CNN’s Don Lemon wants more outbursts during WH press briefings after April Ryan ‘rudely’ shouts out

CNN star Don Lemon praised his colleague, April Ryan, for shouting questions during Tuesday’s White House press briefing, essentially encouraging reporters to interrupt their peers before offering a tortured explanation of patriotism.

Ryan interrupted White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders during Tuesday’s press briefing, repeatedly asking if President Trump is aware that NFL players who protest during the anthem are doing so because of police-involve shootings, as opposed to disrespecting the flag.

“Amen, April. More of that in the briefing room, April. Following up and getting an answer. I absolutely applaud you,” Lemon said while clapping after the exchange was replayed on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”

https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1004100541650067456

—-

