we don’t always get what we want.
The only ones who would miss her 5 minutes later would be her fellow tribe members at CNN and ESPN…
I’ve LONG felt, the white house needs to tell the press corps “HERE are some simple ground rules.
1) You are assigned seating, you wish to change it, write up a reason.
2) WE go in order of seat 1, to XYZ. NO jumping around when it comes to questions.
3) When you are called on, Stand and ask your ONE question. NO ‘i have a follow on/i have a second/third..” You got another one to ask, WAIT till everyone else has asked theirs.
4) NO shouting over others asking a question/the press secretary answering them.
5) WHEN someone on teh podium says “we are done with questions. DON’T JUMP UP and shout out questions.
If you can’t, or more likely, WON’T abide by these house rules, then fine. THERE IS THE DOOR> Hand in your press credentials.
“Exactly. Yank her WH press pool credentials, and she will be forgotten in just a few days.”
And if the next CNN libtard acts the same way, yank all access to CNN in general. You’re supposed to be here to report news, not start a food fight in the elementary school cafeteria.
Remember under O they never really had a presser or some were not allowed in. Trump has been gracious to allow the pressers but now is the time to step forward and I like the list below be followed, especially with crazy April and loudmouth Acosta. In any case, maybe one or two I have heard are actually reporters and are courteous. Sarah is a strong person and I laud her, but enough of the crap and get rid of the big mouths and small brains and let others ask their question and move on. We should all email Trump at whitehouse.gov/contact and tell him time to put the lid on the shouters and stupid question repeaters or remove them so others have the opportunity to maybe as relevant questions. Enough with the crazies!
Not exactly rocket science, is it?
I realize these people have no manners or decency because they were taught only communism and Islam in our public schools (and apparently even less at home), but that isn’t the fault of people having to deal with their bad behavior.
Drain the press swamp.
Sounds like Lemon considers withdrawal of press-credentials as an honour-badge…how about hand him such until 3018?
Foolish people, civility and decorum are for white people only…. da res’ of us peoples of color can jes’ yell out wenever, ya know? We entitle’ and privlidgd an’ such, we be makin’ up fo’ being slaves and ohpressd. We special!
Yet again, showing “WHat white privilege??” Blacks seem to enjoy it more.
Throw Ryan out on her a.s. Along with Don Lemon they are a poor excuse for journalists. Just can’t keep their damn mouth shut. They understand the situation and if they can’t accept that and be respectful of other journalists, have the sergeant at arms throw them out.
ONCE AGAIN…. the NFL players kneeling while ON THE JOB AS ENTERTAINERS, should never have happened. Kapernic, who is an intelligent, privileged white/black man, is obviously mixing up his feelings he shares with his girlfriend on anti-American islam, with his regard for blacks who disregard police instructions, when they have committed suspicious activities. The national anthem of America is NOT a police song… it is a song about our country, and a tribute to our military who gave their lives to keep us free. The rude, lowlife reporters who lower themselves by creating disturbances when in a briefing, should be fired. Either that, or discontinue the briefings. Neither the White House nor the American citizens have to put up with that kind of behavior. Also… ANYONE… BLACK, WHITE OR PURPLE, WHO DOESN’T FOLLOW ORDERS FROM A POLICE OFFICER WHEN CAUGHT DOING SOMETHING SUSPICIOUS, MUST EXPECT REPERCUSSIONS. GET OVER IT!!! EITHER OBEY THE POLICE WHEN ASKED TO, OR FACE THE CONSEQUENCES. THAT IS THE RULE THAT WE PRIVILEDGED WHITES MUST FOLLOW!
As an ol’ retired Army guy, I can agree with you except, on the intelligence of Mr. Kapernic. Of course to be hen pecked by a Anti-American follower of Islam, I am not surprised. Sure Glad Most Muslims are not of that mind set.
Time to weed out the people that act like little brats and can’t function as adults. Yank their Press Credentials. It is a “privelege” to have a seat in those briefings; it is not something that is demanded. Grow up or get out!
Very true. I spent over an hour a few months ago, arguing this point with someone.
THERE IS NO LEGAL REQUIREMENT for there to BE a white house press corps. ITS a Privilege for the white house to let them in..
AND AS SUCH, that privilege can be yanked!
What does the flag or military people have to do with police brutality? If the privileged black people want to protest do it where the brutality is happening, I’m sure if they donated some of their millions they could make it happen.
And if you are protesting police brutality, how’s about also protesting the CRIMINAL SCUM who consistently resist arrest!
Like spoiled bratty children that shout in class, these so-called “reporters” are guests in the White House. The briefing could be held outside, in the lobby of a local hotel, or not held at all. It is held by the grace of the POTUS and at his discretion. Don Lemon is a CNN pervert. No American patriot listens or watches Lemon et al in the first place.
It would be really easy for Sarah Sanders to control this lack of decorum in the press room. Just stop calling on political pundits like April Ryan and Jim Acosta. They rarely have legitimate questions for the White House. They are there to primarily disrupt and resist the administration in anyway they can during those press meetings. They are not acting like journalists and as such should be excluded from any discussions taking place in that room.
April Ryan is a low-IQ, intellectually stunted SKANK with a MEAN STREAK who probably could not get a job at McDonald’s on her own–and yet, THERE SHE IS–a “journalist” on CNN! Ain’t “affirmative action” GREAT?